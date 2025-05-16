Ross County: Talking points from Don Cowie’s press conference ahead of Motherwell fixture

Don Cowie knows nothing less than a final-day win against Motherwell on Sunday will suffice in Ross County’s efforts to avoid a relegation play-off.

Even if they accomplish that, the Staggies require Dundee to lose against already-relegated St Johnstone if they are to leapfrog the Dark Blues into 10th position.

The Staggies will go into the weekend with a weight off their shoulders, after Ronan Hale’s controversial last-gasp penalty salvaged a 1-1 draw against Dundee on Wednesday.

That ended a seven-match losing streak, and kept County’s automatic survival prospects alive.

Should results fall short of what County need this weekend, the Staggies will face a third successive play-off in order to retain their Premiership status.

Livingston are currently in pole position to reach the final, having established a 2-0 first leg lead over Partick Thistle ahead of tonight’s return fixture at Almondvale.

In the meantime, the visit of Well – who have little to play for but are still in the running for seventh place – is Don Cowie’s sole focus.

We look at the highlights from the Staggies boss’ pre-match press briefing.

On the psychological impact of Ronan Hale’s late goal against Dundee:

“I think it was massive – in terms of that feeling of stopping the run of losing games, and the manner in which it came with how late it was.

“We’re still disappointed that we didn’t win the match because that was what we set out to try and achieve.

“But it was important that we found a way of getting that equaliser, which means that there’s still an awful lot to play for on Sunday.

“It gives us an opportunity. It’s a big game on Sunday – we know what we need to do and that has to be the full focus.

“We have to just win the game and see what comes on the back of that.”

On relying on a favour from St Johnstone in Perth:

“I don’t think we can get caught up in it because it can’t affect us.

“We have to win a game of football on Sunday for us to get out of the position that we’re in.

“That gives real clarity to the situation because if we win the game and Dundee get a positive result, it means nothing in terms of the league position.

“It’s just about us focusing on winning that game and then come the end of that match we see how the other game has gone.”

On the impact of playing a Motherwell side with little to play for:

“It can work both ways. Motherwell come here on Sunday and, in the grand scheme of things, don’t have much to play for.

“But that can also mean they play with a real freedom on the back of results they have had.

“All we can do is focus on ourselves and it should be a given that the motivation, effort and commitment is there to do everything you can to win a game of football.

“That’s what we need to show on Sunday.

“It might take a bit of weight off our shoulders, that there is no threat of automatic relegation.

“But it doesn’t change anything because we still have to win the game on Sunday.

“That has to be the full focus.”

On the latest team news:

“Kacper Lopata came off on Wednesday night at half-time. He’s not ruled out of Sunday as of now.

“We’ve still got this afternoon and tomorrow to see how he reacts. Jack Grieves is out for the season, and James Brown has got an issue that might mean he’s not available as well – on top of who had already missed the game.

“Zac Ashworth comes back after his suspension.”

On how players have been preparing for the defining final weekend:

“We’re at a stage of the season where the fitness is there. The focus isn’t primarily on training – we’re there, and we’re ready.

“We’ve gone to Fortrose beach and things like that because games are coming thick and fast in a hectic schedule.

“It is more just a case of getting them out and about, still as a group, still having those conversations and being around each other – really just trying to clear their minds.

“We’ve been getting them out and about, rather than wasting energy in training and over-thinking things. We just want them having that clear mindset.

“It helps that the weather has been absolutely stunning, making it an enjoyable process to go through.

“We’ve got one goal and that is to win on Sunday. Even if we do, it might not fall in our favour and I’ve got every belief that the group will come together again and get ready for what might, potentially, come beyond Sunday.”