ANALYSIS: Ross County’s four strikers RATED ahead of key Premiership run-in

Ross County can only stand to benefit from having a full complement of strikers available as they approach their final seven games of the season.

Alex Samuel’s return to the starting line-up against Dundee United on Sunday – for the first time since suffering a torn thigh muscle in December – signalled Don Cowie’s intention to give all four forward options an opportunity in the Staggies’ run-in.

It was Welshman Samuel’s first starting outing alongside Kieran Phillips – who has enjoyed a run in the side since joining from Huddersfield Town in January.

And it meant Ronan Hale and Jordan White – Ross County’s two leading frontmen this season – had to be content with places on the bench against United.

The Staggies’ Premiership season is finely poised ahead of their final two pre-split matches against Aberdeen and St Mirren.

While they retain a slim chance of breaking into the top-half, sitting four points adrift of sixth-placed Hearts, they will also be conscious of trying to steer clear of danger below them – with the same points gap separating them from Dundee in the relegation play-off spot.

Cowie sees key role for all four Ross County strikers

Cowie says all four strikers will have a significant role to play as he looks for the goals which will move Ross County up the table.

He said: “The good thing about them is that they’re all extremely different.

“They all have different attributes and qualities, and it’s up to them to push each other.

“I’m sure the two who didn’t start last weekend were disappointed and frustrated – I wouldn’t expect anything less! But that’s what we want.

“We want to create that challenging environment to be in the team, and for them to push each other to be even better.

“If I think that an individual is going to make us better for a game we’re going into, we will make those changes to make us better.

“Whether it is the right decision, you won’t know until after the game, but that is the method we go with.

“What is important is that all four of them are ready and understand how valued they are at the club, and keep pushing each other on.”

Four Ross County strikers in focus

Ronan Hale

12 goals in 33 appearances (26 starts)

Recent Northern Ireland call-up Hale is the Staggies’ leading scorer in his first full-time season, following his move from Cliftonville last summer.

His goals have generally come in bursts of form throughout the season, and Cowie will hope another purple patch will be forthcoming in the weeks ahead.

Jordan White

10 goals in 37 appearances (21 starts)

As one of the Staggies’ longest-serving players, White is a highly trusted focal point of County’s attack.

White has had a spell out of the team, starting just one of the last seven matches, however, in recent seasons he has shown a knack of coming up with vital goals – he netted a late winner against Hibernian last season, and a hat-trick against Dundee United the campaign prior, with both victories proving crucial in each respective survival battle.

Kieran Phillips

2 goals in 10 appearances (7 starts)

The most recent addition to the Staggies frontline, having joined from Huddersfield Town in January.

Phillips has been a constant in the last seven games – a period where he has been tried alongside each of the other strikers – and he has come up with decisive goals against Dundee and Kilmarnock.

Alex Samuel

1 goal in 21 appearances (4 starts)

Throughout nearly four years in Dingwall, Samuel has never established himself as a consistent starter.

While never likely to be a prolific goalscorer, his tenacity and nuisance factor have made him an effective impact player.

After recovering from a year-long cruciate ligament absence he rose to prominence with a key role in the run to survival in 2022-23.

Samuel spent the latter half of last season on loan with Caley Thistle in the Championship, but has once again been a regular option from the bench for the Staggies this season.