Paul Third: These are worrying times for Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

Paul Third: These are worrying times for Ross County

Loss of form at the worst possible time now spells serious danger for the Staggies' Premiership survival hopes.

Ross County boss Don Cowie on the touchline during his side's defeat by Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
Ross County boss Don Cowie on the touchline during his side's defeat by Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
By Paul Third

Alarm bells must be ringing at Ross County as they find themselves deep in the relegation mire for the third season in a row.

Saturday’s 3-1 defeat by Hearts at Global Energy Stadium leaves the Staggies in 11th place and facing a major fight for Premiership survival yet again.

The relegation dogfight is nothing new for County fans who have watched their side dig deep to keep their place in the top-flight by winning the play-off final in the last two years.

But the prospect of a third round of play-off drama is looming large on the horizon once more.

In fact, depending on what happens when County visit bottom club St Johnstone this weekend, the notion of taking their chances in the play-offs may become the favoured option, such is the Staggies’ worrying loss of form.

County have lost form at the worst possible time

The home defeat by the Jambos, who arrived in Dingwall having taken one point and failed to score from their last four league matches, continued a worrying pattern for Cowie’s side.

The loss was Ross County’s sixth in a row and it’s not hard to see where it’s all gone wrong for the men in the north.

Three goals have been scored and 12 shipped in that worrying run.

It’s not uncommon to see County struggling towards the finish line and the echoes of recent campaigns

In 2023 County had one win and five defeats in their six games in the run-up to the split, before winning two, drawing one and losing the other two in the post-split fixtures.

They went on to beat Partick Thistle in a dramatic play-off to stay up.

Last year the Staggies managed two wins their six games before the split, including a historic first win against Rangers.

Their post-split run-in produced one victory, two draws and two losses prior to comfortable play-off final victory against Raith Rovers.

The 2025 edition has produced one win and five defeats before the split followed by two defeats from the two post-split fixtures so far.

But the play-off could be the least of County’s worries if they are beaten again when they travel to McDiarmid Park this weekend.

Ross County’s trip to Perth is massive

St Johnstone’s grim campaign has given all the clubs above them a comfortable cushion for the majority of the season.

But County’s lead on Saints will be reduced to just three points with two games remaining if they come unstuck again in Perth.

The numbers do not lie. This has been a worrying a run for a Ross County team, which had mounted an admirable push for a top six spot until their worrying run of form.

Ronan Hale (R) celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Hearts. Image: SNS
Ronan Hale, right, celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Hearts. Image: SNS

Cowie must be pulling his hair out wondering how his team can win three games out of four then lose six on the bounce.

But the feeling of freefall is one which is hard to shake for those with an affinity for Ross County.

More worryingly, is the weekly struggle from the club at turning their fortunes around.

Ronan Hale struck a fine opener against Hearts on Saturday but County struggled to build on their lead.

Clearly, something has to change, in the club’s run of results if nothing else, if they are to remove the spectre of a return to the Championship next season.

Victory in Perth on Saturday can at least ensure the play-off is the worst-case scenario for the club.

However, a seventh consecutive defeat will leave everyone fearing something much worse than a third play-off in a row.

Conversation