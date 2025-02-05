Connor Randall pinpoints key period in Ross County’s efforts to climb Premiership table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

Connor Randall pinpoints key period in Ross County’s efforts to climb Premiership table

The Staggies have dropped into the relegation play-off spot, following their 4-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County skipper Connor Randall in action.
Ross County skipper Connor Randall. Image: SNS

Connor Randall sees Ross County’s next five fixtures as an opportunity to signal their intent to move away from the Premiership relegation zone.

The Staggies face Motherwell in their next match at Fir Park on February 15, with no game this weekend due to being eliminated from the Scottish Cup.

County, who were defeated 4-0 by Rangers at Ibrox in their last outing on Sunday, are now in the relegation play-off spot, with a point separating them from 10th-placed Dundee.

Following the trip to Lanarkshire, the Staggies have games against Dundee, St Johnstone, Kilmarnock and Hearts – who all occupy bottom-half positions at present – before the next international break.

Don Cowie’s men are five points clear of bottom side St Johnstone – although that gap has halved in the space of two weeks after the Perth outfit recorded back-to-back wins.

In spite of that, skipper Randall insists the Staggies’ focus remains on clawing back ground on the teams above them.

Ross County manager Don Cowie gives out instructions to his players on the touchline during a match against Rangers at Ibrox.
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Randall said: “People see 10 points and it can sound like a lot, but we have all been in football long enough. It can change quickly.

“We have been there ourselves. All it takes in this league is a couple of results, and it looks different.

“We have still got a gap, and we are still looking at the teams above us, to chase them.

“That’s our full focus. We’ve got five games before the international break, which are massive. They are games we think we can win, so it’s on us to go and perform and get ourselves pushing up the table.

“There are teams that are sitting in a nice position in the league, but one result can really change that.

“We showed it a few weeks ago when we had three wins and one draw, which put us in a much better position than we were.

“The league is that tight, there are a lot of teams picking up points. It’s in our own hands.”

Randall focused on crucial league run after cup break

While Randall is disappointed to have no cup focus this weekend, the midfielder sees the two-week break before the next game as an opportunity to reset ahead of the crucial upcoming run.

He added: “We would 100% rather be in the cup, and have a game this weekend.

“We were very disappointed with how we went out of the cup.

Ross County captain Connor Randall challenges for the ball with Hibernian forward Dwight Gayle.
Connor Randall in action for Ross County against Hibernian. Image: SNS

“But it’s full focus on the next game coming up. They are big games now, there are 13 games left before the end of the season.

“They are all massive games, that we feel we can win to put ourselves in the position we want to be for the season.

“We have had all our games against Rangers and Celtic, which are tougher.

“Every game is tough but on our day, if we turn up and perform like we can, they are games we believe we can win.

“The gap was bigger – we would obviously want a bigger gap. But we are looking at chasing down the teams above us.”

Staggies squad in strong place following January window

Staggies boss Cowie ended the January transfer window with four fresh additions, while young trio George Robesten, Andrew Macleod and Dylan Smith were recalled from loan spells and have already featured in the first team.

Randall is pleased with the strength in depth at Cowie’s disposal, adding: “There are options. People came in during January, and a few young boys have come back and performed well.

Ross County winger George Robesten running with the ball against Rangers.
Ross County winger George Robesten in action against Rangers. Image: SNS

“Even in the summer, lads came in and hit the ground running for us, and started to show a good bit of form.

“We have got a big squad in numbers, and there’s quality there. There were lads who came on against Rangers and performed well in the second half.

“It’s good competition for everyone, and it keeps everyone on their toes. We’ve just got to keep pushing ourselves.

“It can be difficult at times for lads that aren’t playing, but with where we are now it’s about us all sticking together as a squad.

“We will achieve anything we do as a whole.

“We have full belief in the quality we have got. We’ve got to look up and chase the teams above us.”

Conversation