Ross County’s Kieran Phillips ready for local recharge ahead of three crunch clashes

Ross County striker Kieran Phillips will switch off this week by getting familiar with his new surroundings in the north of Scotland.

However, he aims to return fully recharged and ready for Dundee United after the international break on March 30.

The January signing from Huddersfield Town has looked sharp in his opening weeks in the Scottish Premiership with a goal in home wins over Dundee and Kilmarnock.

On Saturday, the 25-year-old who was born in the market town of Pontefract in West Yorkshire, came closest to scoring for the Staggies with a curling shot in the 2-0 defeat at Hearts, which knocked them down one place to ninth.

County’s next match is on March 30 at home to Dundee United, which comes six days before Aberdeen visit Dingwall. The final pre-split match takes the Staggies to St Mirren on April 12.

County manager Don Cowie is allowing his players, who have picked up vital victories in recent months, time off to relax before turning their full focus on Dundee United.

Rest first – then focus on Dundee Utd

Phillips explained how he’s looking forward to having the chance to see what the Highlands offers away from the chase for league points.

He said: “We’ll get a bit of a rest. We worked really hard last week and obviously it’s international break, so a few of the lads will be off and a few of us will get a little bit of a rest.

“Then again, we’ll build up to Dundee United the next game and see what we can get there.

“I won’t be going back home, but I’m sure a few of the lads will. For the moment, we’re staying up here and we’ll explore around there, I think.

“I’m looking forward to seeing a bit of the Highlands, to be honest. I haven’t had a chance yet because it’s been so hectic. I’m looking forward to it.

“The place itself is really quiet and everything. On the pitch, I’m playing, which is the most important thing. Long may it continue.”

Gap is the same between 6th and 11th

Phillips had a loan spell with American side Sacramento Republic, where former Caley Jags star Nick Ross plays in the USL Championship.

In the winter window, County made their move, signing the attacker on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

County sit four points below their victorious weekend opponents Hearts ahead of their final three games before the split.

Dundee’s 4-2 derby win over United on Sunday means County are now also just four points ahead of the second-bottom Dark Blues and three points in front of Kilmarnock.

When asked whether County can do enough to squeeze into the top half, he said: “You never know, I think for us it’s just about taking every game as it comes.

“We’ve got three games left before the split, so we’ll take the one in a couple of weeks as that comes.

“See where we go and then just go from there. Try and get as many points as possible and just see where we end up.”

‘You must take those half chances’

Phillips was disappointed that the team’s efforts at Tynecastle were not matched by the killer touch, a view shared by boss Cowie at full-time.

He added: “We gave it everything, but we just lacked a bit of quality at times in the game to get them on the back foot. We had a few moments, but we didn’t take them.

“There was a lot going on in the midfield. I think it was hard to break down both teams. But again, we got a few chances, half chances.

“And they’re the moments you’ve got to try and take in games like this to separate it. But I think when it’s 1-0, you can always get back in it. Unfortunately, we just couldn’t do that.

“And then we threw everything at it and conceded the second, and it was game over.”

Kenneh latest international called up

Ross County’s on-loan midfielder from Hibernian Nohan Kenneh had been called up to the Liberian squad for their World Cup qualifying matches against Tunisia and Sao Tome this Wednesday and March 24 respectively.

Former Republic of Ireland youth cap, striker Ronan Hale is in the Northern Ireland pool for their home friendlies against Switzerland and Sweden on March 21 and 25.

And defender Dylan Smith adds to his international experience by being selected for Scotland under-21s for their friendlies in Spain against Republic of Ireland and Iceland, also on March 21 and 25.

