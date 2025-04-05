Ross County 0-1 Aberdeen: Don Cowie reaction and three Staggies talking points as Dingwall men dragged closer to Premiership danger area

Ross County were dragged back into relegation play-off danger as they suffered a second successive solitary goal home loss at the hands of Aberdeen.

The Dons ran out winners in Dingwall, courtesy of a sublime solo goal from Shayden Morris in the first half.

The two sides had been relatively evenly-matched throughout the opening period, however Morris’ goal – in which he strode forward from his own half before thumping past Jordan Amissah – was the standout moment of quality.

Like the previous week’s loss to Dundee United, County enjoyed much of the play in the second half but struggled to fashion much by way of goalscoring threat.

We look at three talking points from the 90 minutes in Dingwall.

Costly defeat for Staggies in bid to avoid relegation play-off drama

As well as officially ending County’s top-six hopes, the defeat threatens to move County into a precarious position, with victories for Kilmarnock and Dundee tightening up the battle to avoid 11th place.

Killie are now ahead of the 10th-placed Staggies on goal difference, while Dundee, who occupy the relegation play-off spot at present, are a point further back.

County play their final pre-split fixture away to St Mirren next weekend, where they will hope to regain some of the daylight between themselves and the danger zone.

Should it remain as tight as it is now there are guaranteed to be some tense fixtures after the split, when the teams competing for survival will all be facing each other.

Attacking spark proved to be issue for Dingwall side

The Staggies must find a way of regaining their creative spark when they make the trip to Paisley next weekend.

For the second successive home match, the opposition goalkeeper went through the entire 90 minutes without facing any serious threat.

Cowie knows his side must rediscover their attacking menace, ahead of the vitally important matches which lie ahead.

He said: “It was a very similar game to last week – we were up against a team in the top six and put in a competitive performance.

“There was a lot of effort and endeavour, we just didn’t create enough opportunities.

“There were plenty of set-plays and balls into the box, but we’re not quite anticipating it.

“We need to look to improve on that, because we haven’t scored in our last couple of games at home and historically we have been good here.

“We need to create more opportunities.

“We were in good areas for that to happen, and the conditions were challenging with the wind but we needed to have that extra bit of composure at times to create chances.”

Chilvers’ prolonged absence a major blow

The Staggies were dealt a huge setback before a ball was kicked, when it emerged attacking midfielder Noah Chilvers had been ruled out for a ‘prolonged period’ after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in training through the week.

The injury will sideline Englishman Chilvers for the remainder of the season, with his creative spark sure to be a big loss in the Staggies’ upcoming six matches.

Chilvers has increasingly become a key component of County’s attacking unit in his debut season, after joining on a three-year deal from Colchester United last summer.

His absence, which will likely carry into the early months of next season, will be a severe blow to the Staggies.

Cowie added: “I sat here earlier in the week and spoke about how healthy the squad was, but it was a reminder of how quickly things can change.

“Noah has been a real talisman for us, and it was a nothing coming together in training on Thursday morning.

“He got a scan on Friday, and we got the results which was the worst possible news. He has a ruptured ACL, so his recovery starts today in terms of making sure he’s right mentally for the path he’s going down over the next couple of months.”

Player ratings

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Amissah 6; Wright 6, Lopata 6 (Smith 84), Tomkinson 7; Brown 6 (Hale 74), Randall 7, Kenneh 7 (Nisbet 84), Campbell 7; Grieves 6 (Robesten 62); White 7, Phillips 6.

Subs not used: Laidlaw, Allardice, Ashworth, Harmon, Nightingale.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Doohan 6; Jensen 6, Dorrington 6, Knoester 6, Shinnie 6; Palaversa 8, Clarkson 6; Morris 8 (Okkels 68), Gueye 6 (Sokler 80), Keskinen 6 (Dabbagh 80); Nisbet 6.

Subs not used: Ritchie, Devlin, MacKenzie, Polvara, Milne, Ambrose.

Referee: Lloyd Wilson

Attendance: 5,994

Man of the match: Ante Palaversa