In pictures: How Ross County completed the great escape in 2015

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

In pictures: How Ross County completed the great escape in 2015

We look back at how a dramatic season in Dingwall unfolded in 30 pictures, as the Staggies secured Premiership survival 10 years ago.

Ross County players celebrate clinching Premiership survival in 2015. Image: SNS
Ross County players celebrate clinching Premiership survival in 2015. Image: SNS
By Andy Skinner

Ross County’s current battle to retain their Premiership status comes with a far stronger starting point than the one they succeeded in a decade ago.

The Staggies went into the 2014-15 campaign looking to kick on after Derek Adams had guided them away from relegation danger and into a respectable seventh-placed finish.

A poor start to the campaign saw Adams dismissed after just four games with Jim McIntyre drafted in as his replacement.

Over the course of the coming months, McIntyre performed a drastic rebuild of the squad he inherited – with no fewer than 12 players coming in under his watch.

Although there were some promising signs form did not pick up, with only two wins from his opening 19 matches.

With the Staggies adrift of Motherwell at the foot of the table, a home fixture against the Steelmen in February quickly moved into the ‘must-win’ category.

Hope was reignited following County’s 3-2 victory, however nobody could have foreseen the Staggies’ subsequent run – with the win starting an unbeaten sequence of eight wins from their next nine Premiership fixtures.

County won their final two games of the season to finish in ninth place – eight points clear of Motherwell in the relegation play-off spot, and 14 ahead of automatically relegated St Mirren.

It remains one of the greatest escapes performed by a Scottish Premiership side.

We look back on how a remarkable season unfolded in Dingwall.

