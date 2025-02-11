Ross County boss Don Cowie backs Stuart Kettlewell for return to management after Motherwell abuse ‘no one needs to tolerate’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County boss Don Cowie backs Stuart Kettlewell for return to management after Motherwell abuse ‘no one needs to tolerate’

Ahead of County's trip to Fir Park, Ross County manager Cowie understands why ex-Staggies boss Kettlewell quit Well due to fan abuse 'affecting his family'.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County manager Don Cowie speaks at a press conference at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall.
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Ross County boss Don Cowie insists no manager’s family should have to take the abuse which led to his friend Stuart Kettlewell quitting Motherwell.

Former Staggies boss Kettlewell reluctantly walked away from the Fir Park hot-seat at the end of last month.

Despite a dip in form of one draw and three defeats – Well are still in the Premiership top six – the North Lanarkshire club revealed 40-year-old Kettlewell quit for serious reasons, namely “personal abuse” which was “affecting his family, to the point where they didn’t wish to attend games.”

Kettlewell did ‘excellent’ job at ‘Well

When asked about his views on his former Staggies colleague having to make such a tough call, Cowie – who takes County to Fir Park this weekend – said: “I see Stuart as a friend. I worked under him as a coach when he was manager, and I still keep in contact with him.

“I believe he is an excellent manager who did an excellent job at Motherwell.

“For him to make that decision means that it became too much.

Stuart Kettlewell, in his role as Motherwell manager, during an SPFL match between Motherwell and Ross County at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on December 5, 2023.
Former Motherwell, and Ross County, manager Stuart Kettlewell. Image: SNS.

“Working closely with him, I seen the passion he has got for football, as well as the work ethic he’s got in terms of what he puts into it.

“So, for it to reach that point is disappointing, but you respect his decision.

“I have no doubt in the near future that Stuart will be manager of another club, because he did an excellent job.”

Kettlewell, who also starred for Ross County as a player, was in charge of the Staggies from 2020-2023, having previously co-managed the team with now-County chief executive Steven Ferguson.

In 2018-19, Kettlewell and Ferguson guided the club back via the Championship in one year by winning the title as well as the Challenge Cup.

‘No one needs to tolerate abuse’

Cowie says managers are focused on getting a result on matchdays and can be unaware of what is going on in the stands, but says when fans’ opinions descend into abuse, it is always unacceptable.

The County boss said: “Reading between the lines from what Motherwell said, it was mainly about abuse towards his family.

“When you are the manager, which I am at this football club, you are so engrossed in the game, you’re unaware of what’s happening – I am certainly focused on what’s going on (on the pitch)

“You maybe don’t realise the impact on members of your family, the likes of people giving their opinions within a stadium. I don’t think I will ever be able to grasp that.

“You’re, as the manager, looking towards the pitch, you’re not aware of what’s going on behind you.

“You just have to respect what your family members are going through at that moment and that’s obviously what’s happened with regards to Stuart’s family.

“It’s really disappointing. We all love football and we’re passionate about it, that’s why we’re here.

“We have our opinions and that’s why we love football.

“We all see it differently – but when it crosses the line and becomes abusive, then no one needs to tolerate that.”

Ahead of the weekend’s games, County, looking to bounce back from a 4-0 defeat to Rangers, are five points behind sixth-placed Well – with first-team coach Stephen Frail currently in interim charge of the Steelmen – but just five points clear of improving bottom side St Johnstone.

So far this season, County have drawn 0-0 at Motherwell on the first day of the season and beat Well 2-1 in Dingwall in November.

