Ronan Hale insists late Ross County penalty can be crucial – regardless of Premiership final-day outcome

Ronan Hale insists Ross County must focus on delivering their part of the bargain in their final effort to escape another relegation play-off.

The Staggies kept alive their automatic survival hopes in the nick of time, after Hale’s stoppage time penalty controversially salvaged a 1-1 draw with Dundee on Wednesday.

It means the Staggies remain two points adrift of the 10th-placed Dark Blues, heading into their final day fixture at home to Motherwell on Sunday.

The draw at Dens Park ended a seven-match losing streak, however nothing less than three points against the Steelmen will do this weekend.

Should they achieve that, Don Cowie’s men must also hope Dundee lose to already-relegated St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

Northern Irishman Hale insists his side make sure they put themselves into a position to capitalise on any favour.

He said: “We’re in a bad position down there, but anything can happen.

“Dundee have to go to St Johnstone, which is a hard place as we found last week, and we’ve got a home game.

“I feel we just need to worry about ourselves and this Sunday will take care of itself.

“We have to go and win the game to take care of our business. We’ll go out and give it our all.

“I know St Johnstone are down but they’ll not want to go without a fight.

“Some of their boys might be fighting for a contract. Hopefully, they’re going to give it their all.

“We have to rely on their result as well and hopefully it turns in our favour.”

Momentum key following Staggies’ late lifeline

Along with keeping their hopes of automatic survival alive, the point against Dundee removed the Staggies’ threat of automatic relegation.

Although avoiding second-bottom is now out of their hands, the Staggies will hope to benefit from a psychological swing in the final stages of the Dens Park encounter.

Should County fall short they will face a third successive play-off to retain top-flight status, with Livingston currently 2-0 up against Partick Thistle from the first leg of the semi-final tie.

Even if that is where County end up, Hale insists it is crucial to kick on from the late drama in order to generate much-needed momentum following their barren spell.

He added: “It will definitely give us confidence. We were on a seven-game losing streak so to just to get a draw lifts morale, especially with that late goal.

“It gives us that belief that we can keep going right to the end.

“It was great team character – we’ll just keep fighting.

“I think Wednesday was a massive relief, making sure we will not be going down automatically.

“It gives us a fighting chance if we are in the play-off, which we don’t want to be in, but it’s there staring us in the face.

“We just have to take care of business. I know the boys can and we will see where it takes us.”

One final push in Dingwall

In the meantime however, Hale is confident his side can muster one final push against a Well side with little to play for – albeit still in the race to finish top of the bottom half.

Hale, whose goal was his 15th strike of the campaign, added: “I definitely felt it in the last 10 minutes or so, but we dug in which was the main thing and kept going right to the end.

“It’s a couple of times this season we’ve left it late but it’s about the character we can build on. We know that if there’s a chance later on, we can put it away.”