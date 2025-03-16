Ross County’s Kieran Phillips ready for local recharge ahead of three crunch clashes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County’s Kieran Phillips ready for local recharge ahead of three crunch clashes

The ex-Huddersfield Town forward seeks to help the Dingwall team bounce back from their weekend defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County's Kieran Phillips, left, and Hearts' Lewis Neilson compete for possession during the SPFL Premiership match at Tynecastle Stadium, Edinburgh, on March 15, 2025.
Ross County' striker Kieran Phillips, left, and Hearts' Lewis Neilson compete for possession. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.

Ross County striker Kieran Phillips will switch off this week by getting familiar with his new surroundings in the north of Scotland.

However, he aims to return fully recharged and ready for Dundee United after the international break on March 30.

The January signing from Huddersfield Town has looked sharp in his opening weeks in the Scottish Premiership with a goal in home wins over Dundee and Kilmarnock.

On Saturday, the 25-year-old who was born in the market town of Pontefract in West Yorkshire, came closest to scoring for the Staggies with a curling shot in the 2-0 defeat at Hearts, which knocked them down one place to ninth.  

County’s next match is on March 30 at home to Dundee United, which comes six days before Aberdeen visit Dingwall. The final pre-split match takes the Staggies to St Mirren on April 12.

County manager Don Cowie is allowing his players, who have picked up vital victories in recent months, time off to relax before turning their full focus on Dundee United.

Rest first – then focus on Dundee Utd

Phillips explained how he’s looking forward to having the chance to see what the Highlands offers away from the chase for league points.

He said: “We’ll get a bit of a rest. We worked really hard last week and obviously it’s international break, so a few of the lads will be off and a few of us will get a little bit of a rest.

Ross County striker Kieran Phillips pictured with a club scarf after joining the Scottish Premiership side in January 2025. The photo is at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall.
Kieran Phillips joined Ross County from Huddersfield Town on a two-and-a-half year deal in January. Image: Ross County FC.

“Then again, we’ll build up to Dundee United the next game and see what we can get there.

“I won’t be going back home, but I’m sure a few of the lads will. For the moment, we’re staying up here and we’ll explore around there, I think.

“I’m looking forward to seeing a bit of the Highlands, to be honest. I haven’t had a chance yet because it’s been so hectic. I’m looking forward to it.

“The place itself is really quiet and everything. On the pitch, I’m playing, which is the most important thing. Long may it continue.”

Gap is the same between 6th and 11th

Phillips had a loan spell with American side Sacramento Republic, where former Caley Jags star Nick Ross plays in the USL Championship.

In the winter window, County made their move, signing the attacker on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

County sit four points below their victorious weekend opponents Hearts ahead of their final three games before the split.

Dundee’s 4-2 derby win over United on Sunday means County are now also just four points ahead of the second-bottom Dark Blues and three points in front of Kilmarnock.

Ross County forward Kieran Phillips during a pre-match warm-up ahead of his team's SPFL Premiership fixture against Motherwell at Fir Park Stadium on February 15, 2025.
Kieran Phillips has scored two goals in nine outings so far for Ross County. Image: SNS.

When asked whether County can do enough to squeeze into the top half, he said: “You never know, I think for us it’s just about taking every game as it comes.

“We’ve got three games left before the split, so we’ll take the one in a couple of weeks as that comes.

“See where we go and then just go from there. Try and get as many points as possible and just see where we end up.”

‘You must take those half chances’

Phillips was disappointed that the team’s efforts at Tynecastle were not matched by the killer touch, a view shared by boss Cowie at full-time.

He added: “We gave it everything, but we just lacked a bit of quality at times in the game to get them on the back foot. We had a few moments, but we didn’t take them.

“There was a lot going on in the midfield. I think it was hard to break down both teams. But again, we got a few chances, half chances.

“And they’re the moments you’ve got to try and take in games like this to separate it. But I think when it’s 1-0, you can always get back in it. Unfortunately, we just couldn’t do that.

“And then we threw everything at it and conceded the second, and it was game over.”

Kenneh latest international called up

Ross County’s on-loan midfielder from Hibernian Nohan Kenneh had been called up to the Liberian squad for their World Cup qualifying matches against Tunisia and Sao Tome this Wednesday and March 24 respectively.

Former Republic of Ireland youth cap, striker Ronan Hale is in the Northern Ireland pool for their home friendlies against Switzerland and Sweden on March 21 and 25.

And defender Dylan Smith adds to his international experience by being selected for Scotland under-21s for their friendlies in Spain against Republic of Ireland and Iceland, also on March 21 and 25.

Conversation