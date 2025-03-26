Ross County squad update: Trio return from international duty, and latest team news

Don Cowie is preparing Ross County’s squad to return from the international break against Dundee United on Sunday.

Following the 2-0 defeat against Hearts on March 15, Cowie brought his players back for a routine debrief before allowing the squad time off to recuperate.

A number of players took the opportunity to travel abroad with their families, although Cowie himself remained at home – taking in Brora Rangers’ 2-1 victory over Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park on Saturday.

There was no break for three members of the County squad however, who were called up for international duty.

Midfielder Nohan Kenneh, who returned to Dingwall for a second loan spell from Hibernian in January, secured his eighth cap for Liberia in Monday’s 2-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Sao Tome and Principe.

Teenage defender Dylan Smith won his maiden Scotland under-21s cap as a substitute in Saturday’s 2-0 friendly win over Republic of Ireland, before following it up with another substitute appearance in a crushing 6-1 loss to Iceland on Tuesday.

Smith, who has previously captained his country at under-19 level, becomes the first player to represent Scotland under-21s while playing for Ross County since Jamie McCunnie – who spent two years in Dingwall between 2003 and 2005.

Forward Ronan Hale was included in the Northern Ireland squad for the first time, with FIFA having sanctioned a change in registration after he was capped by Republic of Ireland at youth level.

Despite being part of Michael O’Neill’s squad, Hale was an unused substitute in friendlies against Switzerland and Sweden.

County proud of international recogintion

Cowie says the Staggies take pride in the trio’s national team involvement.

He said: “It’s a great reflection of where we are, and a great learning curve for the players.

“Nohan’s gone away and played all 90 minutes in his second game for Liberia, which is great for him.

“For Dylan to get that call-up to step up from the Scotland under-19s is a fantastic achievement for him. We’re all extremely proud of him.

“It’s a great experience for him playing at that level. It’s now just the next step in the progression that he’s doing.

“Ronan obviously goes away, doesn’t manage to get on the pitch, but I’m sure he’ll take plenty of lessons from that.

“We spoke about how keen he was to be part of the Northern Ireland squad and the patience that he’s had to show.

“He’s just going to have to show even more patience now in terms of getting on the pitch and getting that first cap. That’s what he’s got to strive for.”

Staggies boss pleased to welcome trio back into fold

Cowie is confident all three players will be able to seamlessly fit back into the Staggies squad, as they step up preparations the visit of United to Victoria Park on Sunday.

He added: “I can only go from my own experience when you go away with an international team.

“It may be the intensity is not quite there when you’re training because a manager only has them for a short period of time, so it might be more tactical and looking ahead to the game.

“The group has had time off anyway so it’s not like they’ve missed much in terms of training, but it’s just getting them back into that routine.

“Having the Sunday game is helpful in terms of just giving us that extra 24 hours for them to get back to the Highlands and then get ready to train again.”

Efete return nearing closer

County only have two injury absentees at present, with Ryan Leak out for the remainder of the season with a ruptured Achilles.

Fellow defender Michee Efete is nearing a return from a knee injury and could be back in the fold in the coming weeks having been sidelined since January.

Cowie added: “It’s just the two that we’ve been missing long-term now, Ryan Leak and Michee Efete.

“Michee is getting closer to being part of the group. I think maybe after the Aberdeen game, he’ll join in with the group again.

“He’s been out for a number of months now, so we are just having to do the last little bit of rehab for him.

“But apart from that, everyone’s fit and ready to go.”