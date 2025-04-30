Ross County boss Don Cowie assesses impact of facing Hearts under interim boss Liam Fox for a SECOND time this season

Don Cowie reckons Ross County must focus on themselves rather than be distracted by the uncertainty around Hearts when Liam Fox brings the Jambos to Dingwall on Saturday.

After just six months in charge, Hearts axed head coach Neil Critchley after their 1-0 h0me defeat left them in eighth spot, five points in front of County.

The Dingwall side slipped to second-bottom position as a result of their 2-0 loss at Kilmarnock – with four games to go.

County are desperate to avoid finishing 11th – for the third season in a row – after two play-off final wins were required to remain in the Premiership.

First-team coach Liam Fox replaced Steven Naismith earlier in the season on an interim basis before Hearts recruited former Blackpool and QPR boss Critchley.

Missing out on the top six and losing the Scottish Cup semi-final to Aberdeen put Critchley under pressure – losing to lowly Dundee was the final straw.

It was a result which saw Dundee overtake County into 1oth place. Five straight defeats has seen County plunge at the worst possible time.

Fox was at Hearts’ helm in September when a Lawrence Shankland goal denied County full points after Ronan Hale had the Dingwall team on course for a Tynecastle triumph.

‘We need to perform at a high level rather than worry about who Liam picks.’

Cowie, speaking at the pre-match press conference at the Global Energy Stadium, says the uncertainty over Hearts’ team selection and formation heightens the need to concern themselves only with how they can hurt Hearts.

He said: “It is the second time this season we will have played Hearts when they’ve changed manager and Liam Fox has come in as the interim manager.

“There is the challenge of personnel – people who have maybe been out of the picture can come back into the fold who Liam maybe believes in and wants to give them an opportunity. There is that uncertainty on shape and personnel.

“For me, the positive is we just focus on ourselves. We need to control the way we perform.

“We need to perform at a high level rather than worry about who Liam picks and what shape they use. The ownership then comes down purely to us performing well.

“Liam has been there for a number of years, so it’s not like he’s coming in from outwith the club.

“They know who he is. I know Liam well, and he’s an excellent coach.

“They are with him every day on the grass, and they know the demands he will be putting on them, despite not being the head coach.

“He has been in this interim role at the start of the season. He did really well at that time, and he’s been a manager previously, so he’s not going into the unknown.

“But it comes back to us focusing on producing a performance. Yes, we understand what’s happened at Hearts, but we will take care of the rest in terms of where our focus is.”

Manager Cowie aims to make Hearts ‘seem uncertain’ in Dingwall clash

Former midfielder Cowie, who played for Hearts from 2018-2020, believes the pressure on Hearts to avoid a late dip towards the drop-zone can work to his team’s advantage.

He said: “The reason Neil has left his role is because the results have not been good enough at a massive football club in this country.

“Some people will maybe say it was a bit premature, but it has happened. There is doubt there.

“They are in a run of form which is challenging, like we are in. We have to use that to our advantage.

“We’re at home and it is up to us to take advantage, perform well and put Hearts under pressure and make them seem uncertain.”

‘Mixed emotions’ in Jambos’ side

Cowie explained the mixed emotions at Hearts after Critchley’s exit offers a new dimension to the fixture.

He added: “Whether it is Hearts, or any other club, there will be people with differing opinions. Some will be relieved, or happy because they maybe will feel they’ve not had the game-time they feel they deserve.

“That gives those players a natural lift. The boys who have been the bedrock of the team and have played every match will be disappointed because they’ve lost a manager who believed in them. There will be mixed emotions.

“A new voice comes in, although Liam has been at the club. He might see that they should shape up differently.

“As I was as a player, I would like to think there would also be accountability as well as those mixed emotions. A manager has lost their job.”

