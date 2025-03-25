Ross County fans react to Jordan Amissah’s new two-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County fans react to Jordan Amissah’s new two-year deal

Goalkeeper Amissah has signed a new deal which will keep him at Victoria Park until 2027.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County goalkeeper Jordan Amissah. Image: SNS
Ross County fans have expressed their delight after the future of goalkeeper Jordan Amissah was secured on a two-year deal.

Amissah has been a hugely impressive performer since joining the Staggies on a free transfer in December, with four clean sheets from 12 appearances. 

The 23-year-old, who was born in Germany but is of Ghanian descent, had been without a club since leaving Sheffield United last summer.

He spent time on trial with Championship side Partick Thistle last summer, but did not secure a deal.

The Staggies came calling for him, initially as cover, following an injury to first choice Ross Laidlaw.

Amissah subsequently dislodged Jack Hamilton, who has subsequently moved on to Livingston, while he has also kept the fit-again Laidlaw out of the side in recent weeks.

County manager Don Cowie said: “We are delighted that Jordi has extended his stay at the club by signing a new deal.

“He has been a great addition to the group since joining in December and has given us excellent competition in the goalkeeping area.”

The news was greeted with delight by a number of County supporters on social media.

‘Great bit of business’

Kenny MacLennan, Ross County’s supporter liaison officer, said: “Awesome news – great bit of business by the club.”

Peter Mackay wrote: “Unbelievable bit of business. What a keeper the big man is!”

Having initially signed a short-term deal until the summer, Harvey MacDonald had been concerned Amissah’s performances would attract suitors elsewhere.

He said: “Was certain he’d be away in the summer, over the moon with this.”

Gary MacDonald is relishing the competition in place between the Staggies’ two senior goalkeepers, and said: “No matter if it’s Jordy or Ross who’s in between the sticks I’ve got full confidence.”

Amissah’s form has also captured the attention of supporters of his former club, with Blades fan Paul Smith rueful he did not get more of an opportunity at Bramall Lane – where he made just a solitary substitute appearance.

He said: “Made up for him. Very unlucky at my club Sheffield United, just not the right time for him even though I think he was better than some of the keepers in front of him but so pleased he’s been playing regularly for Ross County and secured a longer deal.”

