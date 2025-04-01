Ross County: Talking points from Don Cowie’s press conference ahead of Aberdeen game

Ross County have the opportunity to quickly bounce back at Victoria Park when they host Aberdeen this weekend.

The Staggies were defeated 1-0 by Dundee United on Sunday, with Cowie admitting after the match his side fell below-par throughout the 90 minutes.

County’s defeat followed back-to-back home victories over Dundee and Kilmarnock in their previous two Dingwall outings.

With two games remaining before the split, the ninth-placed Staggies are four points adrift of the top-six at present – with the same gap above Dundee who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

With Saturday’s opponents Aberdeen firmly in the chase for third place, Cowie is relishing the chance for his side to make amends.

We look at some of the points covered by the Staggies boss in his weekly press briefing.

On the visit of Aberdeen this weekend:

“That’s why you play football – for these sort of matches that come around.

“I believe Aberdeen are taking a massive travelling support.

“It’s got the making of a great game to be involved in and one you’ve got to look forward to.

“It’s a big game – as every game is in the league for every team.

“We’re all striving, for different reasons, to get three points. This week it’s Aberdeen chasing third place, and us looking to keep progressing and get higher up the table.

“It’s one that we’re looking forward to, but one that we’ll have to perform at a really high level to achieve that.

On County’s top-six prospects

“I’ve remained consistent throughout. The only focus is Aberdeen. We’ve got two games left, six points to play for and that’s what we’ll strive to try and achieve.

“It’s a big ask, but there’s no reason why we can’t do it.

On Aberdeen’s performance throughout the season:

“They’ll be coming here on the back of an excellent victory at the weekend against Motherwell.

“I listened to it on the radio, and they performed really well and deserved the victory.

“Everyone has spoken about the challenges that they had over the winter months in terms of the results, but they’re well and truly out of that now.

“They’re looking consistent, picking up a lot of points. They’ll come here full of confidence, looking to continue that.

“We have to just embrace the challenge of playing a massive club in the country in Aberdeen, here in Dingwall.

“I think this season has been proof of that. A lot of teams have gone through similar runs, maybe not to the extent of what Aberdeen did, but Hibs had it at the start of the season.

“I think it’s about having patience and working through the challenging periods.

“We’ve had similar ourselves in the season. It’s about remaining consistent with your process, believing in what you’re doing, and the results can come.

“Each team throughout the league table have done that at some stage in the season, bar Celtic who have been ultra consistent.

On the Staggies’ 2-1 victory at Pittodrie when the sides last met in January:

“It’s evidence for us as a team and a group to look back on.

“It was a game where we performed very well in the first half, and rode our luck in the second half which sometimes you need to do to achieve the three points that we got.

“I thought here in Dingwall early in the season we performed really well and we got done by a sucker-punch in the 97th minute after missing a penalty.

“They have been really tight games and I’m sure Saturday will be the same.

On teenage defender Dylan Smith’s recent Scotland under-21 caps:

“Dylan is one of our own that’s come through the academy.

“It’s been a fantastic achievement for him to make that step up from the under-19s to the Scotland under-21s. It’s another great step in his career and where he’s heading.

“As I’ve said to him, the next step for him is to play consistently in the Premiership and he’s striving for that.

“You can see how much development he’s had from having the loan spell at Arbroath, and it’s up to him to make that final push. He’s not far away.

“It gives him confidence to show what he’s doing and the progression that he’s making. We’re delighted with him.

“I’m sure you’ve seen the difference in him physically – he’s not a wee boy or a young boy anymore. He’s a big, imposing, physical player.

“It bodes well for the future of this club that we’ve got someone like him coming through.

On left-back George Harmon racking up his 100th appearance for the club against United:

“I would say he’s a fantastic team-mate, a fantastic professional and that’s why he’s made 100 appearances for this club.

“It’s no mean feat in this day and age. He came here on the back of being in part-time football.

“He made that transition when he first came in. I was assistant manager, and it was more to see if he could make that step up.

“We had a few injuries at the time and he probably played more than we expected in the first season.

“He’s been part of very big moments at this club since he’s been here. For him to make 100 appearances, he should be extremely proud and it’s a reflection of the way he goes about his business every single day.

On County’s nucleus of experienced players:

“We do have a transition most years at this football club, but we have a nucleus who have been here for a number of years.

“That’s when it’s up to them to give the advice from the experiences they’ve had at this time of the season, when there’s a lot to play for.

“Every three points is really important and that’s why I’m delighted with the individuals that we’ve got at the club, who have been through certain scenarios and know the importance of the last seven games that we’ve got coming up.

On this weekend’s team news:

“Michee Efete is back in full training. Maybe he’s still a bit early in terms of this weekend, but it’s great to see him back involved with the group.

“Bar that, it’s just Ryan Leak who is obviously not available.”