Ross County

Ross County boss Don Cowie details why skipper Connor Randall’s long-awaited goal was fully deserved

The Dingwall club's captain rounded off a rousing 3-0 win at Motherwell with a fabulous strike, to the delight of the manager and fans.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County captain Connor Randall celebrates after scoring the third and final goal in his team's 3-0 win at Motherwell in the SPFL Premiership on February 15, 2025.
Ross County boss Don Cowie heaped praise on Connor Randall as the captain opened his scoring account for this term with a fabulous strike at Motherwell.

It was only the 29-year-old leader’s third goal in County colours, but the long-range rocket sealed a 3-0 Fir Park victory to kick the Highlanders out of the Premiership relegation zone on Saturday.

Ronan Hale also scored a goal in each half and the Staggies, with four wins from their last five away games, host Dundee this weekend, who dropped two points below them.

Cowie, who celebrated his 42nd birthday on Saturday, joked Randall’s goal was long overdue.

But he was thrilled to see the defender-turned-midfielder lap up the celebrations after his 86th minute goal floored Well and took County up to 1oth spot.

When asked about Randall’s cracker, Cowie said: “It’s about time!

“Connor has been in that position numerous times this season and has been a bit unfortunate sometimes, while he could also have done better on occasions.

“I am delighted for him. He’s the captain of this football club and he’s everything you would want in a captain in the way he conducts himself every single day.

A midfield tussle between Ross County's Connor Randall, second from left, and Motherwell's Lennon Miller during Ross County's 3-0 SPFL Premiership win at Fir Park Stadium on February 15, 2025.
“It was nice for him to get that time to celebrate after scoring, given all the effort he puts in for this team.”

County fans ‘mean everything’ – boss

Randall’s goal, and Hale’s second strike of the day, came at the South Stand end, which housed around 200 thrilled Staggies fans, who spent much of the afternoon in fine voice.

County had not registered an away league victory for 15 months until defeating Dundee at Dens Park on Boxing Day.

In the past two months, they have now left with full points from Aberdeen, Killie and now Well, meaning 15 of their 29 points have come on the road.

Ross County fans show their support during their team's SPFL 3-0 Premiership win at Fir Park, Motherwell, on February 15, 2025.
Ross County fans were in great voice at Fir Park on Saturday. Image: SNS.

Cowie stressed the value his and his players and staff place upon the hardy band of County fans who are backing their team up and down the country.

He said: “It doesn’t matter the size of our travelling support; they mean everything to us as a group.

“It’s nice to see how bubbly they are when we win on days such as Saturday.

“They are seeing a team, especially over the last two months away from home, that is giving absolutely everything for this football club, so I’m sure they travelled up the road really happy.”

Chances to defeat bottom two clubs

A win over Dundee this weekend would open a five-point lead over the Dark Blues with just six fixtures remaining until the league splits for the last five matches of the season. It could also see them make a steady move to the edge of the top six.

Dundee’s 2-1 loss to Aberdeen saw County overtake the Dark Blues on Saturday.

On Wednesday, February 26, Cowie’s men travel to basement side St Johnstone, who fell eight points behind County after their 3-1 defeat at Killie.

