Ross County’s Nohan Kenneh praises Don Cowie’s man-management skills and calm demeanour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County’s Nohan Kenneh praises Don Cowie’s man-management skills and calm demeanour

Being trusted to perform for the Staggies is a major motivational factor for on-loan Hibernian midfielder Kenneh.

By Paul Chalk
Midfielder Nohan Kenneh in action for Ross County.
Midfielder Nohan Kenneh in action for Ross County. Image: Russell Cheyne/Shutterstock

Nohan Kenneh insists every Ross County player is determined to deliver wins for Don Cowie because he trusts them to perform on the Premiership stage.

The 22-year-old Liberian international is on loan from Hibernian, two years on from his first loan stint with the Dingwall club.

Last term, he was on loan at Shrewsbury Town, and with no minutes for Hibs so far this season, he secured a switch back to the Global Energy Stadium until May.  

Manager is ‘there to encourage you’

Malky Mackay was the manager in 2023, but his assistant Cowie is now the man in charge and Kenneh appreciates the chance he’s been given back in the Highlands.

He said: “I was really happy to come back to Ross County. I know a few of the boys and the gaffer was here before too.

“It’s a good environment.

“As a footballer, you want to play football. You can’t be happy being on the bench or training. I just wanted to play football.

“The manager wants us to do well, and we want to do well for him.

Ross County midfielder Nohan Kenneh warming up at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh.
Ross County’s on-loan midfielder for Hibs, Nohan Kenneh. Image: SNS.

“He’s not there to put you down. He is there to encourage you or guide you as to how you can do things better.

“He’s calm compared to someone who shouts and, for me, that’s the kind of manager I like.

“When the manager wants you to do well, you want to do well for him.

“There is the motivational factor and the trust factor.

“He trusts you to go on the pitch, so you want to repay that trust.”

That trust extends to the way Kenneh plays the game.

Kenneh has attacks in mind

Cowie sees, in certain games, what the midfielder can offer in an attacking sense, which the player relishes.

He said: “Different managers mean different requirements.

“Games can be different too. Some games, I might sit in, while in others I have the licence to go forward.

“I do feel more confident now and I’m more aware of my strengths and weaknesses compared to two years ago.

Ross County manager Don Cowie gives out instructions to his players on the touchline during a match against Rangers at Ibrox.
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS.

“I love scoring goals, and I love pushing forward.

“As a number six or eight, you don’t get the chance of that often but planning when to go forward in games is also important.

“The gaffer has given me the licence to get forward, so I feel happy to do that as much as possible.”

Four ‘massive’ matches before split

The Hibs loanee is back in Edinburgh on Saturday as County face Hearts at Tynecastle, with the seventh-placed Jambos just one point and one place better off.

The two games this season have ended in draws and Kenneh feels with just four pre-split games to go, now is the time to build further on their progress as a team.

He added: “It will be tough against Hearts, but we just need to focus on ourselves.

“We know their strengths and weaknesses after playing them a few times, but we will just focus on ourselves.

“Any wins or run of form you can put together gets you up the table.

“We just need to try and grind out results. We’re now at the business end of the season, that’s when it shows who is ready to fight.

“Every game from now on is massive.

“Right now, we want to get as many points as possible before the split and see where it takes us.”

For more Ross County news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.

 

Conversation