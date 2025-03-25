Ross County fans react to Jordan Amissah’s new two-year deal

Ross County fans have expressed their delight after the future of goalkeeper Jordan Amissah was secured on a two-year deal.

Amissah has been a hugely impressive performer since joining the Staggies on a free transfer in December, with four clean sheets from 12 appearances.

The 23-year-old, who was born in Germany but is of Ghanian descent, had been without a club since leaving Sheffield United last summer.

He spent time on trial with Championship side Partick Thistle last summer, but did not secure a deal.

The Staggies came calling for him, initially as cover, following an injury to first choice Ross Laidlaw.

Amissah subsequently dislodged Jack Hamilton, who has subsequently moved on to Livingston, while he has also kept the fit-again Laidlaw out of the side in recent weeks.

County manager Don Cowie said: “We are delighted that Jordi has extended his stay at the club by signing a new deal.

“He has been a great addition to the group since joining in December and has given us excellent competition in the goalkeeping area.”

The news was greeted with delight by a number of County supporters on social media.

‘Great bit of business’

Kenny MacLennan, Ross County’s supporter liaison officer, said: “Awesome news – great bit of business by the club.”

Peter Mackay wrote: “Unbelievable bit of business. What a keeper the big man is!”

Having initially signed a short-term deal until the summer, Harvey MacDonald had been concerned Amissah’s performances would attract suitors elsewhere.

He said: “Was certain he’d be away in the summer, over the moon with this.”

Gary MacDonald is relishing the competition in place between the Staggies’ two senior goalkeepers, and said: “No matter if it’s Jordy or Ross who’s in between the sticks I’ve got full confidence.”

Amissah’s form has also captured the attention of supporters of his former club, with Blades fan Paul Smith rueful he did not get more of an opportunity at Bramall Lane – where he made just a solitary substitute appearance.

He said: “Made up for him. Very unlucky at my club Sheffield United, just not the right time for him even though I think he was better than some of the keepers in front of him but so pleased he’s been playing regularly for Ross County and secured a longer deal.”