Don Cowie urges Ross County to relish ‘unique’ experience of tackling Hearts at Tynecastle

Manager Don Cowie is urging Ross County to embrace the “unique” setting of Tynecastle as they set out to beat and leapfrog Hearts in the Premiership.

Just one point splits the teams ahead of Saturday’s seventh v eighth showdown in Edinburgh.

County’s recent 1-0 win over Kilmarnock put them on the brink of the top half with four games left before the split.

So far this season, late goals have been a feature in two games between the sides, with Lawrence Shankland’s stoppage-time goal denying County a victory last September.

Then, in a breathtaking contest in Dingwall in December, injury-time goals from Jordan White and Josh Nisbet wiped out a double from James Wilson, who was called up to the Scotland squad earlier this week.

County aim to ’embrace’ Tynecastle

The proximity of the pitch to the fans at Hearts’ Gorgie home makes for a special setting and Cowie, who starred for the Jambos from 2016-2018, says it’s vital they don’t let the hosts get into their groove.

He said: “People speak about Tynecastle being one of the best venues in Scottish football. It’s one you must embrace and look forward to.

“As a (Hearts) player, playing against the Old Firm or a derby against Hibs, I don’t think anywhere can replicate it in Scottish football. It is so unique, with the pitch close to the stands, which are right on top of you.

“It makes for a great atmosphere, but we also know it will be a real challenge.

“When Hearts have the momentum with their fans right behind them, it is a tough place to go.

“When you go to a lot of the big clubs, it’s so important to try and keep the noise to a minimum and start the game well.

“You can’t give the home fans any invitation to get behind their team, and I think we did that really well the first time we were at Tynecastle this season.

“When you then get the first goal, it causes anxiety because of the demand there, and they expect to be challenging at the top end of the table.

“That’s something we have to turn into an advantage for us, but we then have to carry out the action to make that happen.”

During the winter, County have enjoyed a run of wins at Dundee, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Motherwell, having gone 15 months without a victory on the road.

Those results have helped take the Dingwall team seven points clear of second-bottom Dundee.

Dramatic stoppage-time equalisers

Cowie believes Hearts’ recruitment drive in the January window brings a different dimension to Neil Critchley’s team.

He said: “We’ve had two really close games with Hearts this season.

“We’ve both been on the receiving ends of deep stoppage-time equalisers.

“Hearts have changed a lot of personnel since we last played them. They invested heavily in January.

“You can see there has been a real upturn in their form. They are a real threat in the forward areas with the signings the have made.

“Young James Wilson has been called up for the Scotland squad, so congratulations to him.

“We have to defend really well, but we’re in a good place, and we go there with confidence.

“We are so close in the league, so there is a lot to play for.

“But we’re looking forward to it. Hearts will be buoyed by reaching the Scottish Cup semi-final by beating Dundee last Friday.

“I watched the game and Hearts played really well. They showed the quality they’ve got. We’re going to embrace it.”

Hearts ‘want to put you on back foot’

Cowie expects an open encounter to keep his team on their toes as they seek to get continue their strong form, having already matched last term’s tally of 35 points when a 6-1 play-off win over Raith Rovers kept them up.

He added: “Since I’ve been a coach or manager at Ross County, we’ve always had open games against Hearts.

“They play on the front foot. They play with intent and want to put you on the back foot.

“That’s maybe a big factor in why the games have been so tight.

“There have been games when they have been well on top in the first game this season and even in Dingwall when they were 2-0 up. They probably should have put the game to bed.

“It shows the importance of staying in the game. We scored two late on here.

“Down there, we played well in the first half, took the lead, but we were defending pretty much for the majority of the second half. We were lucky to still be 1-0 ahead going into the 95th minute.”

County’s Ryan Leak (Achilles) and Michee Efete (knee) miss out on the trip to Tynecastle.

For more Ross County news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.