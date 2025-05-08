Ross County: What Don Cowie’s men must do to escape relegation danger

Ross County remain firmly in control of their own Premiership survival fate – as a defining final week gets under way with Saturday’s trip to St Johnstone.

Although a midweek trip to Dundee and a final-day home match against Motherwell follow in the subsequent eight days, the Staggies cannot afford to look any further ahead than Saturday’s showdown with bottom-placed Saints.

Six points separate the two sides with three games remaining, meaning a victory for County in Perth would relegate their opponents.

That means Simo Valakari’s men will be giving it one final push in their own survival efforts. County are their only realistically attainable target and given the Dingwall men are on a six-match losing streak, they will see them as a vulnerable one.

Staggies looking for change in fortunes against Saints

The Staggies have not fared well against Saints this term, having taken just a solitary point – their lowest haul against any fellow bottom-half side – in a thrilling 3-3 draw in Dingwall in September.

Their two defeats at McDiarmid Park this term form part of a wider run of just one win from the Staggies’ last six trips to Perth.

Staggies boss Don Cowie knows the onus is on his men to change that at a time when the stakes are at their highest for both sides.

He said: “We’ve got to just go and embrace it.

“As much as what’s at stake for them, it’s equally as big for us as well. We need to show that on the pitch.

“We need to roll the sleeves up, whatever it takes to get the result that we need, to give us the best possible opportunity for the rest of the week.

“We’ve not played well enough against them away from home.

“The first game here at the start of the season, I thought we were very good and yet somehow only drew the game. Nicky Clark produced two wonder-free kicks.

“It counts for nothing. That showed two weeks ago, after we’d beaten Kilmarnock three times this year, when they turned that on its head by beating us.

“That’s football. It’s just who turns up in the day and gives themselves the best possible chance. That’s the same this week against St Johnstone.”

Sights set on catching Dundee

Should County succeed in removing the threat of finishing bottom, their focus will quickly turn to staving off a third successive relegation play-off.

They currently trail Dundee by two points – a gap which they can ill-afford to grow any bigger ahead of their return trip to Tayside on Wednesday.

The Dark Blues travel to Kilmarnock this weekend, with County hoping for a favour from Derek McInnes’ men.

Whichever of the two sides holds the advantage come close of play on Saturday will be able to secure survival with a game to spare by following up with a victory at Dens Park in midweek.

Cowie hopes the experience of high pressure situations from their last two survival battles will stand them in good stead for the challenge ahead.

He added: “We have spoken about it numerous times. We’ve got experience of the situation that we’re in. That’s the reality of it.

“We have to come together, as we always need to do as a football club, and get through it.

“Now it’s time to go and show it.”

Staggies boss hoping for bumper away following in Perth

Cowie is determined to reward the travelling support in Perth, following a difficult recent run of form.

He added: “It has been a challenging time, but the trademark of this football club is the togetherness. We all need to pull in the same direction.

“I’m sure we’ll take a big support, just because of the logistics of the game geographically. History tells us that’s where we take our biggest support.

“I see that being no different because of how big the game is this week.

“For us as a team and a staff, coming out to see that with their support gives you that belief – and it gives you a boost.”

Final fixtures

Dundee – 10th

Kilmarnock (away) – Saturday, May 10

Ross County (home) – Wednesday, May 14

St Johnstone (away) – Sunday, May 18

Ross County – 11th

St Johnstone (away) – Saturday, May 10

Dundee (away) – Wednesday, May 14

Motherwell (home) – Sunday, May 18

St Johnstone – 12th

Ross County (home) – Saturday, May 10

Hearts (away) – Wednesday, May 14

Dundee (home) – Sunday, May 18