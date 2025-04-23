Ross County’s Ross Laidlaw shelves talks over future to play part in survival bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County

Ross County’s Ross Laidlaw shelves talks over future to play part in survival bid

The Dingwall side kick off their post-split matches at Kilmarnock, with a chance to leapfrog their opponents on Saturday.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw in action against Aberdeen at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on May 19, 2024.
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw is aiming win his place back from Jordan Amissah. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group.

Ross Laidlaw is putting his future talks on ice to focus on Ross County turning the heat on their relegation rivals.

The experienced goalkeeper is doing all he can to recapture a starting jersey from Jordan Amissah, whose form since signing in December led to a two-year deal last month.

While Laidlaw, 32, seeks to persuade boss Don Cowie to return him to the side, he insists keeping the Highlanders out of the Premiership relegation play-offs for the first time in three years matters most.

He said: “I will need to speak to the club at the end of the season.

“I don’t think now is the right time or place. I will sit down in the summer and discuss it.

“I’ve still another year left after this season. At 32, I want to be playing every week at the highest level. I’ll speak to the club and see what’s what.”

Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw applauds the fans after a SPFL Premiership match at St Mirren's SMiSA Stadium, Paisley, on November 2, 2024.
Ross Laidlaw is determined to play a part in keeping the club in the Premiership – without the need of a play-off final. Image: Paul Byars/SNS Group.

When asked whether he’s had any conversations with the manager on his future, he said: “I don’t want to be a distraction in the background.

“Jordi has done well, and I respect that. I’ve tried to keep my head down and work hard.

“With so many important games, the last the manager needs is me chapping his door, asking these questions.”

Wanting to give Cowie ‘a headache’

Laidlaw’s knee injury sustained against Celtic in November opened the door for Jack Hamilton then Amissah to come in as cover.

Laidlaw said: “Jack came in for three or four games and then Jordi came in short-term and he’s unexpectedly done really well in the games he’s played so far. Fair play to him.

Ross County goalkeeper Jordan Amissah in action during his team's 4-0 SPFL Premiership defeat by Rangers at Ibrox Stadium,. Glasgow, on February 2, 2025.
Ross County goalkeeper Jordan Amissah. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock.

“It’s a case of me training right and giving the manager a headache and see what he goes with. I will put in good training performances and take it from there.”

Hoping to avoid a wedding date clash

Four straight defeats, including the recent 3-2 loss at St Mirren, means the Staggies are only one point ahead of second-bottom Dundee, but level on points with Saturday’s hosts Kilmarnock.

Laidlaw says the looming wedding of his best friend is making him nervous over a possible clash of dates.

He said: “It would be good to have that week off.

“My mate Martin is getting married during the week of the play-off final. I’m praying we’re not involved – that’s a motivation.

“He was my best pal at school, and I’ve grown up with him. He booked it earlier in the season, and he said I should make it.

“We’re hoping we’d have enough points to not be in the play-off final.”

Seeking a ‘flying start’ at Rugby Park

County were without the injured Laidlaw in November when they won 1-0 at Kilmarnock thanks to a late George Harmon goal.

A repeat result would be the ideal way to kick off the post-split assault, according to Laidlaw.

He said: “We want to get off to a flying start. It’s a really hard venue, playing on the artificial surface.

“You know what you’re going to get against a Derek McInnes team. They’ll be so well organised, they put a lot of balls into the box and you need to defend your box.

“We need to stand up to that. If we do that, it’s about having that quality going forward and take some chances of our own.”

