Motherwell 0-3 Ross County: Don Cowie’s reaction Staggies rise to 10th on his 42nd birthday

Ross County boss Don Cowie thanked his side as their 3-0 win at managerless Motherwell lifted the Staggies into 10th spot on his 42nd birthday.

Two Ronan Hale goals, one in each half, made it 12 for the season and four in three games.

A stunning late strike from captain Connor Randall made it three to seal a first victory in five outings. It was a fifth straight loss in all competitions for Well.

With Dundee losing to Aberdeen, the Dark Blues drop below County, while Well dip out of the top half on goal difference.

County are now two points outside the top six and have opened up a eight-point advantage over basement side St Johnstone.

And the Dingwall team, for having such a strong home record, have now earned 15 of their 29 Premiership points on their travels.

Before beating Dundee on Boxing Day, they had gone 15 months without winning on the road.

Cheery bus trip north after victory

Cowie, speaking right after the game, was thrilled to have been handed the perfect birthday gift from his team.

He said: “It just so happens that my birthday fell today.

“I was presented with a birthday cake by the players at the hotel and I asked them for three points and they duly obliged – thank you to them.

“It was an important game and an important three points. We can now have a nice journey up the road on the bus and I can celebrate when I get home.

“I seen a lot of positive things today and I am really proud of the performance they put in.

“It was a really good team performance. It was a follow-on from a really good run that we’re on away from home – that’s four wins out of five.

“We’ve earned every one of those victories.

“A lot was said about our (poor) away form and it was important to change that. What was also important was, after getting our first away win, building on it and adding to it and that’s what we’ve done. I’m delighted.”

‘Really good return’ from top striker

Cowie says two-goal star Hale can get even better as his Northern Ireland chances could heighten with such form.

Hale, who has been capped for Republic of Ireland at under-19 and under-21 levels, is now clear and ready to play for Northern Ireland. In this form, it could be quite the year for the 26-year-old ex-Cliftonville star.

Cowie said: “Ronan is a penalty box striker. You have to create opportunities for him and when he gets them he is very clinical.

“He could have been even better in terms of his performance within the game, he’d be the first to admit that, but he will be delighted with two goals.

“It has been a really good return for him in terms of his transition from part-time football. He has had a big impact.

“He is very keen for his Northern Ireland international opportunity to happen. What is important is he concentrates on doing well for Ross County. If he does that, then I am sure he will get a call-up soon.”

Seeking more victories before split

And Cowie is challenging his men to build on this victory, with the top six in sight.

He added: “We have seven games until the split and we have spoken about trying to see how many points we can accumulate in those games.

“We will focus on ourselves. We know how tight the league is and how mangy good teams are in this league. A lot of teams around us are in good form.

“We can only focus on ourselves and that’s what we did today.”

Harmon and Hale handed starts

From the County side which lost 4-0 against Rangers at Ibrox a fortnight ago, George Harmon and Hale were given the nod ahead of benched duo George Robesten and Josh Nisbet.

The main Motherwell team news was the return of exciting 18-year-old attacking midfielder Lennon Miller. An ankle injury had sidelined him since the 2-2 with Rangers on December 29.

Fellow midfielder Callum Slattery also made a return after a month out with illness.

The Steelmen were led from the sidelines by caretaker head coach Stephen Frail after boss Stuart Kettlewell, also the former County manager, resigned last month due to personal abuse affecting his family.

Hale keeps his scoring run going…

County began in positive fashion, with Noah Chilvers’ attacking drive down the right side earning him a corner via Stephen O’Donnell’s challenge.

From the flag kick, on-loan Norwich full-back Jonathan Tomkinson’s volley was blocked on the way to goal and mopped up thereafter.

Motherwell bit back though and striker Tony Watt, back at Fir Park on loan from Dundee United, cracked a drive off the inside of the post, with goalkeeper Jordan Amissah just out of reach.

After soaking up pressure, County attacker Kieran Phillips was let loose by Hale and his low effort was gathered by home goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe.

County silenced the expectant Well crowd on 31 minutes with an ice-cool Hale finish after the Belfast-born forward picked up a loose ball from an swift attack involving Eli Campbell and Noah Chilvers.

There was fortune in how the ball fell to the striker, but one glance and one shot ended in the opener for his seventh Premiership goal this term.

Motherwell responded fairly well to the goal, but County stood firm to go in at the break in front, with the Steelmen jeered off by some of their fans.

Hale doubles up, Randall seals win

Ten minutes into the second half, Motherwell were almost level as Liam Gordon directed a header goalwards, but striker Kieran Phillips booted it off the goal-line.

However, Hale was celebrating once more a few moments later as he doubled the scoreline.

The electric runner was again picked out by Chilvers, who was found by Tomkinson and Hale slotted his shot away in style.

Two superb diving saves from Amissah from Watt maintained the scoreline.

Motherwell sought a way back, but County capped it off with a third when Randall crashed home an unstoppable long-ranger in the dying embers.

The boos from the stunned Well fans were louder this time.

Ross County return to the Global Energy Stadium on Saturday when Dundee come calling.

Motherwell v Ross County ratings

MOTHERWELL (3-4-3): Balcombe 6, Balmer 6, Gordon 7, O’Donnell 6, Thompson 6 (Wilson 63), Slattery 6 (Nicholson 78), Halliday 6 (Plange 63), Sparrow 6 (Maswanhise 71), Miller 6, Watt 6, Armstrong 6.

Subs not used: Ward (GK), Zdravkovski, Paton, Casey, Andrews.

ROSS COUNTY (3-5-2): Amissah 7, Campbell 6, Lopata 6, Tomkinson 6, Harmon 6 (Ashworth 73), Kenneh 6 (Grieves 84), Wright 6, Randall 6, Chilvers 7 (Nisbet 84), Hale 8 (Robesten 73), Phillips 6 (White 65).

Subs not used: Laidlaw (GK), Allardice, Smith, MacLeod.

Referee: Iain Snedden.

Man of the match: Ronan Hale.

