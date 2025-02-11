Ross County boss Don Cowie backs Stuart Kettlewell for return to management after Motherwell abuse ‘no one needs to tolerate’

Ross County boss Don Cowie insists no manager’s family should have to take the abuse which led to his friend Stuart Kettlewell quitting Motherwell.

Former Staggies boss Kettlewell reluctantly walked away from the Fir Park hot-seat at the end of last month.

Despite a dip in form of one draw and three defeats – Well are still in the Premiership top six – the North Lanarkshire club revealed 40-year-old Kettlewell quit for serious reasons, namely “personal abuse” which was “affecting his family, to the point where they didn’t wish to attend games.”

Kettlewell did ‘excellent’ job at ‘Well

When asked about his views on his former Staggies colleague having to make such a tough call, Cowie – who takes County to Fir Park this weekend – said: “I see Stuart as a friend. I worked under him as a coach when he was manager, and I still keep in contact with him.

“I believe he is an excellent manager who did an excellent job at Motherwell.

“For him to make that decision means that it became too much.

“Working closely with him, I seen the passion he has got for football, as well as the work ethic he’s got in terms of what he puts into it.

“So, for it to reach that point is disappointing, but you respect his decision.

“I have no doubt in the near future that Stuart will be manager of another club, because he did an excellent job.”

Kettlewell, who also starred for Ross County as a player, was in charge of the Staggies from 2020-2023, having previously co-managed the team with now-County chief executive Steven Ferguson.

In 2018-19, Kettlewell and Ferguson guided the club back via the Championship in one year by winning the title as well as the Challenge Cup.

‘No one needs to tolerate abuse’

Cowie says managers are focused on getting a result on matchdays and can be unaware of what is going on in the stands, but says when fans’ opinions descend into abuse, it is always unacceptable.

The County boss said: “Reading between the lines from what Motherwell said, it was mainly about abuse towards his family.

“When you are the manager, which I am at this football club, you are so engrossed in the game, you’re unaware of what’s happening – I am certainly focused on what’s going on (on the pitch)

“You maybe don’t realise the impact on members of your family, the likes of people giving their opinions within a stadium. I don’t think I will ever be able to grasp that.

“You’re, as the manager, looking towards the pitch, you’re not aware of what’s going on behind you.

“You just have to respect what your family members are going through at that moment and that’s obviously what’s happened with regards to Stuart’s family.

“It’s really disappointing. We all love football and we’re passionate about it, that’s why we’re here.

“We have our opinions and that’s why we love football.

“We all see it differently – but when it crosses the line and becomes abusive, then no one needs to tolerate that.”

Ahead of the weekend’s games, County, looking to bounce back from a 4-0 defeat to Rangers, are five points behind sixth-placed Well – with first-team coach Stephen Frail currently in interim charge of the Steelmen – but just five points clear of improving bottom side St Johnstone.

So far this season, County have drawn 0-0 at Motherwell on the first day of the season and beat Well 2-1 in Dingwall in November.

