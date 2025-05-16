Ross County: Talking points from Don Cowie’s press conference ahead of Motherwell fixture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County: Talking points from Don Cowie’s press conference ahead of Motherwell fixture

At his weekly press briefing, Cowie provided the latest team news - and revealed the local spot where the Staggies players have been clearing their minds ahead of Sunday's must-win fixture.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Don Cowie speaks during a press conference.
Ross County manager Don Cowie speaks during a press conference. Image: SNS

Don Cowie knows nothing less than a final-day win against Motherwell on Sunday will suffice in Ross County’s efforts to avoid a relegation play-off.

Even if they accomplish that, the Staggies require Dundee to lose against already-relegated St Johnstone if they are to leapfrog the Dark Blues into 10th position.

The Staggies will go into the weekend with a weight off their shoulders, after Ronan Hale’s controversial last-gasp penalty salvaged a 1-1 draw against Dundee on Wednesday.

That ended a seven-match losing streak, and kept County’s automatic survival prospects alive.

Ross County manager Don Cowie at Dens Park.
Ross County manager Don Cowie at Dens Park. Image: SNS

Should results fall short of what County need this weekend, the Staggies will face a third successive play-off in order to retain their Premiership status.

Livingston are currently in pole position to reach the final, having established a 2-0 first leg lead over Partick Thistle ahead of tonight’s return fixture at Almondvale.

In the meantime, the visit of Well – who have little to play for but are still in the running for seventh place – is Don Cowie’s sole focus.

We look at the highlights from the Staggies boss’ pre-match press briefing.

On the psychological impact of Ronan Hale’s late goal against Dundee:

“I think it was massive – in terms of that feeling of stopping the run of losing games, and the manner in which it came with how late it was.

Ronan Hale blasts home from the spot against Dundee.
Ronan Hale blasts home from the spot against Dundee. Image: SNS

“We’re still disappointed that we didn’t win the match because that was what we set out to try and achieve.

“But it was important that we found a way of getting that equaliser, which means that there’s still an awful lot to play for on Sunday.

“It gives us an opportunity. It’s a big game on Sunday – we know what we need to do and that has to be the full focus.

“We have to just win the game and see what comes on the back of that.”

On relying on a favour from St Johnstone in Perth:

“I don’t think we can get caught up in it because it can’t affect us.

“We have to win a game of football on Sunday for us to get out of the position that we’re in.

“That gives real clarity to the situation because if we win the game and Dundee get a positive result, it means nothing in terms of the league position.

“It’s just about us focusing on winning that game and then come the end of that match we see how the other game has gone.”

On the impact of playing a Motherwell side with little to play for:

“It can work both ways. Motherwell come here on Sunday and, in the grand scheme of things, don’t have much to play for.

“But that can also mean they play with a real freedom on the back of results they have had.

Ross County players Jordan White, Jonathan Tomkinson and Kacper Lopata applaud the supporters following the win against Motherwell.
Ross County players celebrate the 3-0 victory over Motherwell in February. Image: SNS

“All we can do is focus on ourselves and it should be a given that the motivation, effort and commitment is there to do everything you can to win a game of football.

“That’s what we need to show on Sunday.

“It might take a bit of weight off our shoulders, that there is no threat of automatic relegation.

“But it doesn’t change anything because we still have to win the game on Sunday.

“That has to be the full focus.”

On the latest team news:

“Kacper Lopata came off on Wednesday night at half-time. He’s not ruled out of Sunday as of now.

Kacper Lopata in action for Ross County against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

“We’ve still got this afternoon and tomorrow to see how he reacts. Jack Grieves is out for the season, and James Brown has got an issue that might mean he’s not available as well – on top of who had already missed the game.

“Zac Ashworth comes back after his suspension.”

On how players have been preparing for the defining final weekend:

“We’re at a stage of the season where the fitness is there. The focus isn’t primarily on training – we’re there, and we’re ready.

“We’ve gone to Fortrose beach and things like that because games are coming thick and fast in a hectic schedule.

Fortrose beach. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“It is more just a case of getting them out and about, still as a group, still having those conversations and being around each other – really just trying to clear their minds.

“We’ve been getting them out and about, rather than wasting energy in training and over-thinking things. We just want them having that clear mindset.

“It helps that the weather has been absolutely stunning, making it an enjoyable process to go through.

“We’ve got one goal and that is to win on Sunday. Even if we do, it might not fall in our favour and I’ve got every belief that the group will come together again and get ready for what might, potentially, come beyond Sunday.”

Conversation