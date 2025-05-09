George Harmon outlines crucial factor which can boost Ross County survival drive

George Harmon insists Ross County’s unwanted experience of play-off drama can aid their efforts to escape Premiership relegation danger.

The Staggies, who occupy the relegation play-off spot, make the trip to bottom side St Johnstone on Saturday.

Six points separate the sides with three games remaining, meaning County have the opportunity to remove the threat of automatic relegation with a win in Perth.

Harmon has been part of a County side which has stayed up courtesy of the play-offs in each of the last two seasons.

The left back insists he is eager to avoid a repeat scenario this time around, with the Staggies currently trailing 10th-placed Dundee by two points.

Harmon said: “We’ve had a lot of experience in that dressing room now.

“We maybe would rather not have had those experiences at times – but we can help the younger lads, or the boys who are in Scottish football for the first time, overcome the challenges we’ll face in the next week.

“I’ve always said that the games outside of the split are so different to games in the split.

“In the split it’s a lot more cagey, and you’re almost waiting for a mistake while being solid for as long as you can, then attacking at the right moments to push for a goal.

“I think we’ve just got to take it one game at a time.

“Obviously it was a disappointing result last Saturday, but we’ve done our analysis on where we can do better, and there were some positives in the game too.

“We’ve looked at how we can build on that, and now we’re just looking forward to Saturday.”

Harmon eager to make telling impact on return to Staggies side

Harmon has been in and out of the Staggies side since the turn of the year, but was restored to the starting line-up for last weekend’s 3-1 defeat to Hearts.

Since joining County from Oxford City in 2022, Harmon has been involved in some important moments – most notably when he netted a last-gasp equaliser in the play-off tie against Partick Thistle to force extra-time two years ago.

Following a run of six straight defeats, the 24-year-old is eager to play his part in reviving the Staggies’ form at a crucial stage of the campaign.

Harmon added: “I think we need to be a bit more solid, and offensively we need to create more chances.

“That’s on me too to try and get the ball into the box a bit more.

“We’ve been working on that in training, and hopefully everyone sees that on Saturday.

“Hopefully I’ve shown this season that I am capable of doing that attacking role, whether that’s through assists or popping up with the odd goal.

“It’s on everyone now to step up to the plate and try to get us over the line.

“I’ve been a bit frustrated with my game time, but I think every player wants to play every minute of every game.

“I’m the same. I think I’ve got a lot to offer with my experience, whether that’s going forward or defensively.”