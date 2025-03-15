Hearts 2-0 Ross County: Don Cowie’s reaction as Tynecastle loss sees Staggies slip to ninth spot

Boss Don Cowie reckons Ross County felt a lack of killer touch was all the lacked as they slipped to a 2-0 Premiership loss to Hearts at Tynecastle.

Elton Kabangu’s first half strike looked like being the only difference until the final moments when substitute Jorge Grant doubled the scoreline.

It was an outcome which lifted Hearts into sixth position, County dipping one position to ninth, but they still seven points away from second-bottom Dundee, who face city rivals United on Sunday.

‘Frustration’ by not testing Hearts

Dingwall manager Cowie felt his men dug deep to remain competitive, but fell short when it came to asking their hosts big questions.

He said: “We worked extremely hard to make is as difficult as possible for Hearts. We managed to frustrate them for periods of the game, but we’re an honest group and we just lacked that bit of quality to create real momentum and opportunity to get back in the match.

“We tried to create that momentum with the substitutions we made. The two games with Hearts this season shows you are never out of the game.

“We scored two goals deep in stoppage-time to draw in Dingwall in December, so at 1-0 today we were very much in it.

“We’re frustrated we never managed to carve open that one real opportunity to get the equaliser.

When asked about the race for the top six, Cowie added: “It’s not my focus.

“My only focus is on Dundee United, which is our next game. Our message is consistent. We just focus on ourselves and try to get as many points as possible.

“We could win every game (three more) before the split and we’re still in the bottom six. That’s why it is not in the forefront of my mind.”

Patience was vital for Critchley

Hearts boss Neil Critchley was delighted that patience paid off for his side.

He said: “We had to work really hard for it. Ross County make you do that.

“It’s not easy when a team basically puts 11 players behind the ball on the halfway line. It is very difficult to play against, but we had to be patient and work for our openings.

“We did that with a fantastic first goal. They put on attacking subs on, which opened the game up, but our subs came on and made a real difference. It’s a squad game and it was a fantastic second goal.”

Two in-form teams going head-on

Cowie made two changes from the side which defeated Kilmarnock 1-0 a fortnight ago, with on-loans Hibs midfielder Nohan Kenneh and George Harmon replacing Zac Ashworth and Jordan White, who began the day on the bench.

The sole chance from Critchley was to pitch in Scotland call-up starlet James Wilson in place of benched Kenneth Vargas.

County arrived in Dingwall with three wins from their last four games overall and with two draws this season against their capital city opponents.

Hearts’ only reversals in their previous 12 games have been against Rangers and Hibs, with an impressive victory rate of eight.

Backed by around 500 travelling fans in the packed stadium, the Staggies made an encouraging start, earning a corner.

Livewire Spittal sharp for Hearts

At the other end, former County ace Blair Spittal was a livewire, robbing Jonathan Tomkinson but not making the best of a decent situation near the box.

On 17 minutes, a well-worked County move finished with skipper Connor Randall’s angled drive being deflected wide for a corner, but Hearts defended the set-piece.

County centre half Kacper Lopata collected a book when conceding a free-kick by bringing down Wilson.

From the free-kick, the ball broke to Spittal, who flashed an effort over Jordan Amissah’s crossbar from 25 yards.

Resistance broken in an instant

Hearts netted the opener though on 26 minutes, with a simple but sharp exchange.

Beni Baningime attacked the box, spotted the run by Kabangu and the Belgian slotted it home through the legs of Amissah for his eighth goal in 11 outings.

It could have been two soon after when Wilson raced into the box, but Amissah was equal to it with a smart save.

Hearts were knocking the ball about with precision and confidence, but the Highlanders were largely standing up to that.

Ross County had one more chance before the break as Kieran Phillips went on a solo run and his shot was only taken off target by a deflection.

Phillips not far off mark with swerver

The Dingwall side had the first effort of note in the second half when, from a left-sided throw-in, Harmon fed the ball to Phillips and he swerved a shot just beyond Craig Gordon’s right post.

Tbe Jambos were soon on the front foot again, but they could not find a way through as County stood firm.

Kabangu got another opportunity midway through the second period when Adam Forrester teed him up, but his volley flew high over the top this time.

There were some nerves kicking in around the ground as County remained live in this contest and Randall drew a save from Gordon, albeit a comfortable take for the Scotland goalkeeper on 77 minutes.

Substitute Musa Drammeh almost capped it off for Hearts though when he connected with a James Penrice delivery, but he fails to test Amissah with his back-post header.

He came closer moments later with a cracking effort, but Amissah dived to superbly deny him from six yards out.

However, there was still time for a second Hearts goal and it came when a low Drammeh cross from the right was tapped home with a sliding finish.

So, although County left Edinburgh with a defeat, they remain nearer the top half than the relegation zone and will return from the international break next Sunday to face Dundee United at the Global Energy Stadium.

Hearts v Ross County ratings

HEARTS (4-1-2-1-2): Gordon 6, Penrice 6, Steinwender 6, Neilson 6, Forrester 6, Baningime 7, Spittal 7 (Nieuwenhof, 65), Kartum 6 (Grant 65), Shankland 6 (Drammeh 78), Kabangu 7, Wilson 7 (Forrest 78).

Subs not used: Clark (GK), Milne, Dhanda, Vargas, Taylor.

ROSS COUNTY (3-5-1-1): Amissah 7, Campbell 6, Lopata 6 (Grieves 75), Tomkinson 6, Harmon 6 (Robesten 81), Nisbet 6, Randall 7, Kenneh 6 (White 63), Wright 6, Chilvers 6 (Hale 63), Phillips 7 (Samuel 75).

Subs not used: Laidlaw (GK), Smith, MacLeod.

Referee: Calum Scott.

Attendance: 18,648.

Man of the match: Elton Kabangu.

