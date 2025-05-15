Ross County under-18s aim to cap historic season with CAS Cup glory

Ross County under-18s will make history when they face Greenock Morton in the Club Academy Scotland Cup final on Friday.

The showdown, which takes place at Alloa Athletic’s Recreation Park, is the first final the Staggies have reached at academy level.

County booked their place in March when they defeated Ayr United on penalties in Dingwall.

It follows an unprecedented run to the quarter-finals of the Scottish Youth Cup in February, where the Staggies were defeated by Livingston.

Gordon Duff, County’s under-18s manager, is proud of the young Staggies’ achievements this term.

Staggies have enjoyed ‘best season in five years’

Duff said: “As a collective, it’s the best season we’ve had in five years.

“I think there has been a massive step forward from them.

“It’s one of the first seasons we’ve not finished near the bottom of the league, it’s the furthest we’ve got in the Scottish Cup and we’ve never been in a CAS Cup final.

“It’s been brilliant. The boys are at different stages of their journey – some are full time, some are first year under-18s and some are second year under-18s who might be getting their final foray for the under-18s and the club.

“There has been loads of development for the boys collectively and personally.

“Some of them have gone on loan, some have become consistent performers for the 18s and others unfortunately moved on, but as a group they have been brilliant.”

Morton will be formidable opponents having won the CAS Performance League, with the Inverclyde outfit having defeated St Johnstone 7-1 at the semi-final stage.

Duff added: “There have been a lot of ups and downs, and this is probably one of the first times this season that we’ve had a full quota of players.

“That poses problems itself with selection, and we’ve rotated the squad in the last few weeks to give everyone game time.

“Morton have had a great season, and they have been right up there in the league from the start, going on to win it.

“It will be challenging, but I think we are more than capable of winning if the group execute what we know they can do.”

Goalkeeper Reid has played key role in Staggies’ run

Staggies goalkeeper Jayden Reid played a key role in the shoot-out victory over Ayr – and was also the hero in a Scottish Cup tie against Hibernian which went to penalties.

Reid is determined to stand up to the challenge again in the Staggies’ pursuit of silverware.

He said: “Shoot-outs are just the luck of the draw, but I made one save. Thankfully two went wide, so we got through.

“I had three saves in the shoot-out against Hibs.

“I just guessed the right way really, it’s a bit of luck.

“There aren’t really any tactics behind it – just dive and try to save it.

“We were gutted to lose to Livingston in the Scottish Cup, but hopefully this time can be a different outcome.

“Morton are a good team, and we’ll have to be at it to get something from the game.”

Reid, along with midfielder Jamie Williamson, was handed a two-year professional contract last summer – with forward Calum Brown subsequently doing likewise.

The 17-year-old, who hails from Inverness, is enjoying his gradual exposure to the Staggies’ senior environment.

He added: “I’m in there with the first team every day.

“Scott Thomson has been a big part of my journey so far, and he has really helped me improve.

“Jordan Amissah, Logan Ross and Ross Laidlaw have all been great with teaching me new things too, so it’s been good.

“It’s good to be around on matchdays, experiencing being there in front of the fans.”