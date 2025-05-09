George Harmon outlines crucial factor which can boost Ross County survival drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

George Harmon outlines crucial factor which can boost Ross County survival drive

The Staggies occupy the relegation play-off spot, with just three Premiership matches remaining.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County defender George Harmon. Image: SNS
Ross County defender George Harmon. Image: SNS

George Harmon insists Ross County’s unwanted experience of play-off drama can aid their efforts to escape Premiership relegation danger.

The Staggies, who occupy the relegation play-off spot, make the trip to bottom side St Johnstone on Saturday.

Six points separate the sides with three games remaining, meaning County have the opportunity to remove the threat of automatic relegation with a win in Perth.

Harmon has been part of a County side which has stayed up courtesy of the play-offs in each of the last two seasons.

The left back insists he is eager to avoid a repeat scenario this time around, with the Staggies currently trailing 10th-placed Dundee by two points.

Don Cowie congratulates George Harmon following his winner against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Harmon said: “We’ve had a lot of experience in that dressing room now.

“We maybe would rather not have had those experiences at times – but we can help the younger lads, or the boys who are in Scottish football for the first time, overcome the challenges we’ll face in the next week.

“I’ve always said that the games outside of the split are so different to games in the split.

“In the split it’s a lot more cagey, and you’re almost waiting for a mistake while being solid for as long as you can, then attacking at the right moments to push for a goal.

“I think we’ve just got to take it one game at a time.

“Obviously it was a disappointing result last Saturday, but we’ve done our analysis on where we can do better, and there were some positives in the game too.

“We’ve looked at how we can build on that, and now we’re just looking forward to Saturday.”

Harmon eager to make telling impact on return to Staggies side

Harmon has been in and out of the Staggies side since the turn of the year, but was restored to the starting line-up for last weekend’s 3-1 defeat to Hearts.

Since joining County from Oxford City in 2022, Harmon has been involved in some important moments – most notably when he netted a last-gasp equaliser in the play-off tie against Partick Thistle to force extra-time two years ago.

Following a run of six straight defeats, the 24-year-old is eager to play his part in reviving the Staggies’ form at a crucial stage of the campaign.

Harmon added: “I think we need to be a bit more solid, and offensively we need to create more chances.

“That’s on me too to try and get the ball into the box a bit more.

“We’ve been working on that in training, and hopefully everyone sees that on Saturday.

“Hopefully I’ve shown this season that I am capable of doing that attacking role, whether that’s through assists or popping up with the odd goal.

Ross County players congratulate George Harmon on his winning goal against Kilmarnock in January.
George Harmon netted the winner for Ross County against Kilmarnock in January. Image: SNS

“It’s on everyone now to step up to the plate and try to get us over the line.

“I’ve been a bit frustrated with my game time, but I think every player wants to play every minute of every game.

“I’m the same. I think I’ve got a lot to offer with my experience, whether that’s going forward or defensively.”

