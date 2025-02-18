Don Cowie makes Ross County ‘strongest squad of season’ claim – as Charlie Telfer makes loan exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Don Cowie makes Ross County ‘strongest squad of season’ claim – as Charlie Telfer makes loan exit

Staggies boss Cowie provides a fitness update on his squad, with two players nearing a return to action.

By Andy Skinner
Don Cowie applauds the Ross County supporters following the 3-0 win over Motherwell at Fir Park.
Ross County manager Don Cowie following the 3-0 win over Motherwell. Image: SNS

Don Cowie believes Ross County’s squad is the healthiest it has been so far this season.

The Staggies are close to a clean bill of health, although defender Ryan Leak will miss the remainder of the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Michee Efete is also taking time to recover from a knee injury but fellow defender Will Nightingale (knee) and striker Alex Samuel (thigh) are nearing returns to action.

At a stage in the season when injuries and suspensions can often mount, Cowie is pleased that the depth of his squad currently as strong as it has been throughout the campaign.

Cowie said: “I would say it’s probably the strongest the squad has looked since the start of the season.

“Will Nightingale is another week further on which is really good, and Alex Samuel is getting closer to being part of the group.

Alex Samuel applauds the Ross County supporters.
Ross County forward Alex Samuel. Image: SNS

“We won’t see Ryan this season, while Michee is still working his way back, but he’s not quite at the stage the other two are. It may be a wee bit longer with him.

“On Saturday we saw the real strength in depth that we have got. There are really good options to come on.

“We demand people to put a real effort and shift in on the pitch. It then gets to the stage where we have got really good options to freshen things up.

“That was clear to see on Saturday. The squad is in a really good place, and I’m really happy with how it’s looking right now.”

Competition generating strong Staggies performances

County’s array of options has shown in their recent form, with the Staggies’ 3-0 win at Motherwell on Saturday their fourth victory from their last five away games.

The 10th-placed Dingwall outfit have the opportunity to move further away from the Premiership relegation zone on Saturday, when they host second-bottom Dundee.

Cowie believes the competition generated within his squad is having a beneficial effect on performances.

Ross County players Jordan White, Jonathan Tomkinson and Kacper Lopata applaud the supporters following the win against Motherwell.
Ross County players celebrate the 3-0 victory over Motherwell. Image: SNS

He added: “There are a few players that have left recently, and gone out on loan.

“I spoke about that, in terms of giving individuals the chance to go and play football.

“I look at how strong the squad is. If Andrew Macleod, George Robesten and Dylan Smith are here, then I want them involved on a matchday.

“They are not here making up the numbers, I want them fighting for the jersey.

“That has had a knock-on effect, which means we are now in a really strong place.

“We all know how quickly football can change in terms of injuries and suspensions.

“At this moment in time, we’re in a really good place. Everyone’s healthy. The squad is looking strong and fit, and competing to start on the Saturday.

“It’s a good place to be in right now.”

Midfielder Telfer makes loan switch to Accies

Midfielder Charlie Telfer is the latest player to depart Victoria Park, after joining Championship side Hamilton Accies on loan for the remainder of the season.

Midfielder Charlie Telfer runs with the ball in action for Ross County.
Charlie Telfer in action against Stranraer. Image: SNS

He follows County defender Ricki Lamie in making the temporary switch to New Douglas Park, while Josh Reid joined Partick Thistle on loan last week.

Telfer was a summer signing on a one-year deal from Airdrieonians last summer however the 29-year-old has struggled for game time, making three starts and eight substitute appearances.

