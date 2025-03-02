Ross County boss Don Cowie on why his players won’t get any time off this week despite free weekend

Don Cowie has no intention of “rewarding” failure by giving his squad time off during the Scottish Cup weekend.

That decree from the Ross County manager should not, however, be misinterpreted as a sign of unhappiness over his players’ application levels.

A hugely important victory over Kilmarnock was ground out by sheer grit and willpower from County on a day when it was clear from the outset that they were far from at their best.

While others take a break during a Premiership break until March 15, the Staggies’ manager will take his team back onto the training ground for more hard work.

County exited the Scottish Cup unhappily at home to Livingston and it is a matter of principle for the manager that the resultant lack of match action is met by more training ground endeavour.

“We’ll be in all next week. We were disappointed to go out of the cup, so we won’t be rewarding that with time off,” Cowie emphasised.

“We’ll be in training, and then we’ll be in the following week for Hearts before they get a bit of time off after Hearts, which they deserve.”

To say the 1-0 victory over Killie was an unattractive spectacle is a gross understatement, but the league table, relatively speaking, was a thing of beauty for County fans by Saturday evening.

It felt like the kind of match that would have run away from them in the latter stages last season, with defeat or only a point taken.

Comparisons to the last campaign are timely, too, given that Kieran Phillips’ first half strike was enough to lift County onto 35 points, the total they accrued in the whole of last season.

With nine games left, the Staggies now have a genuine opportunity not only to bury relegation danger before the split, but to claim a top six place.

A crucial win for the Staggies

On Saturday evening prior to the Dons’ clash with Dundee United, they sat closer to third place Aberdeen, six points ahead, than they did to second bottom Dundee, seven points behind them in the play-off zone.

“It’s a big three points,” Cowie acknowledged.

“That’s three wins in our last four games, and it’s probably our best three points of the season because we weren’t at our best.

“We were disappointed on Wednesday (in defeat, away to St Johnstone) with the way we performed off the back of two really good games.

“There was a lot of frustration from our fans, and rightly so, so it was important to react in a positive manner.

“To get three points today puts us on the same total we had for the whole of last season, and now we have nine games to really add to that.”

Cowie took great pleasure in his team’s willingness to scratch and claw for everything against Killie, refusing to buckle under sustained pressure in the second half.

“On another day, they would have taken some of their opportunities, but luckily for us they didn’t,” he said.

“Sometimes you come on the wrong side of it, and I’m sure Derek will be disappointed.

“At this stage of the season it doesn’t really matter how you win. We got another clean sheet, so I’m delighted to get another win.

“It just emphasises everything that I know (about the squad).

“When we recruit players, I do a lot of homework. We want players who recognise what they are coming into and embrace the challenge of being a Ross County player.

“Those are the things I expect, but to see it is pleasing, and I’m sure the players will be feeling good about themselves.”

Focus already on Tynecastle

Cowie, though, is never one to go overboard or talk up prospects too far beyond the next match.

“We are only thinking about Hearts in two weeks’ time,” he said.

“We’re in a reasonable position to end the season strongly, but we are only focused on the next game and that is Hearts.”

The football itself brought scant moments of inspiration.

There were murmurs of discontent in the home crowd amid a strangely hesitant and nervy start from the hosts.

Kilmarnock, though, looked pretty poor themselves, but after 15 minutes a long kick forward from keeper Keiran O’Hara was poorly dealt with by Norwich City loanee Jonatham Tomkinson and Marley Watkins was sharp onto it.

Twice in quick succession Watkins smashed in attempts and twice home goalkeeper Jordan Amissah managed to block.

Then, inside 35 minutes, came the link-up from Phillips and Jordan White that settled the match.

The pair, starting together for the first time, interchanged with White’s attempt close-in, spinning back into Phillips’ path before he forced the ball high into the net.

Amissah’s second double save, pushing away a Brad Lyons blast from wide right, and then parrying Fraser Murray’s strike on the rebound, was crucial.

County finished the game exhausted, but defiant, but more hard work lies in store.

ROSS COUNTY: (3-4-1-2) – Amissah 7; Tomkinson 6, Lopata 7, Campbell 7; Wright 6, Randall 7, Nisbet 7 (Smith 90), Ashworth 6 (Robesten 70, 5); Chilvers 6 (Samuel 82); White 6, Phillips 7 (Kenneh 70). Subs not used: Hale, Grieves, Harmon, Laidlaw, MacLeod.

KILMARNOCK: (4-4-2) – O’Hara 6; Wright 6, Mayo 6, Deas 7, Ndaba 6; Watson 6 (Wales 63, 5), Lyons 6, Polworth 6 (Magennis 63, 5) (Kennedy 75, 4), Murray 6 (Armstrong 63, 5); Watkins 6 (Cameron 82, 3), Anderson 6. Subs: McCrorie, Wilson-Brown, McKenzie, Ramsay.

Ref: David Dickinson 6

Man of the match: Jordan Amissah (Ross County).