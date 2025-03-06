Don Cowie on ‘intent’ Ross County have shown to avoid big summer rebuilds

Don Cowie says efforts to put long-term foundations in place at Ross County are already under way.

The Staggies have traditionally become accustomed to hefty squad transitions each season – with Cowie’s first campaign in charge having been no exception.

After bringing in 12 players last summer, of which Ricki Lamie, Charlie Telfer, Aidan Denholm and Jack Hamilton have since moved on, Cowie drafted in another five recruitments over the winter period.

A number of Cowie’s recruits have impressed, with County sitting eighth in the Premiership at present and having matched last season’s total points tally with nine games to spare.

Of last summer’s arrivals, Akil Wright, Ronan Hale, Noah Chilvers and Josh Nisbet were drafted in on long-term contracts, while forward Kieran Phillips followed suit in January.

County still have work to do to safeguard their top-flight status, with seven points separating them from Dundee who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

‘In good position going into next season’

Cowie, however, says his first batch of incomings has signalled an intent by the club to have a strong core of players tied up beyond this season.

He said: “I think we can always improve that situation.

“This year we have definitely tried to identify that, and the majority of players that we have signed permanently are on longer contracts than has maybe previously been the case.

“That puts us in a good position going into next season.

“It’s always going to be the challenge – we didn’t foresee Jack Baldwin or Simon Murray leaving going into this season, and they were two of our key players from last year.

“Even if players are under contract, you still have to be able to adapt and be ready for what’s coming.

“It comes back to the transition of the squad.

“New players come in, and they have to get used to the football club.

“More often than not over the last handful of years, we have lost at least one of our best individuals. You’re always having to replace that.

“When you’ve got loan players at the club, too. You know there is a good chance they are going back to their parent club, and then you start that cycle again.

“The challenge for us moving forward is how we minimise that to give ourselves the best platform at the start of the season.”

Cowie explains why patience is crucial in loan market

While long-term planning has been part of Cowie’s thought process, he has also made strong use of the loan system in his recruitment.

A total of eight loan signings have arrived during the course of the season – although midfielder Denholm returned to parent club Hearts in January.

Although he has an eye on building long-term foundations, Cowie insists the loan market will remain an important part of his recruitment.

He added: “The loan system is always going to be a key aspect of our recruitment, because of the turnover that happens. It’s a market we are always looking at.

“The thing with the loan market is that you have to be really patient, because naturally these players are at parent clubs.

“Our season starts earlier than England, especially when we’ve got the League Cup.

“If they are a younger player they might be with the first-team squad, because they’ve got internationals away at that time. That’s something that I have definitely learned since I came into the management and coaching side.

“You want the player from the first day of pre-season – but that’s not always the scenario.

“It’s about almost holding our nerve, and having that patience, because the window goes right to the end of August.

“When you think the League Cup starts in July, you’ve got six or seven weeks after that.

“I think that’s something I have definitely learned this year especially.”