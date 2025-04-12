St Mirren 3-2 Ross County: Don Cowie reaction and three talking points as Staggies hit by late Paisley setback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

St Mirren 3-2 Ross County: Don Cowie reaction and three talking points as Staggies hit by late Paisley setback

County suffered a fourth straight defeat courtesy of Roland Idowu's late goal - here are three things we learned.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Don Cowie.
Ross County manager Don Cowie.

Ross County will feel the battling qualities shown in their 3-2 defeat against St Mirren will bode well going into the post-split survival fight that lies ahead.

The Staggies will feel hard done to in leaving Paisley empty-handed, after more than playing their part in a five-goal thriller.

The Dingwall outfit made the perfect start, taking the lead through an opportunist finish from Ronan Hale midway through the first half.

County’s lead only lasted 14 minutes however, with a stunning strike by Caolan Boyd-Munce restoring parity going into the interval.

The Buddies took the lead through Jonah Ayunga early in the second half, only for Jordan White to nod home a leveller just after the hour mark.

Jordan White celebrates netting for Ross County against St Mirren.
Jordan White celebrates netting for Ross County against St Mirren.

County pushed for a winner but the late drama was to come at the other end, with substitute Roland Idowu thumping home a stunning strike four minutes from time which secured a top-six place for Stephen Robinson’s men.

Hale grasps opportunity – as Staggies redisover goal threat

The Staggies came into the game having failed to score in their last three outings against Hearts, Dundee United and Aberdeen.

It was a sequence of matches for which Northern Irishman Hale had been left on the bench, however he was given his opportunity to impress from the start in Paisley alongside White.

It took the Staggies’ leading scorer just 22 minutes to find the net with a predatory finish. Both White and Josh Nisbet had attempted to turn the ball home after Connor Randall headed across goal following a Zac Ashworth delivery, before it eventually fell for Hale to sweep into the net.

Ronan Hale celebrates scoring for Ross County against St Mirren.
Ronan Hale celebrates scoring for Ross County against St Mirren.

He continued to pose nuisance factor throughout the afternoon, and moments later he saw a strike tipped past the post by Zach Hemming after he swerved past the advances of Alex Gogic.

Cowie was thrilled with the impact of the forward, who took his tally to 13 goals for the campaign.

He said: “Ronan is a real threat, and he’s clinical. He got his opportunity and scored, and he looked lively.

“Not just scoring the goal, but just his general all round play was really encouraging.”

Ashworth helped Staggies to show set-piece threat

The Staggies were forced to chase the game, with the Buddies turning the match on its head.

Boyd-Munce restored parity on 36 minutes with an excellent driven strike, while the home side took the lead five minutes into the second half when a mix-up between Amissah and Akil Wright allowed Ayunga in to tap home.

Following the previous week’s defeat to Aberdeen, Cowie bemoaned the fact his side were unable to create any meaningful threat from the nine corners his side won on the day.

The Staggies took their manager’s observations onboard as they levelled on 63 minutes, with an exquisite delivery by Ashworth thumped home by the head of White at the far post.

Having played a key role in both goals, Ashworth – like Hale – certainly made the most of his opportunity to impress in the starting line-up.

Zac Ashworth warming up for Ross County.
Zac Ashworth warming up for Ross County.

That did not go unnoticed by Cowie, who added: “Zac came in and I thought he was excellent. It’s a reflection of the way he has trained recently – he has put his hand up to say ‘pick me’ and he has backed it up.”

County must prepare for dogfight

Although the performance was clearly a step in the right direction, the defeat continues a difficult spell of form which has seen the Staggies lose five of their last six matches.

County will now eagerly await the post-split fixtures – which should produce three home matches.

Along with bottom side St Johnstone, and Dundee and Kilmarnock in their immediate vicinity, County will also face matches against Hearts and Motherwell after their opponents claimed the final top-half place.

With only a point separating them from Dundee, who occupy 11th spot at present, County have to be ready for a scrap to avoid a third successive play-off.

Cowie will now look to rally his troops for the challenge that awaits.

He added: “Right now it’s sore, because the group put so much into it. They were gutted to leave with nothing.

St Mirren's Roland Idowu takes his shirt off to celebrate his late winner against Ross County.
St Mirren's Roland Idowu celebrates his late winner against Ross County.

“When we reflect on the game come Monday, we will see there are a lot of things we did well which should give us a lot of encouragement.

“Scoring two goals away from home should be enough to get a point, but we have not managed to do that.

We have to get ourselves ready. We will see what the fixture list brings and how it looks.

“We know the job at hand. It’s five big games, and it’s so tight in that area.

“We have faced it before, we have experience of it, and we just need to get ready for it again.”

Player ratings

ST MIRREN (3-5-2): Hemming 6; Fraser 7, Gogic 6, Taylor 6; Alebiosu 6 (McMenamin 81), Phillips 6, Boyd-Munce 7, O’Hara 6 (Idowu 81), John 6 (Tanser 90); Olusanya 6 (Mandron 55), Ayunga 6 (Iacovitti 90)

Subs not used: Urminsky, Smyth, Kiltie, Oseni.

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Amissah 6; Wright 6, Lopata 6, Campbell 6; Brown 6 (Smith 80), Randall 7, Kenneh 6 (Allardice 89), Ashworth 7; Nisbet 6 (Samuel 60); White 7, Hale 7 (Phillips 80).

Subs not used: Laidlaw; Tomkinson, Grieves, Harmon, Efete.

Referee: Calum Scott

Man of the match: Zac Ashworth

Conversation