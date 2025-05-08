Analysis: How Ronan Hale has responded to Don Cowie demands to be Ross County talisman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Analysis: How Ronan Hale has responded to Don Cowie demands to be Ross County talisman

Following a spell out of the side, Hale has netted two goals in his last three games during a crucial spell for the Staggies.

Ross County forward Ronan Hale celebrates scoring against Hearts.
Ross County forward Ronan Hale celebrates scoring against Hearts. Image: SNS
By Andy Skinner

At a time when Ross County are in desperate need of Premiership points, Ronan Hale is threatening to emerge as the talisman they require.

Following an alarming run of six straight defeats, the Staggies have dropped into the relegation play-off spot with only three games remaining.

They are two points adrift of 10th-placed Dundee, with Saturday’s trip to bottom-placed St Johnstone their next opportunity to return to the points trail.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

That offers Don Cowie’s men the chance to stave off the threat of automatic relegation, however they will face a Saints side making one last survival push.

The Staggies have experienced something of a dry spell during their winless run, having netted only three goals in their last six games.

Northern Irishman Hale has come up with two of those, in County’s last three games since he returned to the starting line-up.

Hale is County’s leading goalscorer with 14 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions this term.

He has had spells out of the side, with Cowie having previously demanded a greater contribution to the Staggies’ general play.

Following a Scottish Cup exit at the hands of Livingston on January 18, in which Hale scored, Cowie said: “I have spoken time and time to Ronan – it’s not just about goals. It’s about all-round play.

Ronan Hale scores for Ross County against Livingston in the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS

“We want more from him, just like we do with any other individual. You can’t get caught up just on scoring goals.

“It’s about a team, and it’s about what you can do to play a role within it – whether it’s working hard, getting the team up the pitch or retaining the ball for us.”

Forward found himself out of Staggies side

Hale went on to net three goals in his subsequent two matches against Hibernian and Motherwell, before starting against Dundee and St Johnstone – the second of which saw him substituted at half-time.

He was dropped from the starting line-up for the following match against Kilmarnock on March 1, and not brought on to the field, before making appearances from the bench in the next three matches.

Hale’s ability to sniff out goals has never been in question for Cowie, who brought him to Victoria Park on a three-year deal from Cliftonville last summer for an undisclosed fee.

Ronan Hale celebrates scoring for Ross County against St Mirren.
Ronan Hale celebrates scoring for Ross County against St Mirren. Image: SNS

Of all players in the Scottish Premiership this season, Hale has recorded the second highest number of shots with a tally of 86 – just four behind Hearts’ Lawrence Shankland.

His 35 shots on target ranks him just one behind Rangers’ Cyriel Dessers, who has the highest number in the league.

Cowie says Hale’s willingness to work on other elements of his game was what led to his goalscoring recall against St Mirren last month.

Hale ‘looking back to his best’ at crucial time

Speaking earlier this week, the Staggies boss added: “You always believe that Ronan will score goals. If you give him the service, he’s got that clinical nature.

“He’s got no other thought in his head than to get a shot away and try and score a goal.

“What I’ve really enjoyed in the last few weeks is his all-round performance. He’s looked right back to his best.

Ronan Hale is congratulated by Ross County boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS

“He has looked lively. He probably could have had a second goal on Saturday had it not been for a really good save from Craig Gordon.

“I’m delighted that he’s scoring – he’s in a really good frame of mind.

“You can see he just thrives on scoring goals and his confidence is looking really high.

“That can only be a good thing for us as a football club.”