Derek Adams parades new signings Jake Jervis, Antonio Reguero, Joe Cardle and Liam Boyce. The quartet would be among 10 players brought to Dingwall during the course of the summer. Image: SNS
Although Jervis got off the mark on his debut, the Staggies lost the opening game of the season 2-1 at home to St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Following defeats to Partick Thistle and Kilmarnock, a fourth successive loss to Dundee United at Tannadice proved to be Adams’ final league match in charge. Although County won against Stranraer in the League Cup the following midweek, chairman Roy MacGregor opted to part company with Adams and his father George – who was director of football. Image: SNS
Adams’ assistant Steven Ferguson took charge of the side as interim boss for a trip to Hamilton Accies – but the Staggies’ woes continued as they suffered a 4-0 defeat. Image: SNS
With just days remaining before the transfer deadline however, Ferguson’s most telling impact was still to come. Despite being only in interim charge, he completed deals for ex-Staggie Michael Gardyne, Jackson Irvine and Darren Barr to bolster the clearly struggling squad. Image: SNS
County’s wait for a new manager ended on September 10. Names such as Patrick Kluivert and John Hartson had been linked to the post, but Roy MacGregor opted to appoint Queen of the South boss Jim McIntyre, with Billy Dodds as his assistant. Image: SNS
McIntyre and Dodds took charge for the first time at home to Motherwell three days later, but the Staggies went down 2-1 in Dingwall. Image: SNS
Following a seventh straight league loss to Aberdeen, and a League Cup exit against Hibernian, County’s luck finally turned after Darren Maatsen’s late goal secured a 2-1 victory over Dundee – and McIntyre’s first triumph. Image: SNS
County followed it up with a point against high-flying Caley Thistle, with Yoann Arquin’s goal securing a 1-1 draw in the first Highland derby of the season. They were brought back down the earth in their next match however, when they lost 5-0 at home to Celtic. Image: SNS
Despite being outwith the transfer window, McIntyre was already making moves to bolster his squad. Paul Quinn netted in his first start in a 2-2 draw at St Mirren, while Martin Woods, Terry Dunfield, Lewis Toshney and Jamie Reckord were also added. Image: SNS
Quinn went from hero to villain as he netted an own goal in a 1-0 loss to Aberdeen however County subsequently recorded their first away win of the season, with Graham Carey netting the opener in a 3-0 triumph at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
There was little to shout about in the following weeks. The Staggies suffered back-to-back 2-1 defeats to St Johnstone in the league and Scottish Cup, before going down 3-2 at home to Dundee United.
The Staggies got back on the points trail however, when youngster Tony Dingwall’s double secured a 2-2 draw away to Motherwell. Image: SNS
The Staggies went down 1-0 at home to Hamilton in their next game, however the final match of 2014 saw them return from Parkhead with a creditable 0-0 draw against champions Celtic. Image: SNS
After opening 2015 with a 3-1 derby defeat at home to Caley Thistle, Craig Curran netted a debut goal in a 1-1 draw at Dundee. Curran was the first of seven January additions, along with Marcus Fraser, Dervydas Sernas, Rafa De Vita, Ruben Palazuelos, Cameron Burgess and Abdoulaye Meite. The latter two never made an appearance for the club. Image: SNS
County faced a crunch encounter with fellow strugglers St Mirren on January 17. Extra spice was added as former Staggies striker Arquin made his debut for the Buddies after leaving Dingwall earlier in the month – only to be sent off on 38 minutes for a reckless challenge on Lewis Toshney. Despite the numerical disadvantage, St Mirren triumphed 2-1 to leave County in further trouble. Image: SNS
Following a narrow loss to Celtic and a 1-1 draw with Inverness, County suffered a 4-0 defeat to Aberdeen which left them without a win in 12 games. Image: SNS
Here is how the Press and Journal reported the situation as County aimed to upset the odds to avoid the drop. They trailed second-bottom Motherwell by six points – ahead of facing the Steelmen in their following game – making the encounter a must-win. Image: DCT Archive
When the stakes had never been higher, County duly delivered. De Vita netted a stunning debut goal to record a 3-2 triumph against Motherwell, which narrowed the gap to three points and injected fresh hope into the Staggies’ cause. Image: SNS
The Staggies made it back-to-back triumphs, with Marcus Fraser netting the clinching goal in a 3-1 win at Partick Thistle. Image: SNS
Jamie Reckord’s goal secured a third straight win against Dundee. Image: SNS
That quickly became four wins on the bounce, as Curran netted the only goal in a victory over Partick. Image: SNS
County’s winning streak ended with a 2-2 draw against Hamilton Accies, but the Staggies were victorious on their return to Dingwall when goals from Michael Gardyne and Curran secured a 2-1 win over Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
The Staggies’ fine form continued, with Jackson Irvine netting in a 2-1 win over Dundee United at Tannadice. Image: SNS
Liam Boyce celebrates with the match ball after netting a hat-trick for Ross County against St Mirren in 2015.
After Liam Boyce netted a late winner against St Johnstone, the Northern Irishman followed up by netting a hat-trick in a 3-0 win over St Mirren in Paisley – an eighth win from nine games – which confirmed County could not be automatically relegated. Image: SNS
After the split, County lost 2-1 to Partick Thistle before drawing with Motherwell, With their next game against St Mirren locked at 1-1, the dismissal of Mark Brown forced Dervydas Sernas to go in goals to face a late penalty after the Staggies had used all their substitutes. Steven Thompson tucked home the spot-kick, which meant County remained in a fight to avoid the relegation play-off spot. Image: SNS
County had another opportunity to secure safety when they hosted Hamilton Accies the following week. It got off to the worst possible start after Lucas Tagliapietra put the visitors ahead, however Michael Gardyne (pictured) levelled before Liam Boyce netted a late winner. That left the Staggies to wait on Motherwell’s result against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Following an anxious wait after the full-time whistle, Motherwell’s 2-1 loss to St Mirren meant it was time for County’s players to celebrate. Image: SNS
McIntyre and chairman MacGregor led the celebrations, along with the players. Image: SNS
County still had one game remaining – and they finished in style with a 2-1 win at Kilmarnock which saw them finish ninth in the table – having won 10 of their last 14 games. It was an emotional send-off for skipper Richie Brittain – who was one of 14 players released by the Dingwall outfit. Image: SNS

Conversation