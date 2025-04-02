EXPLAINED: What needs to happen over next two weekends for Ross County to still make it into Premiership top-six

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Ross County

EXPLAINED: What needs to happen over next two weekends for Ross County to still make it into Premiership top-six

The Staggies are highly unlikely to finish in the Premiership top-half, but we break down the numbers required for it to happen.

James Brown and Ronan Hale following Ross County's defeat to Dundee United.
Image: SNS
By Andy Skinner

Ross County’s prospects of finishing in the top-six took a severe blow when they fell to defeat against Dundee United at Victoria Park on Sunday.

With two games remaining before the split, County sit ninth in the Premiership table.

They are four points adrift of Hearts who occupy sixth position, while they also trail St Mirren and Motherwell by three points.

It has left Don Cowie’s men in something of a middle ground – as they have a three-point advantage on 10th placed Kilmarnock below them, while they are a further point ahead of Dundee in the relegation play-off spot.

While the surest way for County to avoid any bottom of the table drama is to find a way into the top six, the sheer number of teams competing for the final available spot renders this outcome highly unlikely.

We look at the permutations required for County to make an improbable late surge…

Ross County manager Don Cowie.
Image: SNS

With two matchdays remaining, it goes without saying the Staggies require to win their two remaining matches against Aberdeen and St Mirren to stand any chance.

Even if other results were to go their way, a win and a draw would not be sufficient to bridge the four-point gap below Hearts – who are 21 goals better off.

Current Standings

6th – Hearts – 39 points

7th – St Mirren – 38 points

8th – Motherwell – 38 points

9th – Ross County – 35 points

The Staggies will know whether they have any lingering possibility of keeping the issue live by close of play this weekend – with the key being for them to get back within touching distance of all three teams going into the final round of pre-split fixtures.

Let’s look at what is required from this weekend’s round of Premiership matches.

Matchday 32:

Dundee v St Mirren – Dundee win, or draw

Kilmarnock v Motherwell – Kilmarnock win, or draw

Ross County v Aberdeen – Ross County win

Hearts v Dundee United – Dundee United win

While draws for St Mirren and Motherwell would suffice for the Staggies this weekend, County NEED Hearts to lose to Dundee United – They cannot afford for the Jambos to move within a point of the golden 41-point mark the Staggies are aiming for (we will discover why shortly).

Should any combination of the above results come to fruition, it would mean County could only trail any of the other teams by a maximum of one point going into the last round of games.

Although it is a long shot to even reach this stage, should it happen the equation would become a lot more simple given that the four teams involved are fighting it out across just two games.

Jordan White in action for Ross County against St Mirren.
Image: SNS.

The Staggies make the trip to St Mirren, which allows them to take control of the fate of one of their top-six rivals should they get the win they need.

Should that happen, the necessary outcome from Motherwell’s game against Hearts would be a draw – which would in itself guarantee County’s pathway to top-six football.

The Staggies have only finished in the top-half on three previous occasions – under Derek Adams, Jim McIntyre and most recently Malky Mackay in 2022.

Malky Mackay celebrates with Jack Baldwin and then Ross County assistant Don Cowie after clinching a top-six place in 2022.
Image: SNS.

Although it went down to the final day three years ago, it would surely rank as the most dramatic yet if Cowie is to add his name to that list.

Either way, the permutations will become far clearer by the end of this weekend.

