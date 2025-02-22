Connor Randall reveals what inspired Ross County’s newly-created pre-match huddle

Connor Randall insists Ross County’s newly-founded pre-match huddle is a sign of the togetherness within Don Cowie’s squad.

The Staggies are back in home action today when they host Dundee, who are two points behind them in 11th spot.

A run of four wins from their last five away matches has taken County out of the relegation zone, and on to the coat tails of a number of teams occupying mid-table positions.

Prior to a 3-0 victory against the Dark Blues on Boxing Day, the Staggies had failed to win on the road for 15 months.

Skipper Randall says an impromptu pre-match huddle was instigated prior to kick-off at Dens Park, with the Englishman only too keen to continue the ritual following the upturn in form.

Randall said: “The huddle came about just before we played Dundee, just in the warm-up. We just decided to do it.

“Obviously results picked up. I don’t know if you can say it is to do with the huddle, but it has now become a thing that we do.

“It is a fantastic group here, staff and players. We’re all pushing in the same direction, together – and that’s what this club is all about.

“If we want to succeed in any way, it has to be everyone on the same page. That’s happening so far, so hopefully we can continue to get positive results and push up the table.”

Randall embracing skipper’s role

Randall was handed the captain’s armband by Cowie last summer, following the departure of Jack Baldwin to Northampton Town.

The 29-year-old is among Ross County’s longest-serving players, having made 144 appearances since joining from Bulgarian outfit Arda Kardzhali in 2020.

Having made the switch from right back to central midfield, Randall, who netted his first goal of the season in last weekend’s 3-0 win over Motherwell, insists he has never enjoyed his football more.

He added: “It has been a while – as long as I’ve been anywhere.

“I’m settled here and really enjoy it. I think my game has come on.

“Obviously I’ve changed position as well in that time and become captain this season, which was a very proud moment for me.

“I really enjoy it and embrace everything about the club. It is a fantastic club full of great people and it is a pleasure to be here, captaining the team as well.”

Staggies well-equipped for survival fight

County have 12 games remaining in the fight for Premiership survival.

The Staggies have come through two successive play-offs to avoid relegation, with Randall hoping to use his experience to aid the Dingwall side’s cause this time around.

Randall added: “Whether it is good or bad experiences, it helps to have gone through it before. You can look back and learn from it.

“For a few of the lads who haven’t played in this league before, you can pass information on to them.

“We have a fantastic group and you can see it on the pitch as well – we have a real belief in each other.”