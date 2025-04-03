ANALYSIS: Ross County’s four strikers RATED ahead of key Premiership run-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANALYSIS: Ross County’s four strikers RATED ahead of key Premiership run-in

The Staggies' campaign is finely poised and Don Cowie has the benefit of a full complement of attackers for the closing stretch. But who should play?

Kieran Phillips (centre) celebrates with Jordan White (left) after netting against Kilmarnock.
By Andy Skinner

Ross County can only stand to benefit from having a full complement of strikers available as they approach their final seven games of the season.

Alex Samuel’s return to the starting line-up against Dundee United on Sunday – for the first time since suffering a torn thigh muscle in December – signalled Don Cowie’s intention to give all four forward options an opportunity in the Staggies’ run-in.

It was Welshman Samuel’s first starting outing alongside Kieran Phillips – who has enjoyed a run in the side since joining from Huddersfield Town in January.

And it meant Ronan Hale and Jordan White – Ross County’s two leading frontmen this season – had to be content with places on the bench against United.

The Staggies’ Premiership season is finely poised ahead of their final two pre-split matches against Aberdeen and St Mirren.

While they retain a slim chance of breaking into the top-half, sitting four points adrift of sixth-placed Hearts, they will also be conscious of trying to steer clear of danger below them – with the same points gap separating them from Dundee in the relegation play-off spot.

Cowie sees key role for all four Ross County strikers

Cowie says all four strikers will have a significant role to play as he looks for the goals which will move Ross County up the table.

He said: “The good thing about them is that they’re all extremely different.

“They all have different attributes and qualities, and it’s up to them to push each other.

“I’m sure the two who didn’t start last weekend were disappointed and frustrated – I wouldn’t expect anything less! But that’s what we want.

“We want to create that challenging environment to be in the team, and for them to push each other to be even better.

Ross County manager Don Cowie issues instructions from the touchline.
“If I think that an individual is going to make us better for a game we’re going into, we will make those changes to make us better.

“Whether it is the right decision, you won’t know until after the game, but that is the method we go with.

“What is important is that all four of them are ready and understand how valued they are at the club, and keep pushing each other on.”

Four Ross County strikers in focus

Ronan Hale

Ross County forward Ronan Hale celebrates after scoring against Hibernian.
12 goals in 33 appearances (26 starts)

Recent Northern Ireland call-up Hale is the Staggies’ leading scorer in his first full-time season, following his move from Cliftonville last summer.

His goals have generally come in bursts of form throughout the season, and Cowie will hope another purple patch will be forthcoming in the weeks ahead.

Jordan White

Jordan White does his trademark dart-throwing celebration after scoring against Raith Rovers.
10 goals in 37 appearances (21 starts)

As one of the Staggies’ longest-serving players, White is a highly trusted focal point of County’s attack.

White has had a spell out of the team, starting just one of the last seven matches, however, in recent seasons he has shown a knack of coming up with vital goals – he netted a late winner against Hibernian last season, and a hat-trick against Dundee United the campaign prior, with both victories proving crucial in each respective survival battle.

Kieran Phillips

Kieran Phillips celebrates scoring against Dundee.
2 goals in 10 appearances (7 starts)

The most recent addition to the Staggies frontline, having joined from Huddersfield Town in January.

Phillips has been a constant in the last seven games – a period where he has been tried alongside each of the other strikers – and he has come up with decisive goals against Dundee and Kilmarnock.

Alex Samuel

Alex Samuel applauds the Ross County supporters.
1 goal in 21 appearances (4 starts)

Throughout nearly four years in Dingwall, Samuel has never established himself as a consistent starter.

While never likely to be a prolific goalscorer, his tenacity and nuisance factor have made him an effective impact player.

After recovering from a year-long cruciate ligament absence he rose to prominence with a key role in the run to survival in 2022-23.

Samuel spent the latter half of last season on loan with Caley Thistle in the Championship, but has once again been a regular option from the bench for the Staggies this season.

