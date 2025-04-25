Zac Ashworth lays down bold Ross County target ahead of Premiership post-split fixtures

Zac Ashworth insists Ross County must look up the Premiership table rather than at merely avoiding relegation – with the intention of winning ALL FIVE post-split fixtures.

The Staggies go into Saturday’s post-split opener away to Kilmarnock level on points wit the Ayrshire side, with both teams a point ahead of Dundee in the relegation play-off spot.

County are six points clear of bottom side St Johnstone, but five adrift of seventh-placed Hearts.

With the Staggies’ season finely poised, on-loan Blackpool defender Ashworth insists they must be optimistic in their outlook for what the remainder of the season can bring them.

Ashworth said: “We’ve got five games left and, from what I’ve seen so far, why can’t the target be to win five games?

“I think we shouldn’t just be looking over our shoulder. It might seem that we just want to stay up and that’s it.

“What’s the point in playing the next five games if you don’t want to win all five? There’s an opportunity to finish seventh, eighth and anything else!

“There’s an opportunity for us to win games and finish as high in the league as possible.

“It shouldn’t just be about wanting to stay up.

“First and foremost, that’s the priority – but we need to aim as high as we can and see what happens.”

Ashworth hoping to save best for final stretch of Ross County loan spell

Ashworth joined Ross County on a temporary deal from Blackpool in January, to compete with George Harmon for a place down the Staggies’ left flank.

He has made seven appearances so far, only three of which from the start, with his spell disrupted by a minor injury shortly after his move.

Ashworth got the nod for County’s last fixture against St Mirren, and had a big hand in setting up both of his side’s goals in an eventual 3-2 defeat in Paisley.

The 22-year-old hopes it can give him the impetus to finish the season with a flourish ahead of his return to Bloomfield Road.

Ashworth said: “I know it’s something I’m capable of.

“Ultimately, for me, it’s about doing that week in, week out. It’s about consistently affecting games, whether it’s in the final third or defensive third.

“I want to make sure I put my personality and characteristics on to the pitch and affect games in some way.

“It’s what the manager spoke to me about. He pushed me to get more out of me, because he felt I had more – and I agreed.

“The St Mirren game was a step towards positively impacting the game.

“Obviously, I’d swap it if we won the game.

“Individually, I was relatively pleased – but I wanted to win the game.”

Defender didn’t realise how publicised Scottish football is

Despite being in and out of Don Cowie’s side, Ashworth insists he has thoroughly enjoyed his stint – and has been taken aback by the spotlight Scottish football comes under.

He added: “I didn’t really know what to expect coming to Scotland.

“I’ve obviously not been here before, but I’ve loved it.

“You don’t realise how publicised the league is until you’re in Scotland itself.

“In England, I think you get so carried away with how many different leagues there are, with different stories here, there and everywhere.

“Here, it’s Scotland and only Scotland. I didn’t realise how big the league was until I came here! I’ve really enjoyed it.”