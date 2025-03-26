Ross County squad update: Trio return from international duty, and latest team news

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County squad update: Trio return from international duty, and latest team news

The Staggies return from the international break when they host Dundee United in the Premiership on Sunday.

By Andy Skinner
Dylan Smith strides forward with the ball in action for Scotland under-19s.
Dylan Smith in action for Scotland under-19s. Image: SNS

Don Cowie is preparing Ross County’s squad to return from the international break against Dundee United on Sunday.

Following the 2-0 defeat against Hearts on March 15, Cowie brought his players back for a routine debrief before allowing the squad time off to recuperate.

A number of players took the opportunity to travel abroad with their families, although Cowie himself remained at home – taking in Brora Rangers’ 2-1 victory over Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park on Saturday.

There was no break for three members of the County squad however, who were called up for international duty.

Midfielder Nohan Kenneh, who returned to Dingwall for a second loan spell from Hibernian in January, secured his eighth cap for Liberia in Monday’s 2-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Sao Tome and Principe.

Nohan Kenneh in action for Liberia against South Africa in 2023.
Nohan Kenneh in action for Liberia against South Africa in 2023. Image: Shutterstock.

Teenage defender Dylan Smith won his maiden Scotland under-21s cap as a substitute in Saturday’s 2-0 friendly win over Republic of Ireland, before following it up with another substitute appearance in a crushing 6-1 loss to Iceland on Tuesday.

Smith, who has previously captained his country at under-19 level, becomes the first player to represent Scotland under-21s while playing for Ross County since Jamie McCunnie – who spent two years in Dingwall between 2003 and 2005.

Forward Ronan Hale was included in the Northern Ireland squad for the first time, with FIFA having sanctioned a change in registration after he was capped by Republic of Ireland at youth level.

Ronan Hale strikes the ball into the net during a Northern Ireland training session.
Ronan Hale training with the Northern Ireland squad ahead of the friendly against Sweden. Image: Shutterstock.

Despite being part of Michael O’Neill’s squad, Hale was an unused substitute in friendlies against Switzerland and Sweden.

County proud of international recogintion

Cowie says the Staggies take pride in the trio’s national team involvement.

He said: “It’s a great reflection of where we are, and a great learning curve for the players.

“Nohan’s gone away and played all 90 minutes in his second game for Liberia, which is great for him.

“For Dylan to get that call-up to step up from the Scotland under-19s is a fantastic achievement for him. We’re all extremely proud of him.

Dylan Smith training with the Scotland under-19s squad.
Dylan Smith training with the Scotland under-19s squad. Image: SNS

“It’s a great experience for him playing at that level. It’s now just the next step in the progression that he’s doing.

“Ronan obviously goes away, doesn’t manage to get on the pitch, but I’m sure he’ll take plenty of lessons from that.

“We spoke about how keen he was to be part of the Northern Ireland squad and the patience that he’s had to show.

“He’s just going to have to show even more patience now in terms of getting on the pitch and getting that first cap. That’s what he’s got to strive for.”

Staggies boss pleased to welcome trio back into fold

Cowie is confident all three players will be able to seamlessly fit back into the Staggies squad, as they step up preparations the visit of United to Victoria Park on Sunday.

He added: “I can only go from my own experience when you go away with an international team.

Don Cowie won 10 caps for Scotland.

“It may be the intensity is not quite there when you’re training because a manager only has them for a short period of time, so it might be more tactical and looking ahead to the game.

“The group has had time off anyway so it’s not like they’ve missed much in terms of training, but it’s just getting them back into that routine.

“Having the Sunday game is helpful in terms of just giving us that extra 24 hours for them to get back to the Highlands and then get ready to train again.”

Efete return nearing closer

County only have two injury absentees at present, with Ryan Leak out for the remainder of the season with a ruptured Achilles.

Fellow defender Michee Efete is nearing a return from a knee injury and could be back in the fold in the coming weeks having been sidelined since January.

Michee Efete in action for Ross County against Hearts. Image: SNS

Cowie added: “It’s just the two that we’ve been missing long-term now, Ryan Leak and Michee Efete.

“Michee is getting closer to being part of the group. I think maybe after the Aberdeen game, he’ll join in with the group again.

“He’s been out for a number of months now, so we are just having to do the last little bit of rehab for him.

“But apart from that, everyone’s fit and ready to go.”

Conversation