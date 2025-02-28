Jonathan Tomkinson reveals why Ross County move came at perfect time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

Jonathan Tomkinson reveals why Ross County move came at perfect time

American defender Tomkinson has started the last five matches, since joining on loan from Norwich City in January.

By Andy Skinner
Jonathan Tomkinson in action for Ross County.
Ross County defender Jonathan Tomkinson. Image: SNS

Jonathan Tomkinson credits his loan move to Ross County with bringing out his enjoyment for football again.

American defender Tomkinson was a January loan signing from Norwich City, on a deal until the end of the season.

Tomkinson is out of contract with the Canaries in the summer, although his parent club hold an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

The 22-year-old has made just three senior appearances for Norwich,and had grown frustrated at the lack of first team action in the opening stages of this season.

Tomkinson made 28 appearances during a successful loan stint with English League Two side Bradford City last season.

Having started County’s last five matches, Tomkinson believes he is quickly rediscovering his momentum.

Ross County defender Jonathan Tomkinson smiling during a press conference at Victoria Park.
Ross County defender Jonathan Tomkinson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Tomkinson said: “I have found my love for the game again. It was a difficult six months before I got here.

“It has been an enjoyable time, especially when we have been winning.

“The St Johnstone game isn’t a night we will look back on and be too happy about, so we will do everything we can to change that.

“I was looking for games, and I was looking for wins.

“I wanted to really establish myself again in the game, and find that enjoyment again.

“The season before, I got used to playing a lot of first team football.

“I had that taken away from me in the last six months, playing under-21s.

“To be back in a first team environment, especially in a top division, is really exciting.”

No panic after Staggies fall to defeat in Perth

County’s recent momentum was halted when they suffered a 1-0 defeat to bottom side St Johnstone on Wednesday.

The result saw the Staggies drop to ninth place in the table but they are quickly back in action at home to Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Having won back-to-back matches against Motherwell and Dundee prior to the defeat in Perth, Tomkinson insists the Staggies have no need to dwell on the loss.

Jonathan Tomkinson controls the ball for Ross County against St Johnstone.
Jonathan Tomkinson in action for Ross County against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

He added: “I wouldn’t view this as a regular thing. It’s one game we’ve struggled in, after doing so well recently.

“We were on a good roll of momentum, but against St Johnstone we just couldn’t get it right as a team.

“It was a difficult night. We just have to dust ourselves down and go again at the weekend.

“We have shown in the previous two games that we can offer so much more than that.

“For whatever reason we just weren’t as connected. We weren’t able to pick each other out as well.

“You can expect a better response at the weekend.”

County remain in strong position

County remain five points ahead of Dundee, who occupy the relegation play-off spot, while they are eight points clear of bottom-placed Saints.

The Dingwall side are now four points adrift of the top-six, with five matches remaining before the split.

Tomkinson insists all is still to play for, adding: “It’s a really competitive league – you can see that from the table itself.

Jonathan Tomkinson in action for Ross County.
Jonathan Tomkinson in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

“Any game is winnable for anyone. That’s why we will come with loads of belief at the weekend.

“We look to win every game, so we will be hungry again for three points. We want to keep climbing the table.

“We will get back on the training pitch, and the hard work will begin to get ourselves right.”

Conversation