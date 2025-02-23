Danny Law: Which of the SPFL’s six north clubs will achieve their targets this season?

We are fast approaching the business end of the season and the six SPFL clubs from the north of Scotland are all pretty well placed to obtain their objectives for the season.

Aberdeen, Ross County, Cove Rangers, Caley Thistle, Peterhead and Elgin City have all worked their way into promising positions in their respective divisions – but how many of them will be celebrating come the end of the season?

For Aberdeen, it has been the ultimate rollercoaster season. An amazing start that had some observers daring to dream of a title challenge before a worrying 14-game run without a win.

But Jimmy Thelin’s men have returned to form in recent weeks and find themselves in third spot in the league with a very winnable home tie against Queen’s Park in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup on the horizon.

Finishing third in the league is the stated aim – and they have a very good chance of doing that if they can continue to build on the recent three-game winning run.

If Thelin is to also guide the Dons to a Scottish Cup final in his first season in charge then it would it make for an incredible first year in Scottish football for the Swede.

All to play for but the signs look promising for the Dons at the moment.

Staggies making a move

The same can be said for Ross County who are hitting form at exactly the right time.

Survival in the Premiership is the aim of the game for the Staggies but after following up their 3-0 win at Motherwell with a 3-1 home success against Dundee, Don Cowie’s men are suddenly on the cusp of the top six.

Next up is bottom of the table St Johnstone on Wednesday and if County can keep picking up points they could time it right to surge into the top half in a congested Premiership table.

Cove leading the way in League One

Cove Rangers also look to have timed their sprint for the line well. After a sluggish start to the campaign, Paul Hartley’s men have picked up real momentum over winter to sit on top of League One with 11 games to go.

It looks highly likely the battle to win the league will go right to the wire but – if they can keep their key players fit – Cove will fancy their chances of coming out on top against Stenhousemuir and Arbroath while Alloa and Queen of the South will still believe they can challenge for the title.

Caley Jags can avoid relegation after season of uncertainty

Remaining in League One would be a great achievement for a Caley Thistle team who were hit by a 15-point deduction when the club entered administration last year.

Saturday’s hard-earned 1-0 win at Kelty Hearts has left Scott Kellacher’s team only two points behind eighth-placed Annan Athletic with a game in hand.

They have endured the most challenging of seasons off the pitch but Kellacher has managed to steady the ship on the pitch in impressive fashion.

There is still work to do but you have to fancy Caley Thistle earning enough points over their final 11 games to move out of ninth spot and into a position of safety.

If you take away the points deduction, Caley Thistle would be only one point behind leaders Cove Rangers which shows how well they have done to reduce that deficit.

Thrilling finish ahead in League Two

League Two is also shaping up for an exciting finale with Peterhead and Elgin both aiming for promotion.

There was nothing lost or gained when the Blue Toon drew 0-0 at leaders East Fife on Saturday and they remain four points behind Dick Campbell’s pacesetters.

The top two still have to meet at Balmoor on the penultimate weekend of the season and that could be a huge game if Peterhead hit their stride over the coming weeks.

Elgin City, meanwhile, have chosen the wrong time to hit reverse.

The Black and Whites have lost three games on the bounce and are now 10 points adrift of leaders East Fife.

Their hopes of a title challenge are fading but if they can consolidate a play-off position then the dream of winning promotion out of the fourth tier for the first time remains on.

It is going to be a fascinating end to the season for all six of the SPFL’s north clubs – and they all have plenty to play for over the closing stretch.