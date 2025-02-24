Ross County cult hero: Billy Ferries on three-stint Staggies career – and defying managers’ instructions to thrill fans

Billy Ferries insists Ross County’s fans were his biggest driving force throughout his three spells at Victoria Park.

Winger Ferries was a huge favourite of the Staggies’ fanbase in the 1980s and 1990s, and a key part of Bobby Wilson’s side who made the step up to the Scottish league setup 31 years ago.

Having grown up in Edderton, Ferries fulfilled a boyhood dream when Robbie Giles signed him as a 16-year-old for County.

After going on to make 438 appearances, netting 64 goals, Ferries is County’s fifth all-time appearance record holder.

Ferries insists he fed off the palpable excitement generated among the terraces when he set off on one of his signature bursts into the danger area, which created a special connection with the Staggies faithful.

Ferries said: “I had supported Ross County from when I was five. I used to stand on the terraces – it’s my club.

“I obviously played for the manager, but I played more for the fans. They’re what meant most to me.

“It was quite frustrating for managers as they would want me to go and play a wee one-two or whatever, and I would go dribbling away down the line as the fans wanted me to do.

“They were a huge thing for me, because I could feel a wee bit of reaction – a bit of a buzz – when I got the ball. I wanted to go and do it for them.”

Early breakthrough with Staggies

Ferries came to County’s attention courtesy of well-known local football stalwart Jock Mackay, however, he did not achieve any game time under Giles prior to his sacking in 1983.

His chance came under Donald Stuart, and he quickly became a regular, which continued into Sandy Wallace’s tenure at the club.

As he approached the age of 20, however, Ferries opted to step away from playing for the Staggies in order to launch what proved to be a highly successful kitchen installation business.

He said: “I stopped playing when I started my business, which was very demanding and took a lot of my time.

“I was about 19 when I started the business – which I sold five years ago.

“I played a few games, but having to travel to Fraserburgh and Peterhead was taking too much time.

“At that time, unless you moved down to England, football wasn’t going to make you a big living, so work became the priority.

“My one regret was that I didn’t play for John Buchanan and Gordon Seaton – they were two legends of Ross County, who I got on really well with. Looking back, I should have played for them.”

Wilson convinced winger to return

Ferries’ absence coincided with a hugely difficult period for Ross County, who finished bottom of the Highland League in the 1986-87 season.

The subsequent appointment of Bobby Wilson – who had previously led Keith to three league titles – resulted in him making the re-signing of Ferries his top priority.

Ferries insists he could not resist Wilson’s advances, adding: “It was a very tough time, but Bobby came along and gave me a call – he met Chris Somerville and I at the National Hotel.

“I liked what he had to say, he was a likeable guy, so I decided to come back and have another go at it.

“He was a football man, who had played for Dundee at the highest level in Scotland at the time.

“He had a vision, and you knew what he wanted to achieve.”

Successful Elgin spell followed disagreement with County hierarchy

When Ferries came to renegotiate his contract in 1989, a disagreement with the County board led to him joining Elgin City.

Although it was a hugely successful spell under Steve Paterson, in which City won a treble, Ferries insists it was only ever going to be a one-season hiatus away from County as a point of principle.

He added: “At County, I basically felt that because of my history they took me for granted that I was going to stay.

“I got four times the money going elsewhere – and I asked County for half of what I got.

“I’m afraid the directors decided not to give me it. I think they thought I was going to stay.

“They left me in a spot and I had a principle that I was going to leave for a season.

“I went to Elgin, but I had every intention of coming back. It was only ever going to be for one season.

“We won the treble – the league and two cups. It was a really good experience. It was great to play under Steve Paterson – he was a slightly different character from Bobby.

“After that season, Bobby said he and the club had made a mistake, and they wanted me back.

“We went to the boardroom and had a chat with them. I got things off my chest that I wanted to get off my chest, and that was it. I was back where I wanted to be.”

Ferries returned for third Dingwall stint – to devastating effect

After returning to Dingwall for a third time, Ferries quickly went on to enjoy the best period of his career under Wilson.

He was a key part of the Staggies side who ended a long wait for the Highland League title in his first season back at the club, before following up the feat in a treble-winning campaign the following year.

Ferries provided much of the ammunition for Brian Grant to finish as leading scorer on 45 goals that year, with Alan Duff close behind him with 38 strikes.

County were also making their mark in the Scottish Cup – with memorable victories over Queen of the South and Forfar Athletic – which Ferries feels was crucial in boosting the club’s case ahead of the successful Scottish league vote in 1994.

Ferries added: “We won the league the first year I came back, which was probably my best moment.

“To win it with Ross County, who hadn’t won the league in 25 years, was probably my most memorable moment in football.

“Even though I won a Scottish league, that trumped it.

“The next season we went on and won the treble, which was pretty amazing for a club that had been in the bottom half of the league.

“It was a great little period.

“In the Scottish Cup, we were getting a wee bit of a reputation that we were able to beat Scottish league teams.

“We beat Queen of the South 6-2 which was a fantastic one, and the 4-0 win over Forfar in 1994 was very important.

“I think that basically got us into the Scottish league. I don’t think we would have got there without that.”

Staggies’ full-time intentions led to Ferries exiting as Third Division winner

Ferries made 144 appearances, netting 11 goals, in five seasons in the Scottish league.

At the age of 34, Ferries opted to depart following County’s Third Division title win, and at a point when the club were moving exclusively full-time.

He went on to join Brora Rangers – who he would later manage alongside Alan Hercher.

Ferries added: “Neale offered me another two-year contract.

“Although there were one or two locals left, the club was near enough full-time at that stage.

“Robbie Williamson might have still been about – although he had his leg break – along with David Ross.

“They were asking me to train through the day, but with my business, I just made the decision at 34 that maybe my time was up.

“In fairness, he said I would maybe spend a fair bit of time on the bench as an impact player – I would have tried to prove him wrong.

“(But) it just felt the time was right after winning the Third Division.”

Golf remains a keen interest

Ferries has been a keen golfer throughout his life, and currently plays off scratch at Tain Golf Club.

He says his passion for the sport landed him in bother with former Ross County manager Neale Cooper – who took over from Wilson in 1996.

He added: “I played a little bit of golf as well. I remember getting a row from Neale Cooper as I had a calf injury, and I didn’t go to Skye for a pre-season training camp.

“It had to be the year I went and won the Tain club championship. I got the photo in the paper with the trophy, and he went absolutely mental!

“You could play golf, but you couldn’t play football with a calf injury, so there wasn’t a problem with that, but I think it was the way it looked, which made him look bad.”

We have all played our part in Ross County story

With County now well-established as a Premiership club, Ferries insists he takes pride the role he and his team-mates played in their journey.

He added: “All the boys that played under Bobby have played a part – however small it is – in where Ross County are now.

“It has gone on, and what (chairman) Roy MacGregor has done has had a huge impact on Ross County, but as a team we also had our own little impact in it.”