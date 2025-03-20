Ross County’s Don Cowie closes in on Uefa Pro Licence – and reveals what he’s learned from managing Staggies this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County’s Don Cowie closes in on Uefa Pro Licence – and reveals what he’s learned from managing Staggies this season

County boss Don Cowie was in Switzerland taking the latest step towards his pro coaching licence, but real-life management experience is proving just as valuable.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County manager Don Cowie speaks at a press conference at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall.
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Ross County boss Don Cowie explained what this term’s real-life managerial experience has taught him after moving one step closer to his Uefa pro licence.

The 42-year-old recently returned from Uefa’s headquarters in Switzerland where he was on the student exchange – part of the qualification coaches need to take ties at European level.

The former Scotland, County, Inverness, Watford, Cardiff City, Wigan and Hearts midfielder is in his first full season in charge of his home-town team in the Scottish Premiership.

With three games go to before the league splits, his side are ninth in the table following their 2-0 loss away to Hearts at the weekend.

They sit four points outside the top six and four points above second-bottom side Dundee with seven matches of the campaign left.

Following the international break, County host Dundee United a week on Sunday. 

Cowie moving closer to pro badge completion

On his study visit to Nyon, Cowie said: “The cohort from the Scottish FA were over and it was a valuable experience learning from many key people from the football industry mixing with the fellow candidates, which was good – we hadn’t seen one another for a while.

“There were valuable lessons.

“The coaching badges are over a two-year cycle. We’re nearing the end of our cycle, so the finishing line is in sight.”

‘Consistent messages’ to players are vital, County boss has learned this term

Naturally, Cowie feels his first full season in club management has also providing valuable learnings.

Has he changed as a boss over the months?

Cowie said: “I don’t think I have changed, just learned from things that have happened throughout the season.

“There are always highs and lows. It’s about trying not to get too caught up in it either way – football changes really quickly.

“When you are the person, or figurehead, for the players, it is about being consistent with your messages and the way you conduct yourself.

“You don’t want that to feed into the players. You want them to be as consistent as possible.

“I’ve enjoyed it. I have still so much to learn and get better at.

“You definitely getting more and more comfortable as a manager the longer you do it.”

‘My door is always open’ for players

Cowie feels having open dialogue with his players and staff is also vital in modern football clubs.

He added: “I’ve come in during an era of football where man-management is huge – you need to have that relationship with the players to get the best out of them, and I think I’m really approachable to the players and my door is always open.

Don Cowie applauds the Ross County supporters following the 3-0 win over Motherwell at Fir Park.
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

“I’m always going to be honest. I’m not going to tell them something for the sake of it, but at the same time I want all of them to improve and get better.

“That’s my role in the club, and it’s just about being consistent with that no matter who it is – someone who people see as the main player in the team, or someone who is out of the squad right now.

“It’s about having everyone on the same path.”

‘Real experience of winning games’ has boosted Ross County belief

Despite the loss to Hearts, County’s overall recent form has been impressive, with victories over Motherwell, Dundee and Kilmarnock peppered amid defeats at St Johnstone and the Jambos.

Cowie reckons his players are showing they’re capable of winning games is giving them cause for optimism.

He said: “The team have got a real experience of winning games of football recently, and that can only be a good thing.

“It means that when you go into each game, you’re looking forward to it and you know what you’re capable of as a group.

“They’re showing it, and I think they have realised what they are capable of.

“The challenge is to replicate that game after game after game.

“When we don’t do it, we lose games of football.

“But when we work together collectively as a team, we can be very competitive in this league – and that’s what we’re doing right now.”

For more Ross County news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.

Conversation