Don Cowie urges Ross County to relish ‘unique’ experience of tackling Hearts at Tynecastle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

Don Cowie urges Ross County to relish ‘unique’ experience of tackling Hearts at Tynecastle

A victory for the Staggies in Edinburgh this weekend will see them overtake their hosts and potentially move into the top six.

By Paul Chalk
Tynecastle Stadium, Edinburgh, the home of Heart of Midlothian FC.
Hearts' Tynecastle Stadium. Image: SNS.

Manager Don Cowie is urging Ross County to embrace the “unique” setting of Tynecastle as they set out to beat and leapfrog Hearts in the Premiership.

Just one point splits the teams ahead of Saturday’s seventh v eighth showdown in Edinburgh.

County’s recent 1-0 win over Kilmarnock put them on the brink of the top half with four games left before the split.

So far this season, late goals have been a feature in two games between the sides, with Lawrence Shankland’s stoppage-time goal denying County a victory last September.

Then, in a breathtaking contest in Dingwall in December, injury-time goals from Jordan White and Josh Nisbet wiped out a double from James Wilson, who was called up to the Scotland squad earlier this week.

County aim to ’embrace’ Tynecastle

The proximity of the pitch to the fans at Hearts’ Gorgie home makes for a special setting and Cowie, who starred for the Jambos from 2016-2018, says it’s vital they don’t let the hosts get into their groove.

He said: “People speak about Tynecastle being one of the best venues in Scottish football. It’s one you must embrace and look forward to.

“As a (Hearts) player, playing against the Old Firm or a derby against Hibs, I don’t think anywhere can replicate it in Scottish football. It is so unique, with the pitch close to the stands, which are right on top of you.

“It makes for a great atmosphere, but we also know it will be a real challenge.

“When Hearts have the momentum with their fans right behind them, it is a tough place to go.

“When you go to a lot of the big clubs, it’s so important to try and keep the noise to a minimum and start the game well.

Ross County manager Don Cowie at a media conference at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall.
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“You can’t give the home fans any invitation to get behind their team, and I think we did that really well the first time we were at Tynecastle this season.

“When you then get the first goal, it causes anxiety because of the demand there, and they expect to be challenging at the top end of the table.

“That’s something we have to turn into an advantage for us, but we then have to carry out the action to make that happen.”

During the winter, County have enjoyed a run of wins at Dundee, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Motherwell, having gone 15 months without a victory on the road.

Those results have helped take the Dingwall team seven points clear of second-bottom Dundee.

Dramatic stoppage-time equalisers

Cowie believes Hearts’ recruitment drive in the January window brings a different dimension to Neil Critchley’s team.

He said: “We’ve had two really close games with Hearts this season.

“We’ve both been on the receiving ends of deep stoppage-time equalisers.

“Hearts have changed a lot of personnel since we last played them. They invested heavily in January.

“You can see there has been a real upturn in their form. They are a real threat in the forward areas with the signings the have made.

Young James Wilson has been called up for the Scotland squad, so congratulations to him.

“We have to defend really well, but we’re in a good place, and we go there with confidence.

“We are so close in the league, so there is a lot to play for.

“But we’re looking forward to it. Hearts will be buoyed by reaching the Scottish Cup semi-final by beating Dundee last Friday.

“I watched the game and Hearts played really well. They showed the quality they’ve got. We’re going to embrace it.”

Hearts ‘want to put you on back foot’

Cowie expects an open encounter to keep his team on their toes as they seek to get continue their strong form, having already matched last term’s tally of 35 points when a 6-1 play-off win over Raith Rovers kept them up.

He added: “Since I’ve been a coach or manager at Ross County, we’ve always had open games against Hearts.

“They play on the front foot. They play with intent and want to put you on the back foot.

“That’s maybe a big factor in why the games have been so tight.

“There have been games when they have been well on top in the first game this season and even in Dingwall when they were 2-0 up. They probably should have put the game to bed.

“It shows the importance of staying in the game. We scored two late on here.

“Down there, we played well in the first half, took the lead, but we were defending pretty much for the majority of the second half. We were lucky to still be 1-0 ahead going into the 95th minute.”

County’s Ryan Leak (Achilles) and Michee Efete (knee) miss out on the trip to Tynecastle.

For more Ross County news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.

Conversation