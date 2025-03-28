Analysis: Have Ross County struck goalkeeping gold with German giants-schooled Jordan Amissah?

After emphatically answering Ross County’s goalkeeping call of need, Jordan Amissah looks to be well on his way to becoming a prized Staggies asset.

Amissah earlier this week signed a new two-year deal, which will keep him at Victoria Park until 2027.

It follows an immense spell in the side, in which Amissah has not looked back since being brought in as emergency cover in December, due to an injury to long-serving first choice Ross Laidlaw.

At that point, Amissah had been without a club for six months following his release by Sheffield United last summer. His efforts to kick on from that included an unsuccessful trial with Championship side Partick Thistle.

The goalkeeper the Jags turned to instead, Watford loanee Myles Roberts, was linked with a switch to the Staggies at the beginning of January.

At that point Amissah had only just broken into the County side, but it quickly became apparent he had the potential to become much more than a short-term fix.

Following Laidlaw’s injury, the gloves were initially handed to Jack Hamilton, who had been brought in as second choice last summer.

He started just three games, before being dislodged by Amissah for the 3-0 win over Dundee on Boxing Day, with Hamilton subsequently returning to Livingston in January.

That triumph, which ended a 15-month wait for an away league win, provided the catalyst for a resurgent run of form. That has brought six wins from 12 league matches – during which Amissah has been ever-present.

Along with four clean sheets within that spell, Amissah has produced some highly impressive individual performances, most notably in matches against Celtic and Kilmarnock.

Where did Amissah’s story begin?

Amissah spent six years with Sheffield United prior to his release last summer, during which a 12-minute substitute appearance against Luton Town in 2022 was his only outing.

Otherwise, his only taste of senior football came in loan spells with Burton Albion, Spennymoor Town and Guiseley.

At just 23, Amissah looks to be embracing his long-awaited opportunity to showcase his potential with the Staggies.

Born in Germany, and of Ghanaian descent, Amissah spent his youth career being schooled in some of the top academies in his homeland.

Schalke 04 fan Amissah spent six years with his boyhood favourites after signing at the age of eight in 2009.

During that time he was inspired by Manuel Neuer, who was quickly making his way in the game prior to joining Bayern Munich in 2011.

Amissah reflects fondly on that spell, and said: “They are my hometown club. I’m a big Schalke fan, and watching a young Manuel Neuer there was unbelievable to me.”

Although he suffered the hurt of release at the age of 14 it did not appear to stop his progress, as he was picked up by Borussia Dortmund. He spent three years with the club, during which he won the German Championship at his age level, before the opportunity to move to England with the Blades arrived in 2018.

He believes the highs and lows he has already experienced will serve him well with the Staggies.

Amissah said: “At stages of my career when I was young and childish, I probably did take it for granted because I was playing for a big club, and I thought I had achieved everything even though I was miles off it.

“I was foolish back then, but now I’m a few years older I will never take these situations for granted again.

“That’s what motivates me, because I want to do well for the people who helped me through the tough times, and for myself to make sure I’m setting a foundation.”

What does Amissah’s rise mean for Laidlaw?

Amissah is quickly threatening to become the biggest challenge County’s longest-serving player Laidlaw has encountered since he joined the Staggies in 2019.

During that time Laidlaw has watched a number of goalkeepers drafted in to compete with him – the majority of those arriving on loan.

Although Nathan Baxter, Ashley Maynard-Brewer and George Wickens enjoyed decent spells in the side, Laidlaw took back claim of the gloves on every occasion.

Although Amissah is currently between the sticks, Staggies boss Don Cowie sees 32-year-old Laidlaw as having a crucial role to play – and is relishing the competition between the pair.

Cowie said: “It’s really important. I think over the last number of years at the club, we’ve gone down the route of our own goalkeeper and maybe a loan goalkeeper, which tends to be a younger one, trying to push Ross.

“We’re now at a stage where we’ve got two of our own goalkeepers who we’ve got so much belief in.

“It’s up to them to fight it out, just like the four or five attacking players that we have fighting it out for positions in the team. It creates healthy competition.

“They’re different ages. Ross is really experienced. Jordan’s the younger one, still learning his trade.

“But right now he’s in a really good place, playing consistently well. At the same time, he knows that Ross is there as well.”