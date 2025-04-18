QUIZ: Can you name all 34 players who featured in Ross County’s 2014-15 great escape?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
QUIZ: Can you name all 34 players who featured in Ross County’s 2014-15 great escape?

The Staggies staged a remarkable recovery to avoid relegation a decade ago.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County players celebrate clinching Premiership survival in 2015. Image: SNS
Ross County have enjoyed some rollercoaster moments as a Premiership club – and their rally to safety a decade ago ranks highly among them.

The Staggies’ 2014-15 campaign began under Derek Adams, who signed 10 players during the summer transfer window.

After opening the season with four straight league defeats however, Staggies chairman Roy MacGregor opted to part company with Adams.

Manager Jim McIntyre and chairman Roy MacGregor celebrate with Ross County’s players, after securing Premiership survival in 2015. Image: SNS

Jim McIntyre, who was Queen of the South manager at the time, was appointed as Adams’ successor.

Despite joining in September, McIntyre signalled his early intention to rebuild the squad by drafting in five free agents ahead of the January transfer window.

Once the window opened, a further seven players were added.

Results did not initially come, with the Staggies left six points adrift at the foot of the table in February with only two wins from their opening 24 matches.

County went on to finish the season with 10 wins from their final 14 games – to emphatically secure top-flight survival against all odds.

By that point, the squad looked markedly different from the side which opened the campaign with a 2-1 home defeat to St Johnstone in August.

A total of 34 players made at least one first team appearance during the course of the season – how many can you name?

 

Conversation