QUIZ: Can you name all 34 players who featured in Ross County’s 2014-15 great escape?

Ross County have enjoyed some rollercoaster moments as a Premiership club – and their rally to safety a decade ago ranks highly among them.

The Staggies’ 2014-15 campaign began under Derek Adams, who signed 10 players during the summer transfer window.

After opening the season with four straight league defeats however, Staggies chairman Roy MacGregor opted to part company with Adams.

Jim McIntyre, who was Queen of the South manager at the time, was appointed as Adams’ successor.

Despite joining in September, McIntyre signalled his early intention to rebuild the squad by drafting in five free agents ahead of the January transfer window.

Once the window opened, a further seven players were added.

Results did not initially come, with the Staggies left six points adrift at the foot of the table in February with only two wins from their opening 24 matches.

County went on to finish the season with 10 wins from their final 14 games – to emphatically secure top-flight survival against all odds.

By that point, the squad looked markedly different from the side which opened the campaign with a 2-1 home defeat to St Johnstone in August.

A total of 34 players made at least one first team appearance during the course of the season – how many can you name?