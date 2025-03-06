Don Cowie on ‘intent’ Ross County have shown to avoid big summer rebuilds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County

Don Cowie on ‘intent’ Ross County have shown to avoid big summer rebuilds

Ross County boss Cowie spelled out why the Staggies have made the decision to try to land signings on longer contracts than previously.

Ross County manager Don Cowie shouts instructions from the touchline.
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
By Andy Skinner

Don Cowie says efforts to put long-term foundations in place at Ross County are already under way.

The Staggies have traditionally become accustomed to hefty squad transitions each season – with Cowie’s first campaign in charge having been no exception.

After bringing in 12 players last summer, of which Ricki Lamie, Charlie Telfer, Aidan Denholm and Jack Hamilton have since moved on, Cowie drafted in another five recruitments over the winter period.

A number of Cowie’s recruits have impressed, with County sitting eighth in the Premiership at present and having matched last season’s total points tally with nine games to spare.

Of last summer’s arrivals, Akil Wright, Ronan Hale, Noah Chilvers and Josh Nisbet were drafted in on long-term contracts, while forward Kieran Phillips followed suit in January.

Goalscorers Akil Wright and Noah Chilvers celebrate Ross County's victory over Aberdeen.
Noah Chilvers and Akil Wright both joined Ross County on long-term deals last summer. Image: SNS.

County still have work to do to safeguard their top-flight status, with seven points separating them from Dundee who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

‘In good position going into next season’

Cowie, however, says his first batch of incomings has signalled an intent by the club to have a strong core of players tied up beyond this season.

He said: “I think we can always improve that situation.

“This year we have definitely tried to identify that, and the majority of players that we have signed permanently are on longer contracts than has maybe previously been the case.

“That puts us in a good position going into next season.

“It’s always going to be the challenge – we didn’t foresee Jack Baldwin or Simon Murray leaving going into this season, and they were two of our key players from last year.

Jack Baldwin punches the air in celebration after Ross County defeat Rangers.
Jack Baldwin departed Ross County to join Northampton Town last summer. Image: SNS.

“Even if players are under contract, you still have to be able to adapt and be ready for what’s coming.

“It comes back to the transition of the squad.

“New players come in, and they have to get used to the football club.

“More often than not over the last handful of years, we have lost at least one of our best individuals. You’re always having to replace that.

“When you’ve got loan players at the club, too. You know there is a good chance they are going back to their parent club, and then you start that cycle again.

“The challenge for us moving forward is how we minimise that to give ourselves the best platform at the start of the season.”

Cowie explains why patience is crucial in loan market

While long-term planning has been part of Cowie’s thought process, he has also made strong use of the loan system in his recruitment.

A total of eight loan signings have arrived during the course of the season – although midfielder Denholm returned to parent club Hearts in January.

Aidan Denholm smiles inside Ross County's Victoria Park.
Former Ross County loanee Aidan Denholm. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Although he has an eye on building long-term foundations, Cowie insists the loan market will remain an important part of his recruitment.

He added: “The loan system is always going to be a key aspect of our recruitment, because of the turnover that happens. It’s a market we are always looking at.

“The thing with the loan market is that you have to be really patient, because naturally these players are at parent clubs.

“Our season starts earlier than England, especially when we’ve got the League Cup.

“If they are a younger player they might be with the first-team squad, because they’ve got internationals away at that time. That’s something that I have definitely learned since I came into the management and coaching side.

Nohan Kenneh (left) and Jack Grieves in action for Ross County against Kilmarnock.
Nohan Kenneh (left) and Jack Grieves are both on loan at Ross County. Image: SNS.

“You want the player from the first day of pre-season – but that’s not always the scenario.

“It’s about almost holding our nerve, and having that patience, because the window goes right to the end of August.

“When you think the League Cup starts in July, you’ve got six or seven weeks after that.

“I think that’s something I have definitely learned this year especially.”

Conversation