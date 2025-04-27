Jordan White explains why Ross County are refusing to panic – despite slipping into relegation zone with fifth straight loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Jordan White explains why Ross County are refusing to panic – despite slipping into relegation zone with fifth straight loss

The Staggies opened their post-split campaign with a 2-0 defeat at Rugby Park

By Andy Skinner
Ross County forward Jordan White. Image: SNS
Ross County forward Jordan White. Image: SNS

Jordan White insists Ross County must keep cool heads after slipping into the relegation play-off spot with four matches remaining.

The Staggies opened their post-split campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, which saw them fall three points adrift of Derek McInnes’ men.

County were also leapfrogged by Dundee, who moved two points clear of them in 10th spot courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Hearts at Tynecastle.

Alarmingly the defeat in Ayrshire was the Staggies’ fifth loss on the bounce, with their last triumph a 1-0 home victory over Killie on March 1.

Jordan White in action for Ross County against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Forward White insists the Staggies are not panicking, as they aim to avoid a third successive relegation play-off.

White said: “We’re not going to feel sorry for ourselves.

“We’ve been there before and we don’t want to be there again. It’s only us that can change it.

“It’s still in our own hands. There are 12 points to play for. If we look after ourselves, it doesn’t matter what anybody else does around us.

“Obviously, we have lost against Kilmarnock. As the weeks go on, you don’t want to keep saying the same things.

“We know where we are – we’re very aware of it. We don’t want to panic.”

County need to ignite another winning run

The Staggies’ next opportunity to get back on the points trail comes when they host Hearts on Saturday.

The Jambos parted ways with head coach Neil Critchley following the defeat to Dundee, with Liam Fox due to take interim charge this weekend.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

White insists a favourable result can spark momentum at a time when the Staggies need it most.

He added: “We’ve got a tough game again next week, but we’re at home.

“It’s going to be a battle. It’s not going to be easy at all, but we’ve got a lot of belief in the dressing room.

“We’ve had really good runs during the season. At the New Year, and a few weeks back, we had four-game spells where we picked up a lot of points.

“That’s the message to the boys. We’ll be trying to drive that in the dressing room.”

Staggies ‘lost their way’ in Ayrshire

White felt his side paid the price for a lack of goal threat against Killie, who triumphed courtesy of a goal in each half from Bruce Anderson and Liam Donnelly.

Nevertheless, the 33-year-old believes the margins were fine on the day.

He added: “To be fair, sometimes you get too caught up in the result.

“In the first half, I didn’t think there was much in it.

“I thought we had good control of the ball, without creating as much as we would have liked.

“We probably didn’t put the ball in the box enough, and didn’t make them defend enough, but we felt comfortable.

“Once the first goal went in we lost our way a wee bit and didn’t really recover.

Bruce Anderson nets the opening goal in Kilmarnock’s win over Ross County. Image: SNS

“Obviously, we lose the second one and it’s an uphill battle from there.

“Sometimes when you’re in a rut or whatever, things don’t go your way, but it’s a hard place to come as well. Kilmarnock are not an easy team.

“We’ve just got to keep believing that it will turn and when it does, we’ll hopefully pick up enough points.

“We’ve got to move on from it quickly.”

