Don Cowie makes Ross County ‘strongest squad of season’ claim – as Charlie Telfer makes loan exit

Don Cowie believes Ross County’s squad is the healthiest it has been so far this season.

The Staggies are close to a clean bill of health, although defender Ryan Leak will miss the remainder of the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Michee Efete is also taking time to recover from a knee injury but fellow defender Will Nightingale (knee) and striker Alex Samuel (thigh) are nearing returns to action.

At a stage in the season when injuries and suspensions can often mount, Cowie is pleased that the depth of his squad currently as strong as it has been throughout the campaign.

Cowie said: “I would say it’s probably the strongest the squad has looked since the start of the season.

“Will Nightingale is another week further on which is really good, and Alex Samuel is getting closer to being part of the group.

“We won’t see Ryan this season, while Michee is still working his way back, but he’s not quite at the stage the other two are. It may be a wee bit longer with him.

“On Saturday we saw the real strength in depth that we have got. There are really good options to come on.

“We demand people to put a real effort and shift in on the pitch. It then gets to the stage where we have got really good options to freshen things up.

“That was clear to see on Saturday. The squad is in a really good place, and I’m really happy with how it’s looking right now.”

Competition generating strong Staggies performances

County’s array of options has shown in their recent form, with the Staggies’ 3-0 win at Motherwell on Saturday their fourth victory from their last five away games.

The 10th-placed Dingwall outfit have the opportunity to move further away from the Premiership relegation zone on Saturday, when they host second-bottom Dundee.

Cowie believes the competition generated within his squad is having a beneficial effect on performances.

He added: “There are a few players that have left recently, and gone out on loan.

“I spoke about that, in terms of giving individuals the chance to go and play football.

“I look at how strong the squad is. If Andrew Macleod, George Robesten and Dylan Smith are here, then I want them involved on a matchday.

“They are not here making up the numbers, I want them fighting for the jersey.

“That has had a knock-on effect, which means we are now in a really strong place.

“We all know how quickly football can change in terms of injuries and suspensions.

“At this moment in time, we’re in a really good place. Everyone’s healthy. The squad is looking strong and fit, and competing to start on the Saturday.

“It’s a good place to be in right now.”

Midfielder Telfer makes loan switch to Accies

Midfielder Charlie Telfer is the latest player to depart Victoria Park, after joining Championship side Hamilton Accies on loan for the remainder of the season.

He follows County defender Ricki Lamie in making the temporary switch to New Douglas Park, while Josh Reid joined Partick Thistle on loan last week.

Telfer was a summer signing on a one-year deal from Airdrieonians last summer however the 29-year-old has struggled for game time, making three starts and eight substitute appearances.