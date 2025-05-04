Paul Third: These are worrying times for Ross County

Alarm bells must be ringing at Ross County as they find themselves deep in the relegation mire for the third season in a row.

Saturday’s 3-1 defeat by Hearts at Global Energy Stadium leaves the Staggies in 11th place and facing a major fight for Premiership survival yet again.

The relegation dogfight is nothing new for County fans who have watched their side dig deep to keep their place in the top-flight by winning the play-off final in the last two years.

But the prospect of a third round of play-off drama is looming large on the horizon once more.

In fact, depending on what happens when County visit bottom club St Johnstone this weekend, the notion of taking their chances in the play-offs may become the favoured option, such is the Staggies’ worrying loss of form.

County have lost form at the worst possible time

The home defeat by the Jambos, who arrived in Dingwall having taken one point and failed to score from their last four league matches, continued a worrying pattern for Cowie’s side.

The loss was Ross County’s sixth in a row and it’s not hard to see where it’s all gone wrong for the men in the north.

Three goals have been scored and 12 shipped in that worrying run.

It’s not uncommon to see County struggling towards the finish line and the echoes of recent campaigns

In 2023 County had one win and five defeats in their six games in the run-up to the split, before winning two, drawing one and losing the other two in the post-split fixtures.

They went on to beat Partick Thistle in a dramatic play-off to stay up.

Last year the Staggies managed two wins their six games before the split, including a historic first win against Rangers.

Their post-split run-in produced one victory, two draws and two losses prior to comfortable play-off final victory against Raith Rovers.

The 2025 edition has produced one win and five defeats before the split followed by two defeats from the two post-split fixtures so far.

But the play-off could be the least of County’s worries if they are beaten again when they travel to McDiarmid Park this weekend.

Ross County’s trip to Perth is massive

St Johnstone’s grim campaign has given all the clubs above them a comfortable cushion for the majority of the season.

But County’s lead on Saints will be reduced to just three points with two games remaining if they come unstuck again in Perth.

The numbers do not lie. This has been a worrying a run for a Ross County team, which had mounted an admirable push for a top six spot until their worrying run of form.

Cowie must be pulling his hair out wondering how his team can win three games out of four then lose six on the bounce.

But the feeling of freefall is one which is hard to shake for those with an affinity for Ross County.

More worryingly, is the weekly struggle from the club at turning their fortunes around.

Ronan Hale struck a fine opener against Hearts on Saturday but County struggled to build on their lead.

Clearly, something has to change, in the club’s run of results if nothing else, if they are to remove the spectre of a return to the Championship next season.

Victory in Perth on Saturday can at least ensure the play-off is the worst-case scenario for the club.

However, a seventh consecutive defeat will leave everyone fearing something much worse than a third play-off in a row.