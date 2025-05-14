Don Cowie praises Ross County for keeping prospects of automatic survival alive with late psychological swing at Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Don Cowie praises Ross County for keeping prospects of automatic survival alive with late psychological swing at Dundee

The Staggies struck late to secure a 1-1 draw with Dundee, which ended their seven-match losing streak.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie praised Ross County’s players for keeping their hopes of automatic Premiership survival alive by salvaging a late 1-1 draw against Dundee.

The Staggies looked like being consigned to a third successive relegation play-off at best following Scott Tiffoney’s opener early in the second half.

In the dying stages, however, County were awarded a spot-kick when Antonio Portales was controversially penalised for handball, with Ronan Hale emphatically striking home the penalty to end their seven-match losing streak.

Dundee remain in the driving seat to avoid the play-offs, but the late drama breathes fresh life into Sunday’s final-day action, where the 11th-placed Staggies need to beat Motherwell and hope the Dark Blues lose to St Johnstone in order to leapfrog them into 10th place.

Although it may seem a long shot, County will hope to capitalise on the psychological momentum swing in the dying stages at Dens Park.

Ronan Hale celebrates netting a late leveller against Dundee. Image: SNS.

One eventuality that was ruled out was the prospect of County suffering automatic relegation – with the point enough to relegate bottom side St Johnstone, who lost to Hearts.

While their fate is now out of their own hands, Cowie credited his players for keeping alive a chance to automatically avoid relegation drama.

The Staggies boss said: “We were the better team in the first half, but then after we lost the goal we ended up with five attackers on.

“It was important we stopped the run of form we were on and the way we got the point will give us a lift.

Nohan Kenneh in action for Ross County against Dundee. Image: SNS.

“I praised them in the dressing-room – we have given ourselves an opportunity. We wanted the three points, but going into the last game we’re still fighting.

“We were brave and aggressive, and it was more of a reflection of what I want to see from this team.

“If we replicate that and sustain it for longer, it will give us a good chance.”

Penalty controversy in final stages

Dundee were furious with referee Nick Walsh’s decision to award County the spot-kick in stoppage time.

Cowie insists he did not claim for the penalty at the time, adding: “I’m not sure. I didn’t see an infringement at the time, so I wasn’t claiming because I didn’t see anything.

“I’ve not seen it from a really good angle.

“What will probably frustrate Dundee will be the manner – they win first contact and the ball is going out of the box.

Referee Nick Walsh signals for a penalty to Ross County. Image: SNS.

“But his arm is out, and by the letter of the law, it’s probably a penalty.

“There was no danger for them so that’s probably why they’ll be frustrated.”

County showed up strongly in the first half, with Akil Wright coming closest to a breakthrough when he nodded a free header over the bar from an Eli Campbell corner.

Dundee had posed little danger throughout the opening 45 minutes, but they took the lead 10 minutes after the break when Tiffoney latched on to a Lyall Cameron through-ball before calmly finishing past Jordan Amissah.

Scott Tiffoney celebrates scoring for Dundee. Image: SNS

The Staggies’ big chance to level came on 70 minutes when Alex Samuel teed up Hale who had the goal at his mercy, however, the striker inexplicably ballooned his effort wide with time to take a touch.

Just when County looked down and out, they were awarded a penalty when Portales was adjudged to have handled after Ryan Astley had headed clear a Nohan Kenneh delivery, with Hale emphatically dispatching the spot-kick.

