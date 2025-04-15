ANALYSIS: How have Ross County fared against their bottom-half rivals?

Ross County must look to take inspiration from their record against their bottom-half rivals as they prepare for a tense Premiership survival run-in.

Although they have picked up 28 points from the 15 matches played against their next five opponents, the Staggies approach the final stretch in poor form, which has seen them lose five of their last six games.

While that is potentially cause for alarm, Don Cowie has previous for navigating the Dingwall men through similar periods already this season.

On two separate occasions this term, a four-match losing streak has been emphatically ended with a 3-0 victory on the road – against Dundee and Motherwell.

There would not be a more timely way than for the Staggies to continue that trend, than when they open their post-split campaign away to Kilmarnock – who they have recorded three wins against this season – a week on Saturday.

Staggies kick off away to Killie

With the two sides level on 35 points, County will likely be pleased to make the trip to Rugby Park at an early stage of the run-in, rather than it being a crunch fixture as it was when they were consigned to the relegation play-off two years ago.

They are also facing Derek McInnes’ men at a time when they have suffered the same sequence of five losses from six games, and are fresh from a 5-1 defeat to Celtic at Parkhead.

Next up is a home match against Hearts on May 3, in what on paper looks like the hardest challenge after the Jambos missed out on a top-half finish on Saturday.

That makes it a boost for the Staggies to have the fixture in Dingwall – with County having recorded two draws against the Edinburgh outfit already this term.

Depending on how Hearts’ Scottish Cup semi-final with Aberdeen plays out this weekend, the Jambos will either have precious little to play for, or one eye on a Hampden showpiece.

Third trip to Perth this term

The subsequent fixture on May 10 brings the post-split anomaly, with the Staggies having been due to face St Johnstone at home but instead making their third trip to Perth this season.

It will mean County finish with a level split of 19 home and away fixtures apiece.

Although Saints are at the foot of the table, they have taken more points from the Staggies than any other bottom-half side – with County’s solitary point against Simo Valakari’s men coming when they netted two late goals to salvage a 3-3 draw in Dingwall in September.

County will make a quick return to Tayside just four days later, when they face Dundee – another side they have claimed maximum points against so far.

The Dark Blues – who occupy the relegation play-off spot, a point behind the Staggies – are the highest scorers in the bottom half, but have also shipped the most goals by a considerable distance.

County will conclude their season on May 18 against eighth-placed Motherwell – where home advantage could be a crucial boost if the Staggies still need final day points in order to avoid a third successive relegation play-off.

Ross County’s record against bottom-half rivals

Kilmarnock (away – April 26)

Ross County 2-1 Kilmarnock (October 26) – 3 points

Kilmarnock 0-1 Ross County (January 5) – 3 points

Ross County 1-0 Kilmarnock (March 1) – 3 points

Total – 9 points

Hearts (home – May 3)

Hearts 1-1 Ross County (September 28) – 1 point

Ross County 2-2 Hearts (December 29) – 1 point

Hearts 2-0 Ross County (March 15) – 0 points

Total – 2 points

St Johnstone (away – May 10)

Ross County 3-3 St Johnstone (September 21) – 1 point

St Johnstone 3-0 Ross County (October 19) – 0 points

St Johnstone 1-0 Ross County (February 26) – 0 points

Total – 1 point

Dundee (away – May 14)

Ross County 2-0 Dundee (September 14) – 3 points

Dundee 0-3 Ross County (December 26) – 3 points

Ross County 3-1 Dundee (February 22) – 3 points

Total – 9 points

Motherwell (home – May 18)

Motherwell 0-0 Ross County (August 3) – 1 point

Ross County 2-1 Motherwell (November 23) – 3 points

Motherwell 0-3 Ross County (February 15) – 3 points

Total – 7 points

Total points haul – 28 points