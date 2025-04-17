In pictures: How Ross County completed the great escape in 2015

Ross County’s current battle to retain their Premiership status comes with a far stronger starting point than the one they succeeded in a decade ago.

The Staggies went into the 2014-15 campaign looking to kick on after Derek Adams had guided them away from relegation danger and into a respectable seventh-placed finish.

A poor start to the campaign saw Adams dismissed after just four games with Jim McIntyre drafted in as his replacement.

Over the course of the coming months, McIntyre performed a drastic rebuild of the squad he inherited – with no fewer than 12 players coming in under his watch.

Although there were some promising signs form did not pick up, with only two wins from his opening 19 matches.

With the Staggies adrift of Motherwell at the foot of the table, a home fixture against the Steelmen in February quickly moved into the ‘must-win’ category.

Hope was reignited following County’s 3-2 victory, however nobody could have foreseen the Staggies’ subsequent run – with the win starting an unbeaten sequence of eight wins from their next nine Premiership fixtures.

County won their final two games of the season to finish in ninth place – eight points clear of Motherwell in the relegation play-off spot, and 14 ahead of automatically relegated St Mirren.

It remains one of the greatest escapes performed by a Scottish Premiership side.

We look back on how a remarkable season unfolded in Dingwall.