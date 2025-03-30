Ross County 0-1 Dundee United: Don Cowie reaction and three talking points as Staggies top-six hopes crushed

Ross County’s top-six hopes were virtually ended after they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Dundee United at Victoria Park.

The Staggies will see it as something of an opportunity that got away, in a match which served up little by way of quality.

Don Cowie was frustrated at the lack of creative spark his side produced throughout the afternoon, in a game which would have otherwise been there for the taking.

The opening goal always looked like it could prove decisive – and United never looked like relinquishing grip of the lead after Ross Graham headed home from a Ryan Strain corner on 74 minutes.

We look at three talking points from the 90 minutes in Dingwall.

County did not serve up enough spark in closely-fought encounter

In a first half which was frenetic in large spells, County’s best opportunity arrived on 26 minutes when the recalled Alex Samuel was thwarted by a point-blank save from Jack Walton at the far post after Kacper Lopata had flicked on an Eli Campbell throw-in.

Following an evenly-matched start to the second period – albeit without much goalmouth action being produced – United appeared to turn the screw after Louis Moult was brought on for Craig Sibbald in a switch to a two-man frontline.

Warning signs were there to see as the visitors cranked up the pressure, and County survived a scare on 69 minutes when Graham failed to hit the target with a free header following a Ryan Strain corner.

The Staggies did not heed the danger, with Graham picked out in the exact same spot by Strain four minutes later, with the defender this time making no mistake.

It was a home performance uncharacteristically bereft of attacking menace from the Staggies, with Cowie disappointed a dead-ball situation proved the difference between the sides.

Cowie said: “It is frustrating that a set-piece was the difference, because there wasn’t much in it in the first half.

“The game was in the balance, and we spoke about a set-play potentially being the difference – to be on the receiving end of that is frustrating.

“Dundee United are in the top-six because they are relentless, and we didn’t do enough to get back in it when we were 1-0 down.

“At no stage did we create any real momentum, and we tried to change it with substitutions. That was disappointing.

“We’re an honest group, and they know they could have done better in that second half.”

Alex Samuel made impact in starting recall

Welsh forward Samuel was handed a long-awaited starting recall, having made two substitute appearances in recent weeks following his return from a torn thigh muscle he suffered in December.

Samuel had the Staggies’ big chance midway through the first half, but was denied at point-blank range by United goalkeeper Walton.

The forward looked to be County’s main nuisance factor throughout the afternoon, until he was replaced by Jordan White on 75 minutes.

Samuel has proven to be a dangerous weapon for County to unleash in previous survival battles, with Cowie pleased to call upon him for the final seven games of the season.

Cowie added: “I’m really happy with Alex, and he started the game because of what I’ve seen from him throughout the week in training.

“He has been a menace for the boys to defend against, and this was a reward for him.

“It’s nothing against the other strikers we have, but in the first half we could see the attributes he’s got, we just didn’t serve him enough and that was the frustrating part of it.

“Now it’s about building on that and getting even fitter.”

Where does defeat leave County?

With just two games before the split, County are four points adrift of sixth-placed Hearts.

Given they also trail St Mirren and Motherwell by three points, County would require a long combination of other results – along with two wins of their own – in order to stand any chance of finishing in the top-half.

Their realistic focus will turn to extending the gap above the relegation play-off spot, which Dundee occupy at present.

The Staggies are four points ahead of the Dark Blues, while they are three points above Kilmarnock.

Their next opportunity to get on the points trail comes on Saturday, when they will look for an improved home performance against Aberdeen.

Player ratings

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Amissah 6; Tomkinson 6, Lopata 6, Campbell 7; Wright 7, Randall 7, Nisbet 6 (Brown 82), Harmon 6 (Robesten 75); Chilvers 6 (Grieves 60); Samuel 7 (White 75), Phillips 6 (Hale 60).

Subs not used: Laidlaw, Ashworth, Smith, Kenneh.

DUNDEE UNITED (4-1-4-1): Walton 6; Strain 7, Sevelj 7, Graham 7, Ferry 6; Docherty 6; Trapanovski 6 (Paton 70), Sibbald 6 (Moult 61), Stephenson 6 (Campbell 84), Middleton 6; Dalby 6.

Subs not used: Richards, Fiorini, Babunski, Fotheringham, Van Der Sande, Cleall-Harding.

Referee: Steven McLean

Attendance: 4,088

Man of the match: Ross Graham