Ross County

Noah Chilvers on what Ross County must rectify to get back on track against Kilmarnock

The Staggies' momentum was halted in midweek when they suffered a 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County midfielder Noah Chilvers. Image: SNS

Noah Chilvers says Ross County are determined to show their true colours when they host Kilmarnock this weekend.

The Staggies saw their recent momentum halted when they went down 1-0 to bottom-placed St Johnstone on Wednesday night.

The defeat followed back-to-back victories over Motherwell and Dundee, in which the Dingwall side had netted three goals on each occasion.

County fell to ninth place in the Premiership following the defeat, with four points separating them from the top six at present.

Noah Chilvers takes on St Johnstone’s Daniels Balodis. Image: SNS

The Staggies remain five points ahead of Dundee, who occupy the relegation play-off spot, while they are eight points ahead of Saints at the foot of the table.

Chilvers is not getting caught up in the league standings and is instead focused on rectifying his side’s performance on Saturday.

He said: “We are still looking ahead positively to the rest of our games. We want to win every single game.

“In the previous few games we had picked up a nice points tally.

“It’s just about getting back to what we are good at because we didn’t do that on Wednesday.

“It’s not about looking too far ahead, though, or looking at the table. It’s about looking game to game and controlling what we can control – which is performing better than we did at St Johnstone.

Noah Chilvers celebrates his goal against Dundee. Image: SNS

“We need to perform more like the previous two games.

“There are ways to lose. And, if we do lose, then we want to lose the way we want to play.

“That didn’t happen and we have to improve and get back to doing our basics well like we had been doing.”

Staggies failed to produce attacking spark against Saints

Don Cowie’s men struggled to produce attacking spark at McDiarmid Park, with Makenzie Kirk’s goal midway through the second half proving to be the winner.

Midfielder Chilvers felt County dipped below their usual standards against Saints, which makes him eager to get back on track this weekend.

Makenzie Kirk nets the winner for St Johnstone against Ross County. Image: SNS

He added: “The over-riding feeling on Wednesday night was one of real frustration.

“We just never got going against St Johnstone – and that performance wasn’t like us.

“It was just one where we couldn’t get into our rhythm and they deserved the win in the end.

“We hardly got anything going in the final third. To be honest, we couldn’t get to the final third really to create any chances and cause them any problems.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

“There didn’t seem to be that rhythm throughout the team and it was a real disappointing one for us.

“We had got two positive wins beforehand but for whatever reason we just couldn’t quite get going as a team.

“That kind of thing can’t happen again, we obviously have to rectify that.”

County aiming to rack up third straight win over Killie

Chilvers insists there is no cause for panic following the defeat to Simo Valakari’s side.

The Staggies have won both encounters against Killie so far this season, with Chilvers intent on making the most of the quick turnaround.

George Harmon netted the winner for Ross County against Kilmarnock in January. Image: SNS

Chilvers, who recently turned 24, added: “It’s just about going game to game and not getting too high after wins and too low after losses.

“We had come off the back of two good victories. Our focus was only to look at the game against St Johnstone but it obviously didn’t go our way.

“We can’t get ourselves too low about that with a short turnaround before this one against Kilmarnock because we want to bounce straight back.”

