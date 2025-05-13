Alex Samuel on Ross County survival battle – ‘We were in way worse position in 2023’

Alex Samuel retains belief Ross County are capable of succeeding in their Premiership survival battle – having defied far greater odds with the Staggies two years ago.

County face Dundee in a crunch encounter at Dens Park on Wednesday, with the Dingwall men occupying the relegation play-off spot after a run of seven straight defeats.

A victory for the Staggies would see them leapfrog their opponents.

However, should the home side triumph, it would consign Don Cowie’s men to the play-offs at best ahead of Sunday’s final day fixture at home to Motherwell.

In 2023, Welsh forward Samuel was part of a County side who were involved in a thrilling play-off tie against Partick Thistle.

The Staggies trailed 3-0 in the tie with 19 minutes of the second leg remaining, only to stage a remarkable comeback to force extra-time, before they went on to triumph on penalties.

County remain in control of own fate this time around

By comparison, Samuel is grateful the Staggies still have the present situation in their own hands – but insists they must capitalise.

He said: “Losing seven games in a row is not good enough from the team, but these next two games can change all of that.

“Against Partick Thistle we were in a way worse position than where we are now.

“We know that it can change in one game – I don’t think you can be in a worse position than 3-0 down with 20 minutes to go.

“It’s still in our own hands, and we’ll need as much experience as we have in the team.

“The players who have seen and done this before know that it is possible, and we need to stick together the best we can.

“It will be tough, but there are no excuses now – it’s all about Wednesday night. If we win on Wednesday, we’re in a great position.”

Samuel refusing to dwell on Ross County’s barren run

While Samuel acknowledges County’s dire recent form, which continued with Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to bottom side St Johnstone, he insists there is no benefit to be had from dwelling on what has gone before.

He added: “Momentum in football is massive, and it’s tough when you’re on this kind of run.

“Especially at this stage of the season with two games left, you just have to do your best to put everything behind you and focus on the next game.

“With the run that we’re on, if you keep looking at it too much it can become a negative, because it can build even more pressure on us.

“We have to understand where we are and embrace it, and we’re going to have to step up.”

Welsh forward back on goalscoring trail

Samuel netted just his second goal of the campaign in Saturday’s defeat in Perth.

It ended a goal drought of nearly eight months for the 29-year-old, who spent several weeks on the sidelines due to a quad injury during the winter months.

Samuel is pleased to be back on the goal trail, adding: “I felt I was getting some good momentum in December, and then injured my quad.

“I’ve made it back, which is great, but for me it’s all about the team and getting this club to safety.

“I’ll be happy if I can add to my goal tally in the next two games, but we need to do it as a team as well. That’s the most important thing, getting the team to safety.

“Everyone wants that, and that’s what we’re driving for.”