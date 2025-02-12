Ross County’s upcoming fixtures v Premiership rivals will be ‘huge’ step to survival… or bring ‘really negative effect’ – Don Cowie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Ross County

Ross County’s upcoming fixtures v Premiership rivals will be ‘huge’ step to survival… or bring ‘really negative effect’ – Don Cowie

The Dingwall team can rise out of 11th place should they defeat Motherwell at Fir Park this weekend, with clashes against fellow strugglers Dundee, St Johnstone and Kilmarnock to follow.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County head coach Don Cowie during a William Hill Premiership match between Ross County and Motherwell at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on November 23, 2024.
Ross County manager Don Cowie is looking upwards in the Premiership.

Boss Don Cowie says now is the time for Ross County to try to kick clear of trouble in the Premiership – with a run of matches against survival rivals.

The Dingwall side are 11th in the table ahead of Saturday’s trip to managerless Motherwell.

They sit just five points in front of an improving St Johnstone team who have surprisingly won two successive league matches in the middle of two Scottish Cup tie v victories.

Looking above, a tightly-packed division has County are also just five points behind Well up in sixth position.

In their last match, earlier this month, County lost 4-0 against Rangers at Ibrox, but now getting set for a series of clashes with teams within sight of them.

After tackling the Steelmen, their next opponents are Dundee (10th), St Johnstone and Kilmarnock (ninth).

There are just eight matches before the Premiership split as County seek to avoid contesting the relegation play-off final for the third successive season.

In 2022, County – then managed by Malky Mackay – secured a top six-finish, and Cowie would love to repeat that feat to put paid to any survival fears.

Next run of games to ‘shape season’

Ross County, who banished their 15-month wait for an away win by beating Dundee, Aberdeen and Killie on their travels this winter, can still make a push for the top half if they rediscover a winning touch.

When asked about this run of fixtures, Cowie said: “It will have a big effect and shape where we want to go this season – and where we end up.

“We’ve had a tough spell lately, playing Celtic and Rangers and Hibs, who are one of the form teams in the country.

“We now go into a spell where, while these are still really challenging games, they are fixtures we’ve been really competitive in this season, and picked up the majority of our points in.

“We’ve not taken anything from the Old Firm. Where we are is down to what we’ve taken against the rest of the sides in the league.

“That has to give us real belief going into this period – but that’s not us taking it lightly, or thinking we just need to turn up.

“We must be ready and try to accumulate as many points as we can over the next six to eight games to see where we are going into the split.”

‘Destiny in our own hands’ – Cowie

Cowie has chatted to his squad about how vital victories in the coming weeks would likely prove.

He said: “We’ve spoken about the importance of this run of games that we’re going into.

“We have our own destiny in our hands – and it’s up to us to go and grab the opportunity that we’ve got now.

“This is where it really counts, and you’ve got to stand up to it and really try to be as consistent as possible to collect as many points as you can.

“We’ve got a run of games where winning games can have a huge impact, but if we don’t it can have a really negative effect.

“I’m looking at the positive side.

“But it’s easy saying it – you have to go and act on it. That starts this week against a really good side in Motherwell.

“They are going through a challenging period with their managerial situation, but they still rightfully sit sixth in the league this year.”

County seven points better than this point last season…

And Cowie, in his first full season as the County manager, explained clubs outwith Celtic and Rangers have had to improve in an ultra-competitive bottom half – where the difference between seventh and 12th is only nine points. 

At this stage in 2024, County were also 11th – but were on 19 points, compared to their tally today of 26 points.

He added: “Points-wise, we’re in a much better place than we were this time last year, but we need to be because of how competitive the league is.

Ross County manager Don Cowie is interviewed for BBC Radio Scotland ahead of his team's SPFL Premiership fixture against Hibernian at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, on December 14, 2025.
Ross County boss Don Cowie.

“Last year, the Old Firm teams and Hearts took the majority of points off the rest of the league, but that hasn’t been the case this year.

“That means everyone else is cramped together beneath the top two, so we have needed to be better.

“But we’ve got a real opportunity to build on the points total we have right now to get to where we want to be at the end of the season.

“The games are running out and you know how important each one is.

“It’s scary that there are only 13 games to go – it is important we don’t let each game drift by.

“We have to make an impression in each game.”

