Ross County’s Dylan Smith on going from disappointment to delight with historic Scotland under-21s call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County’s Dylan Smith on going from disappointment to delight with historic Scotland under-21s call-up

County's Smith revealed he thought he'd been bombed out of the Scotland U19s setup before he represented his country in U21s friendlies v the Republic of Ireland and Iceland.

By Andy Skinner
Dylan Smith in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Dylan Smith in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Ross County defender Dylan Smith says his recent Scotland under-21s call-up came as an unexpected, but welcome surprise.

Smith, 18, was part of Scot Gemmill’s recent squad for a friendly double-header – which saw Scotland suffer drastically contrasting fortunes, as they defeated Republic of Ireland 2-0, before suffering a crushing 6-1 loss to Iceland.

Smith came on as a substitute in both matches, which continued his acceleration through the national team youth ranks.

After initially being capped at under-17 level, he progressed to Scotland under-19s, for which he was named captain for a game against Czech Republic in 2023.

Smith’s recent cap made Staggies history

His latest recognition sees him become the first permanently signed Ross County player – and the only of those to be homegrown – to represent Scotland under-21s since Jamie McCunnie.

Defender McCunnie left Dingwall in 2005, following a two-year spell, having previously come through Dundee United’s youth ranks.

Jamie McCunnie prepares to travel with Scotland under-21s during his time with Ross County.
Jamie McCunnie prepares to travel with Scotland under-21s during his time with Ross County. Image: SNS

Jack Burroughs was the last County player to be capped by Scotland under-21s, but it came during a loan stint from Coventry City.

Josh Reid, who is currently on loan at Partick Thistle from the Staggies, won three under-21s caps during his time at Coventry, prior to his return to the Highlands in 2023.

Smith insists he was processing disappointment at not being selected for the latest Scotland under-19s squad, when the surprise elevation came around.

He said: “If I’m honest, I was looking at the under-19 squad, thinking I might be called up there.

“When it came out, I was a bit disappointed.

“It was then a nice surprise that I got called up for the under-21s.

Dylan Smith strides forward with the ball in action for Scotland under-19s.
Dylan Smith in action for Scotland under-19s. Image: SNS.

“Obviously, in the first half of the season, I was playing, but because I hadn’t played in a few months, I was thinking maybe I wouldn’t be in the team.

“But it was a nice surprise and it was a good experience going out with them.

“Most of the boys in the under-21s are playing at a good level.

“There are some starting in the Championship and starting, the odd few that are coming off the bench in the Premiership, and obviously some in academies in England as well.

“It’s a really good standard and I’m really enjoying the competitive feel of the under-21s.”

Arbroath spell has provided platform for teenager to kick on

Smith was recalled from a successful loan spell with League One pacesetters Arbroath in January, during which time he made 12 appearances.

Dylan Smith in action for Arbroath against Caley Thistle. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The teen has made two substitute appearances since his Ross County return, as he competes with a number of other defensive options for a place.

County are at home to Aberdeen in the Premiership on Saturday, with a victory required to keep any faint hopes of a top-six place alive.

Smith, who was handed his breakthrough as a 16-year-old by Malky Mackay in 2022, added: “When I was younger, we had a lot of injuries to the centre-halves.

“There wasn’t really that competition.

“When players came back, there was, but I felt I dealt with that and still got in the team sometimes.

Dylan Smith made his senior debut for Ross County against Rangers at Ibrox in August 2022. Image: SNS.

“Now, I’m coming back off a loan spell and there are three or four centre-halves.

“They’re all playing outstandingly well – one (Akil Wright) has been moved to right wing-back – and it’s hard to break into the team.

“They’re all top players. (But) if the chance falls to me, I’ll be ready to take it.

“I’m just trying to do as much as I can on the training pitch – doing extra, coming in earlier and leaving last. It’s all I can really do.

“If I get that chance on the pitch, then I’ve got to take it.”

Conversation