Ross County

Ross County goalkeeper Jordan Amissah never lost faith during five-month spell without a club

The former Sheffield United keeper on his journey to Scotland's top-flight - and what it means to compete at this level.

Ross County goalkeeper Jordan Amissah in action during his team's 4-0 SPFL Premiership defeat by Rangers at Ibrox Stadium,. Glasgow, on February 2, 2025.
Ross County keeper Jordan Amissah. Image: mStuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Ross County goalkeeper Jordan Amissah is happy to take all the Scottish winter can throw at him after being left without a club last summer.

The German-born 23-year-old, who rose through the youth ranks at Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund, was a free agent and looking for a new opportunity.

His time with the Blades was largely spent on loan spells with lower league sides Guiseley, Spennymoor Town and Burton Albion.

After leaving Sheffield United in July last year, the chance arose in December for Amissah to head to Dingwall and he signed a short-term contract, with number one Ross Laidlaw sidelined through injury.

Such was Amissah’s form, he was swiftly rewarded by manager Don Cowie with an extended deal until the end of this season.

Looking at his eight games in County colours so far, Amissah said coping with bitterly challenging weather has been an eye-opener.

Ahead of this weekend’s trip to Motherwell, he said: “I think my first home game was against Hearts (in a 2-2 draw in December) and in the first half all my goal kicks were going out for goal kicks at the other end because the wind kept carrying it.

“In the second half, I was struggling to get the ball over the halfway line.

“It is enjoyable, but it is also tough. That’s part of football and it’s the career path I’ve chosen. I always like to say I dive in mud for a living.”

Thought Dons match would be off

The 2-1 win at Aberdeen on January 2 was another memorable day, with the match played in some whiteout conditions at times.

He said: “We were in a hotel in Aberdeen before the game and it started to snow quite hard. I was wondering whether the game would be on, but the boys were telling me they would get the game on for sure.

Snow falls during the William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Ross County at Pittodrie, on January 2, 2025. Image: SNS.
Snow falls during the Premiership match between Aberdeen and Ross County at Pittodrie, on January 2, 2025. Image: SNS.

“After the warm-up, we got the game started and they soon had to change the ball as it was getting all snowy and there were interruptions.

“I’ve had four seasons in two months here so far, but it is enjoyable. I’m looking forward to the next few months.”

Ibrox appearance was huge occasion

Two weeks ago, County slipped to a 4-0 league loss against Rangers at Ibrox, which means they are five points in front of bottom-placed St Johnstone.

They are also just five points behind weekend hosts Motherwell, who are seeking a new boss after former Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell resigned.

Amissah said getting the chance to compete at this level after months of uncertainty means the world to him.

He added: “If you had asked me at the start of December whether two months later, I would be playing at Ibrox, I would probably have laughed at the suggestion.

Ross County goalkeeper Jordan Amissah during a William Hill Premiership match between Ross County and Celtic at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on January 11, 2025.
Ross County goalkeeper Jordan Amissah. Image: SNS.

“But I do think everything happens the way it was supposed to.

“I kept myself sharp and ready over the last few months training at various clubs. I kept myself fit and my hands sharp as I waited for the opportunity to come.

“Luckily it came and all the hard work I have been putting in, when no one seen it, eventually paid off.”

Amissah ‘always kept the faith’

Amissah said keeping faith that his fortunes would turn for the better was critical when he was not with a club.

He said: “I didn’t expect to find myself in that position.

“Things didn’t work out at Sheffield United the way I wanted, so getting myself out to play games was always my main focus.

“I took that step, and the risk, that it might not work out the way I wanted it to in the summer, but it happened.

“I never lost hope or faith. I’ve always been confident in my ability as a goalkeeper that I can produce when I need to.

“While it’s been tough, the fire in me has been burning, so coming to Ross County has been great.

Ross County goalkeeper Jordan Amissah makes a save from Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi in the SPFL Premiership match at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on January 11, 2025.
Ross County goalkeeper Jordan Amissah makes a save from Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi during the Hoops’ 4-1 win in Dingwall last month. Image: SNS.

“I am a strong believer that everything works out the way it is supposed to.

“I became a goalie to make saves in big moments. It was what a young Jordan Amissah dreamed of.

“Being in this position now is massive for me. It is something I cherish a lot.

“Now it is my job to try and get that feeling week in, week out.”

‘I fancy us to pick up points’

After taking on Well, the Dingwall side face Dundee, St Johnstone and Kilmarnock, all teams within striking distance.

Amissah is confident Ross County can deliver some more big results as they achieved over the festive period.

He added: “We’ve now got a good run of games where I fancy us to pick up points.

“It’s a great, competitive league. It’s a division where you can really present yourselves in, and we spoke about it as a group.

“This is now a great run of games for us. We can really show what we’re about.”

