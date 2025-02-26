Don Cowie accepts Ross County were second best in defeat to St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Don Cowie accepts Ross County were second best in defeat to St Johnstone

The Staggies fell to a 1-0 defeat in Perth, courtesy of Makenzie Kirk's second half goal.

By Andy Skinner
Don Cowie on the touchline during Ross County's match against St Johnstone.
Ross County manager Don Cowie accepted his side got what they deserved in their 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

The Staggies made the trip to Perth looking to make it three straight victories, but fell to defeat against the Premiership’s bottom side courtesy of Makenzie Kirk’s second half goal.

In a scrappy game, County lacked the attacking verve they had shown in their wins over Motherwell and Dundee, in which they scored three goals on each occasion.

Makenzie Kirk leads St Johnstone's celebrations after scoring against Ross County.
County drop to ninth place as a result of the defeat, although for now they are eight points above the bottom of the table Saints.

The Staggies are also five points ahead of Dundee, who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

Cowie admitted his side was well below-par in their defeat at McDiarmid Park.

He said: “I don’t think we deserved anything out of the game. St Johnstone were the better team on the night, and deserved the three points.

“We are an honest group so we accept that. We just never got started within the game, and built up any momentum.

“It was one of those games where, at that stage, you make sure you don’t lose it and try to get a point. But we made a mistake and got punished.

Jonathan Tomkinson with his hands on his hips following Ross County's defeat against St Johnstone.
“It was a challenging game on the surface, but St Johnstone dealt with it really well and at times played good football.

“We just didn’t get a grasp of the game.

“We allowed St Johnstone to feel comfortable within the game, and didn’t unsettle them at any moment.

“That has been a big part of our game recently, we have put teams under pressure and looked in control of what we were doing.

“It was nobody in particular individually – I just thought collectively we weren’t at it. When that’s the case, it’s hard to win football matches.”

County aiming to get back on track when they host Killie this weekend

It was an uncharacteristic error from defender Akil Wright which led to Saints taking the lead on 66 minutes.

The Englishman had control of the ball inside the box before taking a heavy touch which allowed Stephen Duke-McKenna in for a shot at goal which Jordan Amissah did well to parry, but Kirk was quickest to the rebound to tuck home.

Makenzie Kirk scores the winning goal for St Johnstone against Ross County.
There was no meaningful late onslaught from the Staggies in their efforts to claw back a late point, with their only effort of note coming just shy of 90 minutes when Nohan Kenneh’s powerful low drive was well held by Fisher, with a number of County players looking to capitalise on any rebound opportunity.

The Staggies will look to get back on track when they return to home action against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Cowie is remaining level-headed following his side’s off-colour display.

He added: “I’m not going to get caught up in it. The group has been fantastic, and in really good form.

“We deservedly won our previous two games having played well – but we didn’t play well and deservedly lost this game.

“We are disappointed, and frustrated with the result, but we are not going to get too down.

Don Cowie on the touchline during Ross County's defeat to St Johnstone.
“With our results recently we have got ourselves into a really good position, and we want to try and build on that.

“It wasn’t to be the case against St Johnstone, but we have the chance to get that going again in a couple of days against Kilmarnock.”

