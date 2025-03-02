Ross County won’t rest on their laurels despite matching last season’s points tally, says captain Connor Randall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County

Ross County won’t rest on their laurels despite matching last season’s points tally, says captain Connor Randall

The Staggies are tantalisingly close to the top six after a 1-0 win against Kilmarnock.

By Alasdair Fraser
Ross County's Connor Randall warming up ahead the Premiership match against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
Connor Randall hailed Ross County’s “desire to defend” after gleaning a crucial three points from an ugly contest with Kilmarnock.

On a day when the spectacle, on a difficult surface, was woefully poor, the huge positive for the Highlanders was the refusal to buckle with a fighting spirit that made it nine points from nine against the Ayrshiremen this season.

That made it three wins from four for the Staggies, who are now tantalisingly close to the top six in the Premiership.

Every one of those nine points taken from Killie has been hard-earned, by a single goal, with Saturday’s ragged battle of wills no different.

Captain Randall, who epitomised those commitment levels from the hosts, said: “It was a good day and a massive result.

“It was a scrappy game, yes, but the three points is the main thing.

“Sometimes, ones like that are the biggest wins, when you are not quite at it on the ball.

“Conditions were quite tough for both teams, with a lot of balls in the air and second balls – it was a fight out there.

“It wasn’t the prettiest and you are playing the football you want to play sometimes but you are battling and showing a different side to your game and sometimes these are the biggest wins.

“We just have to keep focussing game by game. That’s the message coming from the manager and that’s what is in all the players’ heads.

“This result gets us closer to the team above us and that’s the focus.”

Ross County’s Nohan Kenneh (second right) celebrates after he scores to make it 2-0 but goal is ruled out by VAR. Image: SNS.

Staggies looking up the table

By Saturday evening, County were closer to third top Aberdeen, six points above them, than they were to second bottom Dundee in the relegation play-off position.

They had also amassed 35 points, matching their entire haul for last season with nine games to spare.

“The aim each season is to improve and that looks like an improvement so far, but we can’t rest on our laurels,” Randall stressed.

“We’ve achieved that and now it’s about kicking on again to take this club where we want to go, that’s the next step. Season on season, we want to improve.

“On another day, they had chances they could have put away. We are not naive enough not to think otherwise.

“But that’s what happens sometimes, you have to ride your luck and the most pleasing thing was our desire to defend as a team.

“We were disappointed on Wednesday in Perth. It wasn’t our best performance and it was about bouncing back today and showing that fight to win and we showed that.

“It’s now about us kicking on again and adding to our tally and seeing how far we can go.

“It’s been a unique season the way one win or two wins can change things for most teams.

“We’d rather have been in  the cup next week and have a game but we haven’t so we have to regroup and refresh for a massive run in.”

Conversation