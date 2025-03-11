Ross County boss Don Cowie reacts to Ronan Hale’s Northern Ireland call-up

Ross County boss Don Cowie reckons Ronan Hale can get even better after being called up to the Northern Ireland squad for the first time.

The 26-year-old from Belfast, who joined the Dingwall club from Cliftonville last summer on a three-year deal, has bagged 12 goals in his first season in Scotland.

Having represented the Republic of Ireland at under-19 and under-21 level, he announced his plans to be available for selection for Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland team last year.

Red tape meant the attacker had to wait for his chance but Hale has been included in Northern Ireland’s 25-man squad for friendlies against Switzerland at home next Friday then away to Sweden the following Tuesday.

Hale ‘has real spring in his step’

Cowie is thrilled to see his top scorer this term get the rewards for his efforts.

He said: “I think it’s huge for him, and a very proud moment for Ronan and his family.

“We spoke about it with him when we were trying to recruit him, it was about him taking the next step in his career to get into the international set-up.

“He’s had to be really patient with getting that paperwork, but now that he has it you can see he has a real buzz about him, and he has a real spring in his step.

“That’s only natural when you achieve something as big as he has to get into the national squad.

“It’s huge, but the hard work comes even now because he has to try and get into that squad on a regular basis.”

Hale ‘has embraced environment’

Cowie is confident that Hale will get even sharper under the guidance of the coaches at County.

He said: “The exciting thing for me is there is so much more to come from Ronan.

“We always believed we were signing a goalscorer who can be really clinical, and I think he has shown that this season when he has had opportunities.

“It’s my job and the staff’s job to help him improve even more, but sometimes we need to take a step back and realise he has come from part-time football into a full-time environment.

“What is really pleasing for me is how durable he has been. He has been on the training ground and been available for selection for pretty much every game, which shows we have managed him really well and also that he has embraced the environment he is in.”

O’Neill calls for improved FIFA rules

Northern Ireland manager O’Neill thinks it’s time for a FIFA revamp when it comes to allowing player switches such as Hale’s move.

He told the Belfast Telegraph: “The way the international transfer works, the rules aren’t the best rules because I think the decision players make at underage level shouldn’t be binding.

“Ronan had the option to come back and play for Northern Ireland as he’d not represented us and he’s taken that opportunity.

“It was important for the player. His indication was made quickly that he wanted to go through the international transfer.

“I’m not in control of the speed at which that happens, and the association aren’t either, so it was frustrating for Ronan because it would have been good to have him involved in the games in September, October, November.

“It didn’t happen, so when we got clearance in January this was the first opportunity we had to pick him.

“He deserves his place, he’s scored 12 goals since going back into full-time football from the domestic league.

“He’s a boy looking to make up for lost time, he was highly rated at Birmingham, so to see him at Ross County, it’s going to be good to see him first-hand and get to work with him.”

Getting set for Tynecastle trip

County, who are eighth in the Premiership, are preparing to travel to Hearts this weekend, with the Jambos just one place and one point above them.

There are four fixtures before the split and County are two points behind sixth-placed Motherwell and seven points ahead of second-bottom Dundee.

