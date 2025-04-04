Ross County’s Dylan Smith on going from disappointment to delight with historic Scotland under-21s call-up

Ross County defender Dylan Smith says his recent Scotland under-21s call-up came as an unexpected, but welcome surprise.

Smith, 18, was part of Scot Gemmill’s recent squad for a friendly double-header – which saw Scotland suffer drastically contrasting fortunes, as they defeated Republic of Ireland 2-0, before suffering a crushing 6-1 loss to Iceland.

Smith came on as a substitute in both matches, which continued his acceleration through the national team youth ranks.

After initially being capped at under-17 level, he progressed to Scotland under-19s, for which he was named captain for a game against Czech Republic in 2023.

Smith’s recent cap made Staggies history

His latest recognition sees him become the first permanently signed Ross County player – and the only of those to be homegrown – to represent Scotland under-21s since Jamie McCunnie.

Defender McCunnie left Dingwall in 2005, following a two-year spell, having previously come through Dundee United’s youth ranks.

Jack Burroughs was the last County player to be capped by Scotland under-21s, but it came during a loan stint from Coventry City.

Josh Reid, who is currently on loan at Partick Thistle from the Staggies, won three under-21s caps during his time at Coventry, prior to his return to the Highlands in 2023.

Smith insists he was processing disappointment at not being selected for the latest Scotland under-19s squad, when the surprise elevation came around.

He said: “If I’m honest, I was looking at the under-19 squad, thinking I might be called up there.

“When it came out, I was a bit disappointed.

“It was then a nice surprise that I got called up for the under-21s.

“Obviously, in the first half of the season, I was playing, but because I hadn’t played in a few months, I was thinking maybe I wouldn’t be in the team.

“But it was a nice surprise and it was a good experience going out with them.

“Most of the boys in the under-21s are playing at a good level.

“There are some starting in the Championship and starting, the odd few that are coming off the bench in the Premiership, and obviously some in academies in England as well.

“It’s a really good standard and I’m really enjoying the competitive feel of the under-21s.”

Arbroath spell has provided platform for teenager to kick on

Smith was recalled from a successful loan spell with League One pacesetters Arbroath in January, during which time he made 12 appearances.

The teen has made two substitute appearances since his Ross County return, as he competes with a number of other defensive options for a place.

County are at home to Aberdeen in the Premiership on Saturday, with a victory required to keep any faint hopes of a top-six place alive.

Smith, who was handed his breakthrough as a 16-year-old by Malky Mackay in 2022, added: “When I was younger, we had a lot of injuries to the centre-halves.

“There wasn’t really that competition.

“When players came back, there was, but I felt I dealt with that and still got in the team sometimes.

“Now, I’m coming back off a loan spell and there are three or four centre-halves.

“They’re all playing outstandingly well – one (Akil Wright) has been moved to right wing-back – and it’s hard to break into the team.

“They’re all top players. (But) if the chance falls to me, I’ll be ready to take it.

“I’m just trying to do as much as I can on the training pitch – doing extra, coming in earlier and leaving last. It’s all I can really do.

“If I get that chance on the pitch, then I’ve got to take it.”