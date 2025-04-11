STARTING XI: Steven Ferguson on Dunfermline captain’s tragic death, Ross County boss Neale Cooper’s 11 Kenny Gilberts quip and ‘absolute genius’ Paul Gascoigne

Ross County’s chief executive Steven Ferguson had a distinguished playing career for the Staggies, playing 220 times, scoring 54 goals.

The former midfielder, who signed for Neale Cooper in 1996, has also managed the club along with Stuart Kettlewell.

The duo led the Dingwall club to a Scottish Championship and Challenge Cup double in 2018-2019.

Ferguson, who won the Division Three title as a County player in 1999, also played for Ayr United, Brechin City and Stenhousemuir.

Here, he takes time out to answer The Press and Journal’s quickfire Starting XI questions:

What do you remember about your debut?

It was for Dunfermline Athletic, and I came on as a second half substitute against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park, in season 1994/95.

We were losing 1-0 at the time and the game finished 1 -0 – so can’t say I made a huge difference!

Dunfermline went on to win the Championship that season after overcoming the devastating loss of our inspirational captain, Mr Dunfermline, Norrie McCathie.

What was your career highlight?

I was lucky enough to be involved in the title-winning teams (Dunfermline, Ross County, Brechin City) and another couple of promotions (Ross County, Stenhousemuir) as a player, which were all very enjoyable.

But the highlight of my career must be my two-and-a-half-years as co-manager at Ross County alongside my good friend Stuart Kettlewell.

We knew how important it was for the club to return to the Scottish Premiership at the first time of asking and, as a group, to be able to deliver that for the chairman, Roy MacGregor, our community and our supporters was very special.

The remit when we took the job was to reduce the budget, win the league and then stay in the Premiership the following year, which all thankfully happened.

Throwing in the Challenge Cup and selling Ross Stewart, Jamie Lindsay and Josh Reid for considerable profit was just a bonus.

Who is the best player you played with?

I played with a lot of good players, but Kenny Gilbert was the perfect foil for me when we played together in the middle of the pitch.

He let me run forward and get in the box, but not worry too much about running back, which suited me just fine!

Kenny was hard as nails and a real warrior – he probably didn’t get the credit he deserved for his technical ability, because as he could play as well – but he was a man you would want in your team when the going got tough.

To quote the great Neale Cooper: “I wish I had 11 Kenny Gilberts”.

And who was your toughest opponent?

Paul Gascoigne, an absolute genius on the pitch. I wouldn’t have been able to get the ball off him in a phone box, never mind a football pitch!

Dressing room threads – who had the worst fashion sense in the dressing room?

I’m going to agree with Brian Irvine – I read his Starting XI questions and confirm he did have the worst gear.

I remember he was sponsored by Mizuno at the time and some of the freebies he was receiving must have been free because they were never going to be able to sell them.

Big Brian was a big character who had a wonderful career, but questionable dress sense!

How would your team-mates describe you?

As the “social convener” – but don’t blame me, I learnt everything I know from Nicky Walker. It’s his fault!

I appreciate the game has changed, but some of the stories, trips, memories and laughs we had as a bunch of team-mates will never leave us.

What is the best advice you have been given?

“Don’t take it personally”.

You need to have thick skin being involved in football. It’s a game of opinions and if you took everything that’s said or written about you to heart, you wouldn’t leave the house.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

Tynecastle Park. Just a fantastic place to play. Great stadium, with steep stands so close to the pitch creating a brilliant atmosphere.

As an Edinburgh boy, it also gives me a chance to catch up with family and friends.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

I scored 54 goals for Ross County, but my favourite was a penalty in a 5-1 away win against Inverness (in February 2003).

I wasn’t the designated penalty taker, but made sure I took it that day as I had been brought back into the team having been left out by Alex Smith since he took over as manager.

It was my first game in a couple of months and the perfect game to return – scoring the penalty was a chance to stick two fingers up to the manager!

I can laugh about it now… but I wasn’t laughing at the time.

I used to love playing in the Highland derby. Inverness always had strong teams, led by Charlie Christie, and there was never any quarter given from either team, home or away, the stadiums were packed, but always a mutual respect shown.

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one current or former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

I would go for big Ian Maxwell.

He would have more chance of reaching the coconuts than I would, and since he has been running the Scottish FA for a few years now, I would imagine getting off a desert island would be relatively easy in comparison!

How do you relax away from football?

Spending time with my family and playing golf when the football season allows it.

We are spoilt for good golf courses in this area.

I’m a member at Fortrose and Rosemarkie Golf Club and any golfer that’s not played there should go and book a round – you won’t be disappointed!

