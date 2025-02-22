Connor Randall reveals what inspired Ross County’s newly-created pre-match huddle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

Connor Randall reveals what inspired Ross County’s newly-created pre-match huddle

The Staggies have enjoyed an upturn in form, having won four of their last five away matches.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County's players take part in a pre-match huddle before the game against Motherwell.
Ross County's players take part in a pre-match huddle before the game against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Connor Randall insists Ross County’s newly-founded pre-match huddle is a sign of the togetherness within Don Cowie’s squad.

The Staggies are back in home action today when they host Dundee, who are two points behind them in 11th spot.

A run of four wins from their last five away matches has taken County out of the relegation zone, and on to the coat tails of a number of teams occupying mid-table positions.

Prior to a 3-0 victory against the Dark Blues on Boxing Day, the Staggies had failed to win on the road for 15 months.

Skipper Randall says an impromptu pre-match huddle was instigated prior to kick-off at Dens Park, with the Englishman only too keen to continue the ritual following the upturn in form.

Ross County players in a huddle ahead of a their game against Dundee.
Ross County players in a huddle ahead of a their game against Dundee. Image: SNS

Randall said: “The huddle came about just before we played Dundee, just in the warm-up. We just decided to do it.

“Obviously results picked up. I don’t know if you can say it is to do with the huddle, but it has now become a thing that we do.

“It is a fantastic group here, staff and players. We’re all pushing in the same direction, together – and that’s what this club is all about.

“If we want to succeed in any way, it has to be everyone on the same page. That’s happening so far, so hopefully we can continue to get positive results and push up the table.”

Randall embracing skipper’s role

Randall was handed the captain’s armband by Cowie last summer, following the departure of Jack Baldwin to Northampton Town.

The 29-year-old is among Ross County’s longest-serving players, having made 144 appearances since joining from Bulgarian outfit Arda Kardzhali in 2020.

Having made the switch from right back to central midfield, Randall, who netted his first goal of the season in last weekend’s 3-0 win over Motherwell, insists he has never enjoyed his football more.

Ross County captain Connor Randall celebrates after scoring the third and final goal in his team's 3-0 win at Motherwell in the SPFL Premiership on February 15, 2025.
Ross County captain Connor Randall celebrates after his goal wrapped up the team’s 3-0 weekend win at Motherwell. Image: SNS.

He added: “It has been a while – as long as I’ve been anywhere.

“I’m settled here and really enjoy it. I think my game has come on.

“Obviously I’ve changed position as well in that time and become captain this season, which was a very proud moment for me.

“I really enjoy it and embrace everything about the club. It is a fantastic club full of great people and it is a pleasure to be here, captaining the team as well.”

Staggies well-equipped for survival fight

County have 12 games remaining in the fight for Premiership survival.

The Staggies have come through two successive play-offs to avoid relegation, with Randall hoping to use his experience to aid the Dingwall side’s cause this time around.

Randall added: “Whether it is good or bad experiences, it helps to have gone through it before. You can look back and learn from it.

Don Cowie applauds the Ross County supporters following the 3-0 win over Motherwell at Fir Park.
Ross County manager Don Cowie following the 3-0 win over Motherwell. Image: SNS

“For a few of the lads who haven’t played in this league before, you can pass information on to them.

“We have a fantastic group and you can see it on the pitch as well – we have a real belief in each other.”

Conversation