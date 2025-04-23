Ross County’s Ross Laidlaw shelves talks over future to play part in survival bid

Ross Laidlaw is putting his future talks on ice to focus on Ross County turning the heat on their relegation rivals.

The experienced goalkeeper is doing all he can to recapture a starting jersey from Jordan Amissah, whose form since signing in December led to a two-year deal last month.

While Laidlaw, 32, seeks to persuade boss Don Cowie to return him to the side, he insists keeping the Highlanders out of the Premiership relegation play-offs for the first time in three years matters most.

He said: “I will need to speak to the club at the end of the season.

“I don’t think now is the right time or place. I will sit down in the summer and discuss it.

“I’ve still another year left after this season. At 32, I want to be playing every week at the highest level. I’ll speak to the club and see what’s what.”

When asked whether he’s had any conversations with the manager on his future, he said: “I don’t want to be a distraction in the background.

“Jordi has done well, and I respect that. I’ve tried to keep my head down and work hard.

“With so many important games, the last the manager needs is me chapping his door, asking these questions.”

Wanting to give Cowie ‘a headache’

Laidlaw’s knee injury sustained against Celtic in November opened the door for Jack Hamilton then Amissah to come in as cover.

Laidlaw said: “Jack came in for three or four games and then Jordi came in short-term and he’s unexpectedly done really well in the games he’s played so far. Fair play to him.

“It’s a case of me training right and giving the manager a headache and see what he goes with. I will put in good training performances and take it from there.”

Hoping to avoid a wedding date clash

Four straight defeats, including the recent 3-2 loss at St Mirren, means the Staggies are only one point ahead of second-bottom Dundee, but level on points with Saturday’s hosts Kilmarnock.

Laidlaw says the looming wedding of his best friend is making him nervous over a possible clash of dates.

He said: “It would be good to have that week off.

“My mate Martin is getting married during the week of the play-off final. I’m praying we’re not involved – that’s a motivation.

“He was my best pal at school, and I’ve grown up with him. He booked it earlier in the season, and he said I should make it.

“We’re hoping we’d have enough points to not be in the play-off final.”

Seeking a ‘flying start’ at Rugby Park

County were without the injured Laidlaw in November when they won 1-0 at Kilmarnock thanks to a late George Harmon goal.

A repeat result would be the ideal way to kick off the post-split assault, according to Laidlaw.

He said: “We want to get off to a flying start. It’s a really hard venue, playing on the artificial surface.

“You know what you’re going to get against a Derek McInnes team. They’ll be so well organised, they put a lot of balls into the box and you need to defend your box.

“We need to stand up to that. If we do that, it’s about having that quality going forward and take some chances of our own.”

