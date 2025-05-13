Alex Samuel on Ross County survival battle – ‘We were in way worse position in 2023’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Alex Samuel on Ross County survival battle – ‘We were in way worse position in 2023’

Defeat to Dundee on Wednesday would guarantee Ross County a relegation play-off at best, but Alex Samuel is thinking positive.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County forward Alex Samuel poses for photographs at Victoria Park.
Ross County forward Alex Samuel. Image: SNS

Alex Samuel retains belief Ross County are capable of succeeding in their Premiership survival battle – having defied far greater odds with the Staggies two years ago.

County face Dundee in a crunch encounter at Dens Park on Wednesday, with the Dingwall men occupying the relegation play-off spot after a run of seven straight defeats.

A victory for the Staggies would see them leapfrog their opponents.

However, should the home side triumph, it would consign Don Cowie’s men to the play-offs at best ahead of Sunday’s final day fixture at home to Motherwell.

In 2023, Welsh forward Samuel was part of a County side who were involved in a thrilling play-off tie against Partick Thistle.

Alex Samuel celebrates during Ross County’s play-off triumph against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

The Staggies trailed 3-0 in the tie with 19 minutes of the second leg remaining, only to stage a remarkable comeback to force extra-time, before they went on to triumph on penalties.

County remain in control of own fate this time around

By comparison, Samuel is grateful the Staggies still have the present situation in their own hands – but insists they must capitalise.

He said: “Losing seven games in a row is not good enough from the team, but these next two games can change all of that.

“Against Partick Thistle we were in a way worse position than where we are now.

“We know that it can change in one game – I don’t think you can be in a worse position than 3-0 down with 20 minutes to go.

Ross County forward Alex Samuel speaks during a press conference.
Ross County forward Alex Samuel. Image: SNS.

“It’s still in our own hands, and we’ll need as much experience as we have in the team.

“The players who have seen and done this before know that it is possible, and we need to stick together the best we can.

“It will be tough, but there are no excuses now – it’s all about Wednesday night. If we win on Wednesday, we’re in a great position.”

Samuel refusing to dwell on Ross County’s barren run

While Samuel acknowledges County’s dire recent form, which continued with Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to bottom side St Johnstone, he insists there is no benefit to be had from dwelling on what has gone before.

He added: “Momentum in football is massive, and it’s tough when you’re on this kind of run.

Ross County manager Don Cowie provides instructions from the touchline during Ross County's defeat to St Johnstone.
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS.

“Especially at this stage of the season with two games left, you just have to do your best to put everything behind you and focus on the next game.

“With the run that we’re on, if you keep looking at it too much it can become a negative, because it can build even more pressure on us.

“We have to understand where we are and embrace it, and we’re going to have to step up.”

Welsh forward back on goalscoring trail

Samuel netted just his second goal of the campaign in Saturday’s defeat in Perth.

It ended a goal drought of nearly eight months for the 29-year-old, who spent several weeks on the sidelines due to a quad injury during the winter months.

Samuel is pleased to be back on the goal trail, adding: “I felt I was getting some good momentum in December, and then injured my quad.

Alex Samuel celebrates netting for Ross County against St Johnstone.
Alex Samuel celebrates netting for Ross County against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

“I’ve made it back, which is great, but for me it’s all about the team and getting this club to safety.

“I’ll be happy if I can add to my goal tally in the next two games, but we need to do it as a team as well. That’s the most important thing, getting the team to safety.

“Everyone wants that, and that’s what we’re driving for.”

