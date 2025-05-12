Ross County: Talking points from Don Cowie’s press conference ahead of Dundee fixture

Ross County are preparing for a crunch fixture against Dundee on Wednesday – but their Premiership survival fate remains in their own hands.

Despite a seven-match losing streak, which continued with Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to bottom side St Johnstone, the Staggies can leapfrog their opponents into 10th spot with a victory at Dens Park.

Conversely, a victory for Tony Docherty’s men would consign them to a third successive relegation play-off at best – with a live threat of automatic relegation heading into their final game at home to Motherwell on Sunday.

The stakes have never been higher – and we round up the main talking points from Don Cowie’s pre-match press conference.

On mood of squad following defeat to St Johnstone:

“Like I’ve always said, we can’t dwell on it. We’ve got a massive game on Wednesday, so the full focus has to turn on to that.

“We recognise the result on Saturday, but I believe it’s good that we’ve got a quick turnaround for a massive game.

“I said on Saturday that despite the run that we’ve been on, we still have an opportunity to change our season with two games to go.

“The focus is Wednesday. There’s no shying away from the importance of the game, and we need to be ready for that.

On County’s approach to the crunch fixture at Dens Park:

“I think fitness-wise you’re there. If you’re not fit at this time of the season, then we’ve not done something right.

“There will be the tactical side, but really it’s about just going on that pitch, playing with as much freedom as you can and having as much impact on the game to give us that opportunity to get the three points that we need.

“What’s happened in the last few weeks – we can’t change it. It’s gone. That is the message.

“We are presented with a really good opportunity, with the way it’s transpired with other results, to go and get a positive result that then means we come back here on Sunday for another big game.

“But the full focus is on Wednesday against Dundee.

On whether he has sensed a change of mood among the Staggies’ fanbase:

“I think it was clear to see that we had a massive travelling support on Saturday because they knew the importance of the game.

“I thought they were fantastic, the support that they give the team.

“Naturally at the final whistle, when you get a negative result, there’s frustration, which I clearly accept and understand because we share the same feelings after the game.

“Fans are entitled to their opinion. They pay good money. They travel the length of this country to support our football club.

“We never shy away from that frustration. But what’s important with two games to go is we stick together.

“I’ve said it many times, this club is about the unity, the togetherness. Going into this big period that we’ve got, it’s more important than ever that we stick together and achieve what we need to do.”

On his approach to dealing with individuals following the seven-match losing streak:

“That doesn’t change for me as a manager, whether we’re on a winning or losing run.

“It is just part of my nature, my personality.

“You want to have those intimate conversations with players.

“You might recognise people who are going through a tough period, maybe with their performances, and that’s your role as manager.

“It is about picking them up, reminding them of why they’re here, what their qualities are, what they bring to this football club and getting them into the best possible mindset for an important period.

On the latest team news:

“Scott Allardice, potentially, could be involved. It is still early.

“We got good news last week in terms of him not needing an operation, so we’ll see how he gets on tomorrow in training and if he can be part of the squad.

“Zac Ashworth will miss one game through suspension – and everyone who played on Saturday is part of the group. Ross Laidlaw is still unavailable.

“Jack Grieves has gone back to Watford to get an opinion on the injury. He has a thigh strain so he’ll get that scanned to see the extent of it, but I’m pretty sure he will be unavailable for the rest of the season, unfortunately.

“I’m disappointed for Jack. He was very much in the thinking for Saturday’s game just past.”